DULUTH — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (GNK) boys track and field team was second and the Titans girls team placed fourth at the Section 7A Track and Field Championships on June 2, in Duluth.
Boys
Esko won the boys team championship with 153.5 points, with GNK a distant second with 86. Crosby-Ironton was third with 60. Deer River/Northland was ninth with 30.5, and Bigfork was 20th with 7.
Senior Taevon Wells of GNK won the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.41 seconds. His teammate, senior Bodie Jorgenson, was second in 52.39 seconds while junior Alec Wake of DRN was fifth in 55.82 seconds and senior Casey Flett of GNK finished seventh in 56.31 seconds.
Senior Connor Thoennes of GNK won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:21.38. Benjamin Meysembourg of Esko was second in 10:22.21.
Senior Tait Kongsjord of DRN won the shot put with a heave of 47-feet, 9-inches. Ethan Maas of Two Harbors was second with 47-7.5 and sophomore Chase Jacobson of Bigfork finished third with 45-10.5. Junior Mason Marx of GNK placed sixth with 42-9.
The Titans’ 4 x 400-meter relay comprised of Daniel Olson, Jorgenson, Wells and Benjamin Plackner earned a section championship with a time of 3:32.64. Cromwell-Wright was second in 3:36.89.
GNK’s 4 x 800-meter relay also placed first in 8:34.15 and was made up of Olson, Thoennes, Casey Flett and Plackner. Esko was second in 8:37.38.
The GNK 4 x 200-meter relay consisting of Wells, Jorgenson, Gaige Waldvogel and Justice Rebrovich earned a state berth by placing second in 1:33.74. Crosby-Ironton was first in 1:32.81.
Junior Armando Salazar of DRN finished third in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 18.43 seconds. Sophomore Gage Roberts of the Titans was seventh with a time of 19.87 seconds. Chad Hart of Esko won the race in 17.58 seconds.
Plackner of GNK, a junior, was fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:08.37. Nate Bilben of Silver Bay won the race in 2:00.29.
Olson of the Titans, a senior, placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:48.75. Noah Foster of Cromwell-Wright was first in 4:40.09.
Salazar of DRN placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 44.57 seconds. Roberts of GNK was fifth in 45.29 seconds. Tony Cummins of SWCNW won the race in 43.14 seconds.
Junior Matthew Schaaf of DRN was tied for fifth in the pole vault with a height of 9-feet, 6-inches. Nick Nierenhausen of Crosby-Ironton was first with 13-6.
Eighth grader Stephen McGee of GNK was sixth in the high jump with a height of 5-feet, 4-inches. Nikolas Martineau of Esko won the event with 5-10.
Wake of DRN was sixth in the long jump with a distance of 10-feet, 0-.25-inches. Makoi Perich of Esko was first with 22-3.5.
Senior Rebrovich of GNK placed seventh in the 100-meter dash in 12.79 seconds. Mason Perich of Esko won the race in 11.69 seconds.
Marx of GNK was seventh in the discus with a distance of 113-feet, 3-inches. Jacobson of Bigfork was eighth with 112-7.
Senior Oskar Jenson of GNK was eighth in the triple jump with a distance of 38-feet, 3-inches. Kaden McNiff of Floodwood won the event with 44-2.
Girls
Esko won the team title with 143 points followed by Two Harbors with 106 and Mesabi East with 89.5. GNK placed fourth with 51. Deer River/Northland finished 11th with 15.5 points.
Junior Emmalee Oviatt captured a section championship in the shot put as she has a distance of 38-feet, 5-inches. Hannah Baker of Mesabi East was second with 33-2. Sophomore Frankie Cuellar of GNK was fourth with 32-3.
Oviatt also earned a state berth in the discus as she had a throw of 99-feet, 3-inches to place second to Ande Visser of Ely who had a distance of 104-3.
Senior Kayleigh Horn of Deer River/Northland was third in the high jump at 5-feet. Teammate Tatum Peterson, a junior, was fifth with 4-6. Kaitaia Klemetsen of SRCNW was first with 5-2.
The GNK 4 x 800-meter relay comprised of Claire Clusiau, Lola Champlin, Emma Williams and Brooke Petrich was third in 10:40.14. Two Harbors was first in 10:05.86..
Sophomore Jaci Rebrovich of GNK placed fifth in the 100-meter dash in 14.31 seconds. Emily Rengo of Esko was first in 13.75 seconds.
Sophomore Kaitlin Olson was fifth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:20.92. Autumn Smith of Two Harbors won the race in a time of 12:34.94.
Freshman Kaylee Kangas placed fifth in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 19.03 seconds. Gwendolyn Lilly of Esko won the event in 17.48 seconds.
Sophomore Ella Storlie of DRN was fifth in the pole vault with a height of 8-feet, 6-inches. Teammate Emma Morris, a freshman, was sixth at 8-0 and senior Brooke Petrich of GNK was eighth with 7-6. Lucy Lewendowski of Crosby-Ironton was first with 8-6.
