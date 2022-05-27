AURORA — The Mesabi East girls track and field team took the top spot at the Subsection 7A meet held Thursday at the Mesabi East High School. The Giants put up a total of 131.5 points. 13 points ahead of the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin squad which finished the day in second place. International Falls finished in third with 112 points, five points ahead of Ely.

The team of South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods was next with 48 points, Deer River/Northland finished with 47, Mountain Iron-Buhl had 34, Silver Bay 32, Chisholm 31, and Cook County finished with 26 points.

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin had winners in the following events; Claire Clusiau, Lola Champlin, Emma Williams and Brooke Petrich ran a 10:31.19 to win the 4x800. Kaitlin Olson won the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:58.05. Emmalee Oviatt won the Shot Put with a 38-9.50.

On the boys side, G/N-K ran away with the meet with a score of 179.50. Mesabi East followed in second place with a score of 81. Deer River/Northland finished with 66, and South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods 60. Chisholm followed with a score of 49. MI-B finished with 40.

Winners for G/N-K were as follows; The team of Daniel Olson, Conner Thoennes, Casey Flett and Benjamin Plackner won the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:29.20. Oskar Jenson won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.33. In the 4x200, Taevon Wells, Bodie Jorgenson, Gaige Waldvogel and Justice Rebrovich won after running a 1:35.91. Olson crossed the line first in the 1600 with a time of 4:41.39. In the 400, Wells claimed another first-place finish after running a 51.36. Thoennes ran a 10:29.25 in the 3200 to secure the win. Finally, Olson, Jorgenson, Wells and Plackner won the 4x400 with a time of 3:33.00.

The top seven individuals and the top four relay teams will advance to the Section 7A Meet.

Subsection 7A Girls Track Meet Team Results: Mesabi East 131.5, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 118.5, International Falls 112, Ely 107, South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods 48, Deer River/Northland 47, Mountain Iron-Buhl 34, Silver Bay 32, Chisholm 31, Cook County 26, Bigfork six and Floodwood three.

Subsection 7A Boys Track Meet Team Results: Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 179.50, Mesabi East 81, Deer River/Northland 66, South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods 60, Chisholm 49, Cook County 45, Silver Bay 43.5; Ely 43, Mountain Iron-Buhl 40, International Falls 39, Bigfork 29 and Floodwood 20.

Girls

4x800 — 1. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Claire Clusiau, Lola Champlin, Emma Williams, Brooke Petrich, 10:31.19; 2. Mesabi East (Olivia Forsline, Bella Thomas, Hannah Ronning, Aubree Skelton), 10:35.69; 3. International Falls (Maddie Lowe, Quianna Ford, Abbigail Hutchinson, Ryan Ford), 10:37.81; 4. Ely (Phoebe Helms, Gracie Pointer, Zoe Devine, Madeline Perry), 11:01.37; 5. Cook County (Mary June Wharton, Anni Dix, Emma Crook, Patience Sifferath) 14:07.61.

100 hurdles — 1. Kate Storlie, DRN. 17.85; 2. Corinne Hubbard, GNK, 18.30; 3. Kaylee Kangas, GNK, 18.68; 4. Lauren Olson, E, 18.73; 5. Jillian Bilben, IF, 18.78; 6. Keira Hesseldahl, IF, 19.58; 7. Dianna LaVoy, IF, 19.98.

100 — 1. Elli Theel, ME, 12.95; 2. Jaci Rebrovich, GNK, 13.34; 3. Annikka Mattson, E, 13.45; 4. Hailey Johnson, C, 13.54; 5. Mary Versteeg, IF, 13.60; 6. Zoe Plombon, C, 13.69; 7. Molly LaVigne, CC, 13.80.

4x200 — 1. Mesabi East (Kylie Meyer, Kora Forsline, Lindsey Baribeau, Theel), 1:51.49; 2. International Falls (Bilben, Piper Tomczak, Versteeg, Bailey Herberg0, 1:58.75; 3. Ely (Madison Rohr, Audrey Thomas, Anna Larson, Lillian Tedrick), E, 3:00.63; 4. Cook County (Brianna Monson, Annabelle Silence, Sophia Sheehan, LaVigne), 2:02.64.

