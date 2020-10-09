COLERAINE — Virginia’s Cameron Stocke outdueled rival Geno Uhrbom of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Tuesday to win the Iron Range Conference championship at the Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine.Mesabi East’s Lydia Skelton also continued to run well as she crossed first in the girls’ race with a time of 19:58.9 and beat out Ely’s Zoe Devine (20:08.8).
In the team competition, GNK had three runners in the top 10 as they took the boys’ title, while 3 Hibbing runners finished in the top 11 to win the girls’ race.
Stocke’s victory was another strong finish in a stellar season. The Virginia sophomore stopped the clock at 15:54.2, and Uhrbom came home at 16:02.1 to grab the runner-up spot.
Uhrbom was aided by teammates Daniel Olson in fifth at 17:21.3 and Michael Butterfield in sixth at 17:44.1 in securing the boys’ crown. Two other GNK runners were in the top 14.
The Bluejacket girls were paced by freshman Jocelyn Strukel’s time of 21:32.9, which was good for eighth and freshman Jorie Anderson’s ninth-place mark of 21:38.0. Aune Boben, meanwhile, recorded an 11-place finish with a time of 21:53.6. Two other Bluejacket runners finished in the top 15.
The Hibbing girls scored a 57 to get the win, while Virginia was close behind in second with 60. Ely was fourth at 94, Mesabi East was fifth at 95 and GNK was sixth at 116.
The Ely boys also had a solid day with Emmett Faltesek and Jasper Johnston leading them to second behind GNK. Faltesek was third overall at 17:04.2, while Johnston took fourth in 17:07.2. Teammate Jake Cochran came home ninth in 18:00.7.
GNK scored 40 points to win the boys’ event, Ely had 47, Virginia had 50, Mesabi East was fourth at 106, Hibbing was fifth at 123 and Eveleth-Gilbert took sixth at 190.
The Section 7A/7AA Meets are set for Oct. 12-13 in Cloquet.
Iron Range Conference Championships
Boys’ Team Results: 1, Greenway/N-K 40; 2, Ely 47; 3, Virginia 50; 4, Mesabi East 106; 5, Hibbing 123; 6, Eveleth-Gilbert 190; 7, Deer River-Northland 198; 8, International Falls 205; 9, Chisholm 270.
Girls’ Team Results: 1, Hibbing 57; 2, Virginia 60; 3, Int. Falls 82; 4, Ely 94; 5, Mesabi East 95; 6, Greenway/N-K 116.
Boys’ Individual Results: 1, Cameron Stocke, Virg, 15:54.2; 2, Geno Uhrbom, GNK, 16:02.1; 3, Emmett Faltesek, Ely, 17:04.2; 4, Jasper Johnston, Ely, 17:07.2; 5, Daniel Olson, GNK, 17:21.3; 6, Michael Butterfield, GNK, 17:44.1; 7, David Platt, Hibb, 17:49.1; 8, Jackson Kendall, Virg, 17:54.6; 9, Jake Cochran, Ely, 18:00.7; 10, Dallas Hammer, Virg, 18:02.4.
Girls’ Individual Results: 1, Lydia Skelton, ME, 19:58.9; 2, Zoe Devine, Ely, 20:08.8; 3, Aubrey Skelton, ME, 20:43.1; 4, Alex Wercinski, Virg, 10:49.2; 5, Emma Lamppa, Virg, 20:50.8; 6, Phoebe Helms, Ely, 20:58.7; 7, Ryan Ford, IF, 21:18.2; 8, Jocelyn Strukel, Hibb, 21:32.9; 9, Jorie Anderson, Hibb, 21:37.1; 10, Abbigail Hutchinson, IF, 21:46.1.
Other Local Girl Finishers:
GNK: 18, Baylie Norris, 22:15.7; 21, Kaitlin Olson, 22:55.8; 24, Karly Mann, 23:04.7; 25, Nadia Rajala, 23:12.7; 28, Lola Champlin, 23:44.9.
Other Local Boy Finishers
GNK: 13, Connor Thoennes, 18:04.1; 14, Weston Marx, 18:22.6.