Kangas also placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 54.05 seconds. Lilly of Esko was first in 51.11 seconds.
Eighth grader Champlin of GNK was seventh in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:41.77. Aubree Skelton of Mesabi East won the 3event with 2:28.76.
Sophomore Claire Clusiau was seventh in the long jump with a leap of 14-feet, 8-inches. Kaitlyn McConnell of Esko won the event with a jump of 16-6.25.
Section 7A Championships
Boys team scores: 1, Esko 153.5; 2. GNK 86; 3. Crosby-Ironton 60; 4. Moose Lake-Willow River 51.5; 5. Two Harbors 47; 6. Cromwell-Wright 33; 6. South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods 33; 8. Mesabi East 31; 9. DRN 30.5; 10. Silver Bay 28; 11. Aitkin 22; 12. Barnum 20; 13. Carlton-Wrenshall 17; 14. Floodwood 15; 14. Duluth Marshall 15; 14. Chisholm 15; 17. Cook County 10; 18. Mt. Iron-Buhl 9.5; 19. Ely 9; 20. International Falls 7; 20. Bigfork 7; 22. McGregor 2.
100 dash: 1. Mason Perich, E, 11.69; 2. Braden Lowe, E, 11.89; 3. Tate Nelson, TH, 12.15; 7. Justice Rebrovich, GNK, 12.79.
200 dash: 1. Mason Perich, E, 23.96; 2. Makoi Perich, E, 24.28; 3. Braden Lowe, E, 24.29.
400 dash: 1. Taevon Wells, GNK, 51.41; 2. Bodie Jorgenson, GNK, 52.39; 3. Noah Larson, CI, 53.91; 5. Alec Wake, DRN, 55.82; 7. Casey Flett, GNK, 56.31.
800 run: 1. Nate Bilben, SB, 2:00.29; 2. Joseph Mikrot, MLWR, 2:00.88; 3, Noah Foster, CW, 2:02.08; 4. Benjamin Plackner, GNK, 2:08.37.
1,600 run: 1. Noah Foster, CW, 4:40.09; 2. Ian Thorpe, TH, 4:40.79; 3. Carter Skelton, ME, 4:47.32; 4. Daniel Olson, GNK, 4:48.75.
3,200 run: 1. Connor Thoennes, GNK, 10:21.38; 2. Benjamin Meysembourg, E, 10:22.21; 3. Jack Riley, CW, 10:30.63.
110 hurdles: 1. Chad Hart, E, 17.58; 2. Shane Zancauske, C, 17.83; 3. Armando Salazar, DRN, 18.43; 7. Gage Roberts, GNK, 19.87.
300 hurdles: 1. Tony Cummins, SRCNW, 43.14; 2. Alex Palm, A, 44.24; 3. Dante Thompson, CW, 44.51; 4. Armando Salazar, DRN, 44.57; 5. Gage Roberts, GNK, 45.29.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Esko, 43.88; 2. MLWR, 45.37; 3. SRCNW, 46.06; 7. GNK (Gaige Waldvogel, Brock Stram, Brayden Austad, John Duffy), 48.68.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Crosby-Ironton, 1:32.81; 2. GNK (Taevon Wells, Bodie Jorgenson, Gaige Waldvogel, Justice Rebrovich), 1:33.74; 3. MLWR, 1:35.75.
4 x 400 relay: 1. GNK (Daniel Olson, Bodie Jorgenson, Taevon Wells, Benjamin Plackner), 3:32.64; 2. Cromwell-Wright, 3:36.89; 3. MLWR, 3:40.50.
4 x 800 relay: 1. GNK (Daniel Olson, Connor Thoennes, Casey Flett, Benjamin Plackner), 8:34.15; 2. Esko, 8:37.38; 3. MLWR, 8:55.56.
High jump: 1. Nikolas Martineau, E, 5-10; 2. Jasper Timm, DM, 5-10; 3. Carter Zezulka, E, 5-10; 6. Stephen McGee, GNK, 5-4
Pole vault: 1. Nick Nierenhausen, CI, 13-6; 2. Jackson Thompson, MLWR, 13-0; 3. John Paul Fitzpatrick, CI, 12-0; 5. Matthew Schaaf, DRN, 9-6.
Triple jump: 1. Kaden McNiff, Flwd, 44-2; 2. Makoi Perich, E, 42-3; 3. Jasper Timm, DM, 40-5; 8. Oskar Jenson, GNK, 38-3.
Long jump: 1. Makoi Perich, E, 22-3.5; 2. Mason Perich, E, 21-0.5; 3. Jordan Mount, CI, 20-8.5; 6. Alec Wake, DRN, 19-0.25.
