COLERAINE — Rock Ridge ran away from the field in the boys’ competition while Brainerd dominated in the girls varsity race during the GNK Titan Cross County Invitational which was conducted Sept. 8, on Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine.
Varsity Boys
Rock Ridge ran away with the team title as it recorded 19 points. Brainerd was second with 81 while Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (GNK) was third with 83. Grand Rapids was fourth with 118.
Cameron Stocke of Rock Ridge won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 15:47. Jackson Kendall of Rock Ridge was a distant second in 17:14 while Jake Bradach of Rock Ridge was third, also timed in 17:14.
Senior Adrian Hanson-Kaasa was Grand Rapids top runner as he placed 10th in 18:27. He was followed by teammates sophomore Mason Adler, 21st in 18:59, sophomore Zane Poenix, 27th in 19:13, junior Nick Casper, 30th in 19:17, junior Seth Barton, 35th in 19:33, junior Mason Sovada, 40th in 19:52, and freshman Kale Fairchild, 44th in 19:58.
GNK’s Ben Plackner, a senior, was 11th in 18:28. He was followed by teammates junior Levi Danielson, 14th in 18:39, freshman Brayden Nielsen, 15th in 18:41, freshman Bryce Nielsen, 18th in 18:49, freshman Riley Koran, 29th in 19:15, sophomore Hunter Milstead, 31st in 19:19, and eighth grader Isaac Danielson, 36th in 19:34.
Deer River runners were senior Matthew Schaaf, Deer River, 59th in 22:03, senior Armando Salazar, Deer River, 71st in 25:12, and senior Landon Waddel, Deer River, 73rd in 28:43.
Varsity Girls
Brainerd won the team title with 24. It was followed by Hibbing, 65, and Rock Ridge, 107. GNK placed seventh with 160 while Grand Rapids was eighth with 197.
Sophomore Madelyn Miller of Brainerd won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 19:37. Senior Katelyn Kennedy of Brainerd was second in 19:44 and junior Liz Nelson of Mt. Iron-Buhl placed third in 20:00.
Junior Whitney Sylvester was Grand Rapids’ top finisher as she placed 29th in 22:38. She was followed by teammates junior Ella Karkela, 31st in 22:53, junior Ellen Sween, 49th in 24:44, junior Emily Walters, 51st in 24:58, junior Ella Dowling, 62nd in 28:10, junior Emily Timm, 63rd in 28:41, and junior Madeline Larson, 66th in 31:00.
Freshman Lola Champlin was GNK’s top runner as she placed 11th in 21:23. She was followed by teammates senior Emma Williams, 28th in 22:32, junior Kaitlin Olson, 35th in 23:15, junior Karly Mann, 50th in 24:54, junior Avalynn Westphal, 53rd in 26:04, sophomore Tiana Hart, 69th in 35:09, and freshman Serenity Sink, 70th in 35:57.
Junior Faith Hawkins of Deer River was 61st in 27:52. She was followed by teammates senior Arionna Doerr, 67th in 33:10, sophomore Hannah Decko, 68th in 33:14, and junior Teona Bebeau, 71st in 36:07.
Junior Varsity Boys
Rock Ridge won the team title with 47 followed by Hibbing with 68 and Grand Rapids with 70. GNK was fifth with 98.
Brady Alaspa of Rock Ridge won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 19:23. Grant Hutar of Rock Ridge was second in 19:41 while William Peterson of Rock Ridge finished third in 19:58.
Brennan Sylvester of Grand Rapids was fourth in 19:59.He was followed by teammates Sam Barton, sixth in 20:04, Larson Curnow, seventh in 20:05, Joseph Anderson, 27th in 21:42, Randall Belanger, 29th in 21:52, Mathew Johnson, 34th in 22:19, Micah Lane, 39th in 22:54, Lucas Rychart, 42nd in 23:13, Micah Sween, 49th in 24:43, Reid Ketola, 50th in 24:57, Jake Endeldinger, 51st in 24:59, and Dayton Landey, 60th in 27:56.
Devin Goss of GNK placed fifth in 20:00. He was followed by teammates Preston Troumbly, eighth in 20:21, Eli McNeil, 20th in 21:14, Maxwell Gangl, 36th in 22:25, and Jayden McNeil, 44th in 23:23.
Junior Varsity Girls
Hibbing won the team title.
Miriam Milani of Hibbing won the 5,000-meter race in 23:05. Tara Hertling of Hibbing was second in 23:22 while Justine MacDannold of Hibbing was third in 23:30.
Holly Sylvester was Grand Rapids’ top placer as she was 23rd in 33:04. She was followed by teammate McKenna Smith, 24th in 36:22.
Middle School Boys
Rock Ridge won the team title with 33. Ely was second with 44 while South Ridge placed third with 91, Grand Rapids was fourth with 93.
Cooper Aune of Rock Ridge won the 2,500-meter race in a time of 9:03. Mason Kurnava of Ely was second in 9:17 while seventh grader Will Huttner of Grand Rapids placed third in 9:20.
Other Grand Rapids runners were Lucas Lane, 12th in 9:40, Caleb Van Drunen, 24th in 10:10, Jacob Brunn, 31st in 10:32, Logan Wourms, 35th in 10:50, Bennett Williams, 39th in 10:58, Zak Vidmar, 51st in 11:35, and Patrick Pogorelc, 68th in 12:52,
GNK runners were Carter Stein, 50th in 11:29, and Hosea Huyck, 61st in 12:10.
Hill City runners included Steven Meyer, 65th in 12:44, Tyler Pearson, 67th in 12:51, and Kegan Stimson, 75th in 17:02.
Middle School Girls
Rock Ridge won the team title with 28. It was followed by South Ridge, 52, Grand Rapids, 61, and Deer River, 71.
Alexis Lamppa of Rock Ridge won the 2,500-meter race in a time of 10:04. Miia Johnson of Rock Ridge was second in 10:04 while Audra Murden of Hibbing was third in 10:09.
Elaine Jackson was the Thunderhawks’ top finisher as she was eighth in 11:13. She was followed by teammates Tess Reilly, 10th in 11:28, Vivian Pogolrec, 31st in 13:18, Anna Gebhart, 34th in 13:22, and Claire Larson, 36th in 13:25.
Josie Watkins of Deer River was 15th in 11:42. She was followed by teammates Makenna Snyder, 20th in 12:02, Avery Miller, 24th in 12:24, Justice Brown, 33rd in 13:20, Emma Mitchell, 42nd in 14:30, Kendall Johnson, 44th in 15:22, Kiley Kibbler, 45th in 15:28, Megan Horn, 46th in 15:33, Gracie Foix, 48th in 16:26, Laneika Jensen, 50th in 16:45, and Sadie Foix, 51st in 19:00.
Karly Adams of GNK was seventh in 11:10. She was followed by teammate, Sage Goss, 28th in 12:56, and Sydney Goss, 37th in 13:29.
Camryn Hunt was Hill City’s top placer as she was 35th in 13:24. She was followed by teammate Kyla Stimson, 43rd in 15:13.
