CLOQUET — No Geno, no problem.
With Geno Uhrbom long gone due to graduation, the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin boys cross country team had something to prove.
With Daniel Olson and Connor Thoennes leading the way, the Titans still proved their worth scoring a team total of 48 points to capture the Section 7A title Thursday at the Cloquet Country Club.
It was Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s fourth section title, and this will be the Titans seventh-straight appearance at state.
Both Olson and Thoennes ran together, with Thoennes placing third in 17:11.5, and Olson placing fourth in 17:17.9.
Olson never doubted this team’s objective all season.
“Our plan coming in, we knew Esko was going to be tough, but we wanted to win,” Olson said. “A lot of people thought we weren’t going to be there. We had three eighth-graders step up huge.
“It was crazy the amount of guys who ran the race, not just for themselves, but they wanted to do it for the team. It’s a great atmosphere to be a part of.”
It was accomplished by the leadership both Olson and Thoennes showed all season. They took this group under their wing, and formed them into a championship squad.
“They stepped up and listened right away,” Thoennes said. “At any of the workouts, they were willing to work hard and run with us. It’s been a great experience having all of those guys pull up.
“Even though it’s Daniel’s and my senior year, I’m sure they have a great team coming back next year.”
Going to state was secondary to making the program a legitimate contender every year.
“I remember when I was those kids’ size coming up with Cody Staydohar and Spencer Engel,” Olson said. “I can picture what was going on in their heads. You want to do it for them and give them the senior year they wanted to have.
“It’s crazy thinking that we’re in that position now, thinking that those guys were thinking the same about you.”
Joining them at state will be Riley Koran, who placed 11th, Levi Danielson 14th and Ben Plackner 16th.
Brayden Nielsen was 17th, and Hayden Clow 25th.
Following are more results:
Boys Varsity
GNK won the team title with 48 points followed by Esko 70, and both of these teams will compete at state. They were followed by Moose Lake-Willow River-Barnum 96, Ely 134, South Ridge 137, Mesabi East 198, Cromwell-Wright 229, Mt. Iron-Buhl 240, Pine River-Backus 246, Crosby-Ironton 251, Carlton 266, Deer River-Northland 285, International Falls 296, and Chisholm 368.
Junior Noah Foster of Cromwell-Wright won the 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes and 33 seconds. Senior Jeffrey Kayfes of MIB was second in 16:56 and senior Connor Thoennes of GNK was third in 17:11.
Besides Thoennes, other Titan runners who will compete at state are senior Daniel Olson, fourth in 17:17, eighth grader Riley Koran, 11th in 17:46, sophomore Levi Danielson, 14th in 17:58, junior Ben Plackner, 16th in 18:02, eighth grader Brayden Nielsen, 17th in 18:06, and freshman Hayden Clow, 26th in 18:39.
Besides the runners from GNK and Esko, other state qualifiers were Foster of Cromwell-Wright, Kayfes of MIB, sophomore Jack Riley of Carlton, senior Joseph Mikrot of MLWRB, junior Shawn Bailey of MLWRB, and freshman Alex Burckhardt of South Ridge.
Other local runners included junior Matthew Schaaf, DRN, 52nd in 20:09, freshman Jonathan Schafbuch, DRN, 55th in 20:12, freshman Tyler Foss, DRN, 57th in 20:20, senior Samuel Schafbuch, DRN, 63rd in 20:42, junior Tanner Harcey, Hill City, 68th in 20:56, seventh grader Coltyn Harcey, Hill City, 82nd in 22:31, and freshman Israel Treat, DRN, 86th in 22:52.
Girls Varsity
Carlton won the section team title in the girls varsity division with 75. South Ridge was second with 91 to also earn a state berth. GNK was seventh with 154.
Freshman Addison Burckhardt of South Ridge won the 5,000-meter race with a time of 19:54. Seventh grader Molly Brophy of Ely was second in 19:57 while freshman Aubree Skelton of Mesabi East placed third in 20:03.
Besides the runners from Carlton and South Ridge, other state qualifiers included Brophy of Ely, sophomore Liz Nelson, MIB, senior Grace Hrabik, Esko, junior Zoe Devine, Ely, sophomore Emaleigh Olesiak, Cromwell-Wright, and junior Emma Williams of GNK who finished 10th overall in a time of 20:47.
Besides Williams, other GNK runners included eighth grader Lola Champlin, 19th in 21:35, sophomore Kaitlin Olson, 22nd in 21:48, sophomore Karly Mann, 51st in 23:16, sophomore Avalynn Westphal, 64th in 24:22, and senior Brooke Petrich, 77th in 26:18.
Other local runners included sophomore Faith Hawkins, DRN, 55th in 23:28, senior Ruby Booth, Hill City, 56th in 23:28, senior Mariah Eisenmenger, Hill City, 65th in 24:22, and junior Emma Finke, 86th in 29:08.
(Ted Anderson contributed to this story.)
