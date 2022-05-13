PILLAGER — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin boys track and field team took first while the Titan girls placed third in the Section 7A True Team Track and Field Meet at Pillager recently.
Following are the results:
Boys
GNK took first with 389 points while Pierz was second with 371.5. Pillager finished third with 359. Deer River/Northland was sixth with 186.
Taevon Wells of GNK was the star of the meet as he won all the sprinting events. He won the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.33 seconds, with Tate Nelson of Two Harbors finishing second in 11.43 seconds. Wells won the 200-meter dash in a time of 22.67 seconds. Quintin Laveau of Pillager was second in 23.30. Wells additionally took first in the 400-meter dash in a time of 50.26 seconds. His teammate, Bodie Jorgenson, was a distant second in 53.04 seconds.
The GNK 4 x 800-meter relay was first in 8:58.02. MLWR was second in 9:20.29.
Connor Thoennes of GNK was second in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:58.28. Jack Riley of Cromwell-Wrenshall won the race in 10:48.01. He also was fourth in the 1,600-meter run in a time of 4:56.47.
Daniel Olson of the Titans was second in the 1,600-meter run in 4:45.10. Ian Thorpe of Two Harbors was first in 4:38.68.
Oskar Jenson of GNK placed second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.57 seconds. Jonathan Cheney of Pierz was first in 16.17 seconds. He also was fifth in the 300-meter hurdles in 46.08 seconds. Tony Cummins of South Ridge won the event in 42.75 seconds.
Benjamin Plackner of GNK was second in the 800-meter run in 2:05.50 while teammate Casey Flett was third in 2:15.05. Joseph Mikrot of MLWR won the race in 2:04.48.
Alec Wake of DRN was second in the triple jump with a distance of 38-feet, 4.5 inches. Zion Loucks of Pillager was first with 38-4.75. Wale also was fourth in the long jump with a leap of 18-feet, 0.75 inches. Quintin Laveau of Pillager was first with 20-3.25.
Armando Salazar of Deer River/Northland was third in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.77 seconds. Jonathan Cheney of Pierz was first in 16.17 seconds.
John Duffy of the Titans was third in the high jump, clearing a height of 5-feet, 4-inches. Ronald Day of DRN was fifth also clearing 5-4. Jonathan Cheney of Pierz was first with 5-8.
Girls
Jaci Rebrovich of GNK won the 100-meter dash in a time of 13.45 seconds. Teammate Brooke Petrich was fifth in 13.78 seconds. Delaney Nelson of Two Harbors was second in 13.62 seconds.
Emmalee Oviatt won the shot put with a distance of 32-feet, 11-inches. Her teammate, Frankie Cuellar, was second with 28-8. Oviatt also won the discus with a distance of 91-feet, 5.5-inches. Hailee Colgrove of Pillager was second with 86-5.
Layla Miskovich of GNK was second in the triple jump with a distance of 30-feet, 2-inches. Her teammate, Ellie Peterson, placed third with 30-0. Winning the event was Trinity Giddings of Two Harbors with 31-7.5.
Kayleigh Horn of DRN was third in the high jump, clearing 4-feet, 6-inches. Her teammate, Faith Hawkins, was fifth at 4-4. Horn also was fourth in the long jump with a distance of 14-feet, 6.25-inches. Ashley Kimman of Pierz was first with 16-8.5.
Ella Storlie of DRN was third in the pole vault with a height of 8-feet. Brooke Petrich of GNK was fifth with 7-0. Eden Andres of Pierz won the event with 8-0.
Kate Storlie of DRN was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.37 seconds. GNK’s Corinne Hubbard was fifth in 18.46 seconds. Ashley Kimman of Pierz was first in 15.75 seconds.
Section 7A True Team Meet
Boys’ team scores: 1, GNK 389; 2. Pierz 371.5; 3. Pillager 359; 4. Moose Lake/Willow River 333.5; 5. Carlton-Wrenshall 233; 6. Deer River/Northland 186; South Ridge 177; Two Harbors 175.
100 dash: 1. Taevon Wells, GNK, 11.33; 2. Tate Nelson, TH, 11.43; 3. Quintin Laveau, P, 11.49; 6. Justice Rebrovich, GNK, 11.99; 15. Ronald Day, DRN, 13.48; 16. Trey Flowers, DRN, 14.39.
200 dash: 1. Taevon Wells, GNK, 22.67; 2. Quintin Laveau, P, 23.30; 3. Bryce Hutchison, P,23.52; 6. Justice Rebrovich, GNK, 24.61; 11. Noah Harrison, DRN, 25.78; 16. Trey Flowers, DRN, 32.96.
400 dash: 1. Taevon Wells, GNK, 50.26; 2. Bodie Jorgenson, GNK, 53.04; 3. Zion Loucks, P, 53,96; 4. Alec Wake, DRN, 55.30; 13. JoJo Thompson, DRN, 1:01.70.