1600 — 1. Liz Nelson, MIB, 5:35.01; 2. Anna Hay, CC, 5:45.55; 3. Molly Brophy, E, 5:46.96; 4. Destiny Schmitz, C, 5:48.22; 5. Kate Nelson, MIB, 5:48.97; 6. Williams, GNK, 5:52.26; 7. Lexi Surbugh, CC, 6:12.49.

4x100 — 1. Mesabi East (Meyer, Kora Forsline, Baribeau, Theel), 52.14; 2. South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods (Sophie Johnson, Ana Ridge, Kenna Ridge, Jaden Ellefson), 52.55; 3. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Frankie Cuellar, Layla Miskovich, Rebrovich, Petrich), 53.62; 4. Chisholm (Layla Rajkovich, Jezirae Flack, Plombon, Hailey Johnson), 55.18.

400 — 1. Valerie Melander, SB, 1:04.96; 2. Grace Latourell E, 1:06.065; 3. Thomas, ME, 1:06.76; 4. Herberg, IF, 1:06.98; 5. Ashlyn Schwarz, SB, 1:09.09; 6. Schmitz, C, 1:09.14; 7. Violet Vanderscheuren, SRCNW, 1:09.81.

300 hurdles — 1. Storlie, DRN. 51.32; 2. Olivia Forsline, ME, 51.33; 3. Lowe, IF, 51.56; 4. Kangas, GNK, 53.61; 5. Olson, E, 56.06; 6. LaVoy, IF, 56.87; 7. Caitlynn Hemphill, DRN, 57.38.

800 — 1. Sophia Blanck, SB, 2:26.13; 2. Skelton, ME, 2:27.87; 3. Ryan Ford, IF, 2:29.28; 4. Liz Nelson, MIB, 2:32.27; 5. Champlin, GNK, 2:34.44; 6. Nakaiyah Nimene, F, 2:35.15; 7. Sierra Geatz, SB, 2:45.67.

200 — 1. Mattson, E, 28.38; 2. Meyer, ME, 28.54; 3. Rebrovich, GNK, 28.89; 4. Kenna Ridge, SRCNW, 29.34; 5. Anna Neyens, MIB, 29.53; 6. Miskovich, GNK, 29.74; 7. Thomas, ME, 29.78.

3200 — 1. Kaitlin Olson, GNK, 12:58.05; 2. Raymus Cavalier, E, 13:000.29; 3. Chloe Green, ME, 13:22.50; 4. Anna Dunn, E, 13:31.40; 5. Kendra Kalstad, IF, 13:56.89; 6. Ava Skustad, E, 14:29.72; 7. Brook Smith, SRCNW, 15:04.73.

4x400 — 1. Mesabi East (Olivia Forsline, Kora Forsline, Skelton, Baribeau), 4:19.41; 2. South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods (Ana Ridge, Jaden Ellefson, Vanderscheuren, Madison Ellefson), 4:24.22; 3. International Falls (Lowe, Herberg, Hutchinson, Ryan Ford), 4:26.07; 4. Ely (Mattson, Perry, Devine, Latourell), 4:27.11.

High jump — 1. Kaitaia Klemtsen, SRCNW, 5-0; 2. Tresa Baumgard, C, 4-8; 3. Kayleigh Horn, DRN, 4-8; 4. Tatum Peterson, DRN, 4-6; 5. Nora Sullivan, IF, 4-4; 6. Marta Forsline, ME, 4-4; 7. Kindra Rose-Jones, ME, 4-4.

Pole vault — 1. Ryan Ford, IF, 8-6; 2. Quianna Ford, IF, 8-0; 3. Ella Storlie, DRN, 8-0; 4. (tie) LaVoy, IF, Petrich, GNK, 7-0; 6. Emma Morris, DRN, 7-0; 7. Peterson, GNK, 6-6.

