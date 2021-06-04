AURORA — In a tight battle, the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin boys’ track and field team edged out Rock Ridge for the subsection title Wednesday as area athletes competed for a spot at next week’s section finals.
The Titans finished on top with a team score of 152.08 while the Wolverines ended up in second, less than five points behind the winners with 147. Mesabi East finished third overall with 79.
Athletes from those schools as well as Mountain Iron-Buhl, Ely and Chisholm competed amongst the rest of the northern half of Section 7A.
The top seven athletes in each individual event along with the top four relay teams in each relay event advanced to next week’s section championship meet.
The Titans were led with first place finishes all across the meet. Taevon Wells was the winner in the 400 meter dash (52.61), Geno Uhrbom won the 3,200 meter run (10:08.20) and Jajuan Hall finished first in the 110 meter hurdles (16.64).
GNK also picked up a pair of relay wins with Isaiah Austad, Bodie Jorgenson, Wells, and Uhrbom winning the 4x400 relay (3:36.54) and Weston Marx, Benjamin Plackner, Daniel Olson and Michael Butterfield winning the 4x800 relay (8:39.51)
Rock Ridge also saw numerous wins across many disciplines with Cameron Stocke and Josh Creer-Oberstar leading the way with two individual wins each. Stocke finished first in the 800 meter run (1:58.97) as well as the 1,600 meter run (4:25.01). Creer-Oberstar earned dual first place finishes in the 200 meter dash (24.08) as well as the high jump (six feet, four inches).
The Wolverines’ Ethan Zlimen also earned a win in the 100 meter dash, putting down a best time of 12.01. The 4x200 relay team of Zlimen, Karson Sortedahl, Jacob Burress, Creer-Oberstar also picked up a win with a time of 1:33.80.
GNK had numerous runner-up finishes Wednesday including Austad in the 100 meter dash (12.07) and the high jump (5-04), Uhrbom in the 1,600 meter run (4:36.56), Olson in the 3200 meter run (10:48.60) and Butterfield in the pole vault (10-00).
The Titans earned third place finishes from Hall in the 300 hurdles (43.73) and the shot put (44-05.50), Justice Rebrovich in the 200 meters (24.70), Butterfield in the 1600 meters (4:48.17), Conner Thoennes in the 3200 meters (10:57.60).
GNK also finished third in two relays with Brock Stram, Austad, Wells, Hall taking bronze in the 4x100 (45.34) and Stram, Riley Haugen, Jorgenson and Rebrovich crossing the finish line third in the 4x200 (1:39.12).
Boys results
Team results: 1, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 152.08; 2, Rock Ridge, 147; 3, Mesabi East, 79; 4, International Falls, 70.33; 5, South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods/Northeast Range, 65; 6, McGregor, 34; 7, Mountain Iron-Buhl 33; 8, Deer River/Northland, 32.75; 9, Ely, 27.5; 10, Floodwood, 20; 11, Bigfork 19; 12, Chisholm, 17.33.
100 meter dash: 1, Ethan Zlimen, RR, 12.01; 2, Isaiah Austad, GNK, 12.07; 3, Jack Maxwell, IF, 12.18; 4, Justice Rebrovich, GNK, 12.25; 5, Micah Larson, Ely, 12.40; 6, Jake Barker, SR, 12.54; 7, Caden Kallinen, Big, 12.56.
200 meter dash: 1, Josh Creer-Oberstar, RR, 24.08; 2, Jonathon Schafbuch, DRN, 24.43; 3, Rebrovich, GNK, 24.70; 4, Cooper Levander, ME, 25.06; 5, Dalton Johnson, Big, 25.28; 6, Jimmy Zupancich, SR, 25.31; 7, Larson, Ely, 25.36.
400 meter dash: 1, Taevon Wells, GNK, 52.61; 2, Drew Dean, McG, 53.80; 3, Schafbuch, DRN, 55.08; 4, Owen Engel, RR, 55.19; 5, Ryan Herberg, RR, 55.99; 6, Alec Wake, DRN, 56.22; 7, Noah Markfort, ME, 56.33.
800 meter run: 1, Cameron Stocke, RR, 1:58.97; 2, Emmett Faltesek, Ely, 2:06.54; 3, Engel, RR, 2:10.44; 4, Weston Marx, GNK, 2:11.07; 5, Jeffrey Kayfes, MIB, 2:11.86; 6, David Loveall, ME, 2:13.69; 7, Anthony Scholler, IF, 2:16.45.
1600 meter run: 1, Stocke, RR, 4:25.01; 2, Geno Uhbrnom, GNK, 4:36.56; 3, Michael Butterfield, GNK, 4:48.17; 4, Kayfes, MIB, 4:50.43; 5, Parker Jackson, McG, 4:53.34; 6, Dallas Hammer, RR, 4:53.61; 7, Carter Skelton, ME, 4:54.62.