800 run: 1. Joseph Mikrot, MLWR, 2:04.48; 2. Benjamin Plackner, GNK, 2:05.50; 3. Casey Flett, GNK, 2:15.05; 13. Thomas White, DRN, 2:37.39.
1,600 run: 1. Ian Thorpe, TH, 4:38.68; 2. Daniel Olson, GNK, 4:45.10; 3. Joseph Mikrot, MLWR, 4:47.16; 4. Connor Thoennes, GNK, 4:56.47; 11. Tyler Foss, DNR, 5:40.85.
3,200 run: 1. Jack Riley, CW, 10:48.01; 2. Connor Thoennes, GNK, 10:58.28; 3. Cyrus Myers, TH, 11:18.59; 7. Isaac Danielson, GNK, 11:41.99;.
110 hurdles: 1. Jonathan Cheney, P, 16.17; 2. Oskar Jenson, GNK, 16.57; 3. Armando Salazar, DRN, 16.77; 6. Gage Roberts, GNK, 19.99; 9. Israel Treat, DRN, 26.25.
300 hurdles: 1. Tony Cummins, SR, 42.75; 2. Jonathan Cheney, P, 44.70; 3. Dante Thompson, CW, 45.72; 5. Oskar Jenson, GNK, 46.08; 7. Armando Salazar, DRN, 47.33; 8. Gage Roberts, GNK, 47.78..
4 x 100 relay: 1. GNK, 47.20; 2. Pierz, 47.32; 3. Moose Lake-Willow River, 47.45; 8. DRN, 58.67.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Pillager, 1:33.81; 2. Carlton-Wrenshall, 1:37.83; 3. Pierz, 1:39.59; 5. GNK, 1:42.69; 7. DRN, 1:47.97.
4 x 400 relay: 1. South Ridge, 3:44.80; 2. Pillager, 3:45.41; 3. Carlton-Wrenshall, 3:55.47.
4 x 800 relay: 1. GNK, 8:58.02; 2. MLWR, 9:20.29; 3. Carlton-Wrenshall, 9:53.94.
High jump: 1. Jonathan Cheney, P, 5-8; 2. Caleb Kuske, P, 5-6; 3. John Duffy, GNK, 5-4; 5. Ronald Day, DRN, 5-4; 8. Steven McGee, GNK, 5-0; 11. Eli Reyes, DRN, 4-6.
Pole vault: 1. Jackson Thompson, MLWR, 12-6; 2. Diego Guillen, P, 11-6; 3. Jonathan Danelski, MLWR, 10-6; 7. Connor Thoennes, GNK, 7-6; 9. Oskar Jenson, GNK, 7-0; 9. Israel Treat, DRN, 7-0.
Triple jump: 1. Zion Loucks, Pil, 38-4.75; 2. Alec Wake, DRN, 38-4.50; 2. Dante Thompson, CW, 37-4; 5. Taevon Wells, GNK, 37-2.25; 6. Oskar Jenson, GNK, 36-11; 12. Rhett Mundt, DRN, 33-0.50.
Long jump: 1. Quintin Laveau, Pil, 20-03.25; 2. Dante Thompson, CW, 19-2; 3. Duane Broughton, MLWR, 18-11.75; 4. Alec Wake, DRN, 18-00.75; 6. Brayden Austad, GNK, 17-10.25; 9. Ronald Day, DRN, 17-1.25; 11. Daniel Olson, GNK, 17-0.
Shot put: 1. Ethan Mass, TH, 45-6; 2. Kolby Brezinka, P, 44-9; 3. Ian Oberfeld, P, 43-8.5; 4. Tait Kongsjord, DRN, 42-11; 7. Mason Marx, GNK, 36-10; 13. Rhett Mundt, DRN, 35-0; 14. Shawn Oothoudt, GNK, 32-11.
Discus: 1. Samuel Strand, CL, 135-8; 2. Jackson Weston, GR, 135-0; 3. Zachary Anderson, CL, 129-10;11. Connor Brainard, GR, 113-9.
Section 7AA True Team Meet
Girls’ team scores: 1, Pierz 443.5; 2. Pillager 358; 3. GNK 336.5; 4. Two Harbors 285; 5. MLWR 261; 6, Carlton-Wrenshall 253.5; 7. South Ridge 199; 8. DRN 117.5.
100 dash: 1. Jaci Rebrovich, GNK, 13.45; 2. Delaney Nelson, TH, 13.62; 3. Claire Gruber, Pz, 13.76; 5. Brooke Petrich, GNK, 13.78; 9. Kayleigh Horn, DRN, 14.14; 16. Faith Morris, DRN, 17.17.