Long jump — 1. Theel, ME, 15-7.75; 2. Hutchinson, IF, 15-6.75; 3. Klemetsen, SRCNW, 15-5.75; 4. Clusiau, GNK, 14-6; 5. Olivia Forsline, ME, 14-4; 6. Horn, DRN, 14-0.75; 7. Josephine Kinn, B, 13-11.75.

Triple jump — 1. Baribeau, ME, 32-2; 2. Hutchinson, IF, 31-9; 3. Sarah Visser ,E, 30-7.75; 4. Miskovich, GNK, 29-7.75; 5. Peterson, GNK, 29-5.50; 6. Sullivan, IF, 27-9.75; 7. Kinn, B, 26-9.50.

Discus — 1. Ande Visser, E, 101-7; 2. Hannah Baker, ME, 94-3.50; 3. Natasha Fulkrod, E, 93-9; 4. Kellen Thomas, E, 91-3; 5. Lowe, IF, 81-5; 6. Emmalee Oviatt, GNK, 80-1.50; 7. Mya Gallus, MIB, 74-4.

Shot put — 1. Oviatt, GNK, 38-9.50; 2. Baker, ME, 31-7.50; 3. Cuellar, GNK, 31-7.50; 4. Ande Visser, E, 31-1; 5. Madison Wojtysiak, SRCNW, 30-8.50; 6. Kate Nelson, MIB, 27-10.50; 7. Rebekah Storlie, B, 27-9.

Boys

4x800 — 1. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Daniel Olson, Connor Thoennes, Casey Flett, Benjamin Plackner), 8:29.20; 2. Mesabi East (Carson Slattery, Ben Gornik, Alex Leete, Carter Skelton), 9:17.34; 3. Ely (Gabriel Pointer, Silas Solum, Troy Hughley, Jack Cochran), 9:29.63; 4. Cook County (Brayden Schmidt, Kyler Hansen, Kaleb Berka, Merlin Higgins), 9:35.02.

110 hurdles — 1. Oskar Jenson, GNK, 16.33; 2. Armando Salazar, DRN, 16.54; 3. Shane Zancauske, C, 17.89; 4. Wyatt Jantzen, IF, 18.83; 5. Gage Roberts, GNK, 19.13; 6. Leo Stalmer, E, 19.27; 7. Gavin Thompson, C, 19.39

100 — 1. Ryan Christiansen, CC, 11.64; 2. Justice Rebrovich, GNK, 11.75; 3. Cash Williams, SB, 11.97; 4. Miach Larson, E, 12.00; 5. Brock Stram, GNK, 12.07; 6. Jack Ribich, ME, 12.09; 7. Kaleb Krech, SB, 12.15.

4x200 — 1. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Taevon Wells, Bodie Jorgenson, Gaige Waldvogel, Rebrovich), 1:35.91; 3. Silver Bay (Williams, Krech, Dylan Schwarz, Nate Bilben), 1:37.44; 4. Ely (Caleb Larson, Ben Cavalier, Milo McClelland, Dylan Durkin), 1:49.17.

1600 — 1. Olson, GNK, 4:41.39; 2. Skelton, ME, 4:46.84; 3. Jeffrey Kayfes, MIB, 4:53.79; 4. Pointer, E, 5:10.63; 5. Hunter Milstead, GNK, 5:10.83; 6. Hansen, CC, 5:12.46; 7. Swartz, SB< 5:13.26.

4x100 — 1. South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods (Tony Cummins, Carter O’Bey, Zach Morse, Landon Ruotsalainen), 46.18; 2. Mesabi East (Tyler Jacobson, Cooper Levander, Jordan Latola, Noah Markfort), 47.78; 3. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Waldvogel, Stram, Brayden Austad, John Duffy), 48.41; 4. International Falls (Braden Skifstad, Colton Hollis, Christian Davidson, Ezar McGonigle), 49.47.

