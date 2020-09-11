COLERAINE — Virginia’s Cameron Stocke and Mesabi East’s Lydia Skelton took home top honors Thursday at the GNK Titan Cross Country Invite at the Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine.
Ran in three heats with three teams running in each, the nine-team all-Iron Range meet was won by the Hibbing girls with 38 points and the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin boys with 42 points.
Stocke was the top individual finisher on the boys side, stopping his clock at 15:57.9. GNK’s Geno Uhrbom finished as runner-up with his time of 16:24.3. Grand Rapids’ Sam Stertz finished third with a time of 17:01.3.
GNK’s Daniel Olson finished fourth with a time of 17:09.1, while Ely’s Emmett Faltesek rounded out the top five with his time of 17:18.2. Wolves teammate Jasper Johnston finished in sixth with his time of 17:20.5.
Grand Rapids’ Austin Hanson took home seventh (17:21.7) and GNK’s Connor Thoennes was eighth (17:28.8). In ninth was GNK’s Michael Butterfield (17:42.7) while Grand Rapids’ Matej Cervenka rounded out the top 10 with his time of 17:59.2.
Grand Rapids finished runners-up on the boys side with 62 points. Virginia and Ely both finished the meet with 69 points but the third place tiebreaker went to the Blue Devils due to their sixth runner finishing higher than the Timberwolves’. Hibbing was fifth with 114. Eveleth-Gilbert finished sixth with 165, Mesabi East was seventh with 226, Deer River-Northalnd was eighth at 263 and Chisholm finished ninth with 415.
On the girls’ side, Skelton topped the results with her time of 20:14.6 while Hibbing’s Aune Boben finished as runner-up with a time of 21:00.7. Ely’s Zoe Devine was third with a time of 21:13.6 while Jocelyn Strukel was fourth for Hibbing with her time of 21:16.7. Ely’s Phoebe Helms rounded out the top five with her time of 21:35.3.
Mesabi East’s Aubrey Skelton was sixth (21:41.5), Hibbing’s Jorie Anderson was seventh (21:42.2) and Grand Rapids’ Ella Karkela was eighth (21:42.3). Virginia’s Emma Lamppa finished ninth with her time of 21:42.9 and Hibbing’s Reese Aune rounded out the top 10 with her time of 21:48.2.
Grand Rapids finished a distant second to Hibbing with 82 points. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin was third with 84 points and Ely was fourth with 92 points. Mesabi East finished fifth with 94 and Virginia took home sixth with 113.
GNK Titan Invite
Girls team results: 1, Hibbing, 38; 2, Grand Rapids, 82; 3, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 84; 4, Ely, 92; 5, Mesabi East, 84; 6, Virginia, 113.
Boys team results: 1, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 42; Grand Rapids, 62; 3, Virginia, 69; 4, Ely 69; 5, Hibbing, 113; 6, Eveleth-Gilbert, 161; 7, Deer River-Northland, 206; 7, Mesabi East, 218; 9, Chisholm 272
Girls individual results (top 25 of 45): 1, Lydia Skelton, ME, 20:14.6; 2, Aune Boben, H, 21:00.7; 3, Zoe Devine, Ely, 21:13.6; 4, Jocelyn Strukel, H, 21:16.7; 5, Phoebe Helms, Ely, 21:35.3; 8, Ella Karkela, GR, 21:42.3; 11, Baylie Norris, GNK, 22:00.7; 12, Sanni Gangi, GR, 22:08.2; 13, Kaitlin Olson, GNK, 22:18.6; 14, Karly Mann, GNK, 22:22.7;
Boys individual results (top 35 of 68): 1, Cameron Stocke, V, 15:57.9; 2, Geno Uhrbom, GNK, 16:24.3; 3, Sam Stertz, GR, 17:01.3; 4, Daniel Olson, GNK, 17:09.1; 5, Emmett Faltesek, Ely, 17:18.2; 7, Austin Hanson, GR, 17:21.7; 8, Connor Thoennes, GNK, 17:28.8; 9, Michael Butterfield, GNK, 17:42.7; 10, Matej Cervenka, GR, 17:59.2; 17, Josh Timm, GR, 18:55.9; 19, Weston Marx, GNK, 18:57.3; 25, Nick Casper, GR, 19:23.5.