200 dash: 1. Jenna Marxhausen, TH, 28.02; 2. Evalie Gall, Pz, 28.64; 3. Jocelyn Mundell, MLWR, 28.84; 7. Jaci Rebrovich, GNK, 29.53; 9. Layla Miskovich, GNK,29.98; 14. Katie Storlie, DRN, 32.44; 16. Jaycie Stolley, DRN, 33.32.
400 dash: 1. Trinity Giddings, TH, 1:02.84; 2. Grace Swanson, TH, 1:02.93; 3. Katie Leidenfrost, Pz, 1:05.32; 10. Lola Champlin, GNK, 1:12.38; 12. Karly Mann, GNK, 1:12.89; 14. Faith Hawkins, DRN, 1:15.71; 16. Mya Hess, DRN, 1:23.57.
800 run: 1. Chloe Lochner, Pz, 2:34.03; 2. Lindy Cordes, Pil, 2:37.19; 3. Amelia Olson, MLWR, 2:39.57; 6. Lola Champlin, GNK, 2:48.50; 9. Claire Clusiau, GNK, 2:56.16.
1,600 run: 1. Lamar Gordon, TH, 5:32.53; 2.Brielle Simula, CW, 5:45.87; 3. Chloe Lochner, Pz, 5:46.75; 10. Emma Williams, GNK, 6:21.36; 11. Kaitlin Olson, GNK, 6:22.61.
3,200 run: 1. Autumn Smith, TH, 12:55.34; 2. Isabel Riley, CW, 13:18.17; 3. Carissa Andres, Pz, 13:19.23; 7. Kaitlin Olson, GNK, 13:54.56; 11. Avalynn Westphal, GNK, 14:56.54.
100 hurdles: 1. Ashley Kimman, Pz, 15.75; 2. Jessa Kimman, Pil, 16.15; 3. Violette Metz, Pil, 18.26; 4. Kate Storlie, DRN, 18.37; 5. Corinne Hubbard, GNK, 18.46; 9. Kaylee Kangas, GNK, 19.64; 15. Caitlynn Hemphill, DRN, 23.55.
300 hurdles: 1. Ashley Kimman, Pz, 47.09; 2. Jessa Kimman, Pil, 47.74; 3. Violette Metz, Pil, 52.00; 6. Kaylee Kangas, GNK, 55.74; 11. Alissa Yanez, GNK, 1:03.53.
4 x 100 relay: 1.South Ridge, 53.47; 2. Pillager, 53.82; 3. GNK, 54.45; 8. DRN, 1:03.25.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Two Harbors, 1:52.29; 2. Pierz, 1:55.08; 3. MLWR, 1:58.93; 5. GNK, 2:03.12.
4 x 400 relay: 1. South Ridge, 4:26.33; 2. Pierz, 4:26.78; 3. Two Harbors, 4:31.91; 7. GNK, 4:54.04.
4 x 800 relay: 1. CW, 10:51.50; 2.GNK, 10:57.69; 3. Pierz, 11:02.35.
High jump: 1. Ashley Kimman, Pz, 5-0; 2. Kaitaia Klmetsen,SR, 4-10; 3. Kayleigh Horn, DRN, 4-6; 5. Faith Hawkins, DRN, 4-4; 9. Kaylee Kangas, GNK, 4-2; 11. Layla Drown, GNK, 4-0.
Triple jump: 1. Trinity Giddings, TH, 31-7.50; 2. Layla Miskovich, GNK, 30-2; 3. Ellie Peterson, GNK, 30-0.
Long jump: 1. Ashley Kimman, Pz, 16-8.5; 2. Jessa Kimman, Pil, 15-4.75; 3. Kaitaia Klemetsen,SR, 14-11.5; 4. Kayleigh Horn, DRN, 14-6.25; 6. Claire Clusiau, GNK, 14-2; 11. Kaylee Kangas, GNK, 12-11.25; 12. Caitlynn Hemphill, DRN, 12-4.
Pole vault: 1. Eden Andres, Pz, 8-0; 2. Abigail Virnig, Pz, 8-0; 3. Ella Storlie, DRN, 8-0; 5. Brooke Petrich, GNK, 7-0; 7. Emma Morris, DRN, 6-6; 8. Ellie Peterson, GNK, 6-0
Shot put: 1. Emmalee Oviatt, GNK, 32-11; 2. Frankie Cuellar, GNK, 28-8; 3. Madison Wojtysiak, SR, 28-7.5; 13. McKinna McKinney, DRN, 20-4; 15. Tatum Peterson, DRN, 18-1.
Discus: 1. Emmalee Oviatt, GNK, 91-5.5; 2. Hailee Colgrove, Pil, 86-5; 3. Abbie Resberg, CW, 82-5; 7. Careese Milstead, GNK, 77-5; 12.Emma Morris, DRN, 60-7; 14. McKinna McKinney, DRN, 45-8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.