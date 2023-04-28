COLERAINE— Now in their second season as a team, the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School baseball team should be ready to make some noise.
The Titans have the personnel to make a run at the Section 7AA title, and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Ben Sletten believes this team has what it takes to do that as the 2023 season gets set to begin.
The leaders of the team will be seniors Josh Parantala, Ethan Ambuehl and Matt Hannah.
“The biggest thing is their leadership,” Sletten said. “They bring more knowledge to the game than the younger guys. Those roles they bring will be key to the team, just being able to play baseball competitively.
“They have to step up their games to help these young guys. The good thing about the seniors is they have a lot of baseball experience. Those three guys are great to have.”
Parantala will play first base and pitch; Hannah might split time between the infield and outfield, along with some pitching; and Ambuehl will play in the infield and pitch.
The junior class consists of Thomas Vekich, Aiden Duffy, Devin Goss, Jonathan Bray and Carter Williams.
“Thomas is an experienced player, who is a good infielder and pitcher,” Sletten said. “He has a great knowledge of the game. He’s been around it his whole life. Jonathan will be our catcher, but he’s versatile. He can play the outfield and pitch.
“Aiden will be in the outfield, and we’ll utilize his speed. Devin is relatively new. We’ll build his skills as a pitcher, and he’ll play in the outfield. Carter will be an outfielder, but he hasn’t played a lot of baseball. We’ll build his skill level as well.”
Pitching-wise, Sletten should be set with Ambuehl, Vekich, Austin Anderson, who is a sophomore. Parantala, Gage Olson and Hannah will be used as needed.
“We’ll need arms ready and available,” Sletten said. “They need to throw strikes and keep the ball down.”
Sletten said there will be some decisions to be made about his infield on defense.
“We have holes to fill,” he said. “We’ll need some of our younger guys to step up and have the willingness to step out of their comfort zones.
“How they are able to adjust will make us competitive and successful.”
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin has been doing a lot of hitting in practice.
“To be a successful team, we have to swing the bats well,” Sletten said. “The one thing we’re not is deep. We’re trying to build our players by doing different things, working of the tees, the pitching machine and live pitching to get them to see pitches.
“We’re talking to them about their approaches at the plate. They know the strike zone and what pitches they like to control. If they get into pitcher’s counts, they have to battle. They can’t let the umpires determine the at bat. They need to control their at bats. It’s a mindset we’re trying to build with these players.”
How will the Titans score their runs?
“There’s a few guys with power in the lineup,” Sletten said. “Parantala, Vekich, Hannah and Ambuehl swing the bat well. They’ve seen a lot of pitches. We have to swing hard and put the ball in play.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.