3200 meter run: 1, Uhrbom, GNK, 10:08.20; 2, Daniel Olson, GNK, 10:48.60; 3, Conner Thoennes, GNK, 10:57.60; 4, Hammer, RR, 11:06.50; 5, Jackson, McG, 11:16.60; 6, Alex Burckhardt, SR, 11:17.30; 7, Alex Leete, ME, 11:25.80.
110 meter hurdles: 1, 1, Jajuan Hall, GNK, 16.64; 2, Gavin Skelton, ME, 17.37; 3, Armando Salazar, DRN, 18:01; 4, Matt Morgan, MIB, 19.79; 5, Herberg, RR, 20.17; 6, Oskar Jenson, 20.31; 7, Cooper Williams, RR, 20.38.
300 meter hurdles: 1, G. Skelton, ME, 41.34; 2, Tony Cummins, SR, 42.89; 3, Hall, GNK, 43.73; 4, Salazar, DRN, 44.23; 5, Christian Hufnagle, IF, 45.91; 6, Olson, GNK, 47.80; 7, Williams, RR, 48.13.
4x100 meter relay: 1, South Ridge, 44.98; 2, Rock Ridge (Zlimen, Karson Sortedahl, Burress, Creer-Oberstar), 45.32; 3, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Brock Stram, Austad, Wells, Hall), 45.34; 4, Mesabi East (Tyler Jacobson, Hunter Hannuksela, Jack Ribich, Levander), 47.22.
4x200 meter relay: 1, Rock Ridge (Zlimen, Sortedahl, Burress, Creer-Oberstar), 1:33.80; 2, Mesabi East (Hannuksela, Jamie Hill, Ribich, Levander), 1:38.11; 3, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Stram, Riley Haugen, Bodie Jorgenson, Rebrovich), 1:39.12; 4, McGregor, 1:39.18.
4x400 meter relay: 1, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Austad, Jorgenson, Wells, Uhrbom), 3:36.54; 2, South Ridge, 3:40.86; 3, Rock Ridge (Herberg, Tristan Peterson, Dakota Jerde, Burress), 3:40.86; 4, Mesabi East (Hannuksela, Noah Markfort, Hill, G. Skelton), 3:47.67.
4x800 meter relay: 1, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Marx, Benjamin Plackner, Olson, Butterfield), 8:39.51; 2, Mesabi East (Hill, Neale Leete, Loveall, C. Skelton), 8:48.23; 3, Rock Ridge (Anthony Hecimovich, Engel, Connor Matschiner, Jerde), 8:48.23; 4, Ely (Gabriel Pointer, John Hakala, Leo Stalmer, Jake Cochran) 9:22.06.
High jump: 1, Creer-Oberstar, RR, 6-04; 2T, Justin Piekarski, IF, 5-04; 2T, July Abernathy, Chis, 5-04; 2T, Austad, GNK, 5-04; 5, Charlie Thompson, Chis, 5-04; 6, Herberg, RR, 5-02; 7T, Williams, RR, 5-02; 7T, Cochran, Ely, 5-02.
Pole vault: 1, Maxwell, IF, 14-00; 2, Butterfield, GNK, 10-00; 3, Hufnagle, IF, 8-06; 4, Carlos Hernandez, MIB, 8-00; 5, Matt Morgan, MIB, 8-00; 6, Ian Villebrun, Mib, 8-00; 7T, Matthew Schaaf, DRN, 7-00; 7T, Matschiner, RR, 7-00; 7T, Jenson, GNK, 7-00; 7, Max Gritzmacher, RR, 7-00.
Long jump: 1, Kaden McNiff, Flood, 20-07; 2, Hannuksela, ME, 18-11.25; 3, Zlimen, RR, 18-10.25; 4, Weston Stroschein, SR, 18-10; 5, Sortedahl, RR, 18-08.25; 6, Harrison Nistler, McG, 18-03; 7, Hufnagle, IF, 17-05.
Triple jump: 1, McNiff, Flood, 42-00; 2, Nistler, McG, 40-05; 3, Hufnagle, IF, 39-01; 4, Ribich, ME, 38-03.75; 5, Sortedahl, RR, 38-03; 6, Wells, GNK, 37-10.50; 7, Charlie Thompson, Chis, 36-09.
Discus throw: 1, Deekon Anvid, SR, 157-02; 2, G. Skelton, ME, 146-02; 3, Sean Torgrimson, Big, 141-08; 4, Paul Harder, IF, 132-09; 5, Riley Krenz, RR, 126-04; 6, Cody Jantzen, IF, 121-05; 7, Braden Skifstad, IF, 116-09.
Shot put: 1, 1, Jantzen, IF, 47-03.50; 2, Anvid, SR, 46-07.50; 3, Hall, GNK, 44-05.50; 4, Krenz, RR, 40-02.50; 6, Isaac Flatley, RR, 40-00; 7, Torgrimson, Big, 39-10.