400 — 1. Wells, GNK, 51.36; 2. Jorgenson, GNK, 52.67; 3. Schwarz, SB, 53.27; 4. Alec Wake, DRN, 54.99; 5. Flett, GNK, 56.31; 6. Larson, E, 56.84; 7. Andrew Wehrman, SB 57.09.

300 hurdles — 1. Cummins, SRCNW 42.22; 2. Salazar, DRN, 42.57; 3. Roberts, GNK, 45.67; 4. Zancauske, C 46.82; 5. Stalmer, E, 47.19; 6. Sawyer FierkeLepp, SRCNW, 47.78; 7. Jenson, GNK, 48.12.

800 — 1. Bilben, SB, 2:00.51; 2. Plackner, GNK, 2:02.42; 3. Kayfes, MIB, 2:13.01; 4. Anthony Scholler, IF, 2:16.34; 5. Flett, GNK, 2:16.45; 6. Cochran, E, 2:20.06; 7. Solum, E, 2:20.54.

200 — 1. Christiansen, CC, 24.22; 2. Rebrovich, GNK, 24.25; 3. Salazar, DRN, 24.66; 4. Evan James, ME, 24.75; 5. Stram, GNK, 24.90; 6. Wake, DRN, 24.91; 7. Finely Ratliff, MIB, 25.01.

3200 — 1. Thoennes, GNK, 10:29.25; 2. Alex Burckhardt, SRCNW, 10:30.59; 3. Tyler Morse, SRCNW, 11:06.36; 4. Leete, ME, 11:07.02; 5. Isaac Danielson, GNK, 11:26.24; 6. Keean Selin, CC, 11:31.01; 7. Andrew Hallberg, CC, 12:24.72.

4x400 — 1. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Olson, Jorgenson, Wells, Plackner), 3:33.00; 2. South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods (Morse, Cummins, O’Bey, FierkeLepp), 3:40.18; 3. Silver Bay (Williams, Krech, Schwarz, Bilben0, 3:43.66; 4. Mesabi East (Jacobson, Steele, Skelton, Markfort), 3:46.17.

High jump — 1. Charlie Thompson, C, 5-6; 2. July Abernathy, C, 5-4; 3. Steven McGee, GNK, 5-2; 4. Ronald Day, DRN, 5-2; 5. (tie) Schwarz, SB, Sean Moehlenbrock, ME, 5-0; 7. Duffy, GNK, 5-0.

Pole vault — 1. Ian Villebrun, MIB, 9-0; 2. Jenson, GNK, 9-0; 3. Matthew Schaaf, DRN, 8-0; 4. (tie) Milstead, GNK, Steele, ME, Adrion Mannausau, IF, Davidson, IF, 7-6.

Long jump — 1. Kaden McNiff, F, 20-10.25; 2. Ribich, ME, 19-4; 3. Wake, DRN, 18-8.50; 4. Abernathy, C, 18-7; 5. Moehlenbrock, ME, 17-8.50; 6. Caden Kallinen, B, 17-7.75; 7. Zancauske, C, 17-7.

Triple jump — 1. McNiff, F, 42-4.50; 2. Ribich, ME, 39-4.25; 3. Thompson, C, 38-9.25; 4. Wake, DRN, 38-6.25; 5. Jenson, GNK, 35-11.50; 6. Kaleb Berka, CC, 34-9; 7. Eli Olson, E, 34-3.75.

Discus — 1. Chase Jacobson, B, 114-9.50; 2. Skifstad, IF, 113-11; 3. Mason Marx, GNK 112-6.50; 4. Alex Schneider, MIB, 103-10; 5. Joe Stokke, SRCNW, 102-9 6. Tate Konsjord, DRN, 100-2; 7. Kallinen, B, 96-1.50.

Shot put — 1. Jacobson, B, 46-9; 2. Konsjord, DRN, 45-9.50; 3. Stokke, SRCNW, 44-10; 4. Marx, GNK, 44-0; 5. Kallinen, B, 41-3; 6. Schneider, MIB, 40-4; 7. Skifstad, IF, 38-7.

