ATWATER, Minn. — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (GNK) boys cross country team placed a close second in the TCRC Cross Country Showcase which was conducted recently at Island Pine Golf Course in Atwater, Minn.
Nova Classical Academy took first in the team competition for small schools as it totaled 78 points. GNK was second with 91 followed by Minnehaha Academy 114, Lake City 132, Lac qui Parle Valley 134, Pequot Lakes 142, Rochester Lourdes 175, Redwood Valley 190, East Grand Forks 194, St. James 225, Mt. Lake 251, Belle Plaine 276, and Glencoe-Silver Lake 285.
Senior Emmet Anderson of Staples-Motley placed first in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 16 minutes and two seconds. Geno Uhrbom of GNK was second in 16:24 while Aiden Keller of Breck School was third in 16:26.
Other GNK runners were Daniel Olson, 26th in 17:33, Connor Thoennes, 31st in 17:38, Michael Butterfield, 36th in 17:54, Weston Marx, 47th in 18:05, Levi Danielson, 48th in 18:06, and Ben Plackner, 114th in 20:54.
Boys Large Schools
Prior Lake won the team championship with 89 points. It was followed by Stillwater, 109, and Wayzata, 143.
Ethan Vargas of Stillwater won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 15:54. Gabe Smit of Prior Lake was second in 15:57 and Aiden Killbarda of Stillwater finished third in 16:01.
Girls Large Schools
Edina won the team championship with 79 points. It was followed by Minnetonka, 117, and St. Paul Highland Park, 129.
Senior Analee Weaver was first in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 17:04. Molly Moening of St. Paul Highland Park was second in 17:49 while Anna Fenske of Farmington placed third in 17:52.
Girls Small Schools
Luverne won the team championship with 45 points. It was followed by Cotter Schools, 99, and Glencoe-Silver Lake, 129.
Sophomore Jade Rypkema of Nevis was first with a time of 18:57. Tenley Nelson of Luverne was second in 19:16 and Grace Drietz of Canby was third in 19:17.