Shot put: 1. Tait Kongsjord, DRN, 47-9; 2. Ethan Maas, TH, 47-7.5; 3. Chase Jacobson, BF, 45-10.5; 6. Mason Marx, GNK, 42-9.
Discus: 1. Ethan Maas, TH, 123-8; 2. Mark Hall, B, 122-11; 3. Dylan Klancher, CI, 122-7; 7. Mason Marx, GNK, 113-3; 8. Chase Jacobson, BF, 112-7.
Section 7A Championships
Girls team scores: 1, Esko 143; 2. Two Harbors 106; 3. Mesabi East 89.5; 4. GNK 51; 5. International Falls 50; 6. Ely 42; 7. Crosby-Ironton 29; 7. Aitkin 29; 9. McGregor 27; 10. South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods 24; 11. Deer River/Northland 15.5; 12. Mt. Iron-Buhl 14; 12. Duluth Marshall 14; 14. Silver Bay 13; 14. Chisholm 13; 16. Moose Lake/Willow River 11; 17. Carlton-Wrenshall 9; 18. Cromwell-Wright 8; 19. Cook County 7; 20. Floodwood 4; 21. Barnum 1.
100 dash: 1. Emily Rengo, E, 13.75; 2. Delaney Nelson, TH, 13.84; 3. Elli Theel, ME, 14.16; 5. Jaci Rebrovich, GNK,14.31.
200 dash: 1. Kaitlyn McConnell, E,28.71; 2. Tanja Thomas, TH, 29.06; 3.Jenna Marxhausen, TH,29.14.
400 dash: 1. Trinity Giddings, TH, 1:01.10; 2. Paige Dean, Mc, 1:02.72; 3. Kiera Kylander-Johnson, DM, 1:03.79.
800 run: 1. Aubree Skelton, ME, 2:28.76; 2. Sophia Blanck, SB, 2:28.77; 3. Grace Swanson, TH, 2:33.21; 7. Lola Champlin, GNK, 2:41.77.
1,600 run: 1. Lamar Gordon, TH, 5:32.44; 2. Liz Nelson, MIB, 5:34.99; 3. Anna Hay, CC, 5:47.03.
3,200 run: 1. Autumn Smith, TH, 12:34.94; 2. Emaleigh Olesiak, CW, 12:50.63; 3. Grace Hrabik, E, 12:58.47; 5. Kaitlin Olson, GNK, 13:20.92.
100 hurdles: 1. Gwendolyn Lilly, E, 17.48; 2. Megan Chopskie, E, 17.86; 3. Brita Westman, A, 18.02; 5. Kaylee Kangas, GNK, 19.03.
300 hurdles: 1. Gwendolyn Lilly, E, 51.11; 2. Maddie Lowe, IF, 51.53; 3. Megan Chopskie, E, 51.72; 6. Kaylee Kangas, GNK, 54.05.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Mesabi East, 51.82; 2. Esko, 52.00; 3. Aitkin, 52.99; 6. GNK (Frankie Cuellar, Layla Miskovich, Jaci Rebrovich, Brooke Petrich), 54.21.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Esko, 1:50.50; 2. Mesabi East, 1:50.55; 3. Two Harbors, 1:51.82.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Two Harbors, 4:20.23; 2. Mesabi East, 4:23.24; 3. SRCNW, 4:24.61.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Two Harbors, 10:05.86; 2. Mesabi East, 10:30.48; 3. GNK (Claire Clusiau, Lola Champlin, Emma Williams, Brooke Petrich), 10:40.14.
High jump: 1. Kaitaia Klemetsen, SRCNW, 5-2; 2. Tresa Baumgard, C, 5-1; 3. Kayleigh Horn, DRN, 5-0; 5. Tatum Peterson, DRN, 4-6.
Pole vault: 1. Lucy Lewendowski, CI, 8-6; 2. Quianna Ford, IF, 8-6; 3. Sydney Jones, CI, 8-6; 5. Ella Storlie, DRN, 8-6; 6. Emma Morris, DRN, 8-0; 8. Brooke Petrich, GNK, 7-6.
Triple jump: 1. Whitney Hanson, E, 34-2; 2. Lindsey Baribeau, ME, 33-10.5; 3. Abbigail Hutchinson, IF, 33-7.
Long jump: 1. Kaitlyn McConnell, E, 16-6.25; 2. Emily Rengo, E, 15-6.75; 3. Madison South, E, 15-1.5; 7. Claire Clusiau, GNK, 14-8.
Shot put: 1. Emmalee Oviatt, GNK, 38-5; 2. Hannah Baker, ME, 33-2; 3. Cadence Berger, E, 32-4; 4. Frankie Cuellar, GNK, 32-3.
Discus: 1. Ande Visser, Ely, 104-3; 2.Emmalee Oviatt, GNK, 99-3; 2. Hannah Baker, ME, 99-3.
