GRAND RAPIDS — The 2022 girls varsity track and field season is off to a challenging start with the lack of early outdoor meets, but members of the Grand Rapids High School team are in shape and prepped for the season with participation in three indoor meets at Bemidji State.
Early on, the distance runners (Whitney Sylvester, Emily Timm, Kyra Giffen, Emily Walters, Ella Karkela) and sprinters/hurdlers (Alvine Njounang, Ellee Nelson) provided plenty of scoring with very good indoor seasons.
The outdoor season shows plenty of promise for these athletes as well as Justine Carsrud and Rowan Krueger-Barth will lead in the throwing events, sprinters Morgan Troumbly, Ainsley Olson, Kaitlyn Olson, and Faith Zidarich and in the pole vault with Josie Hanttula.
“But look for plenty of surprise performances as we boast some good depth this year with returning veterans and many first-year talented athletes,” said Thunderhawk head coach Darin Illikainen, who is in his fourth season as head coach of the squad.
The 2022 team is led by captains Zidarich, Carsrud, and Troumbly.
Illikainen said the Thunderhawks should be strong in the throwing events along with the distance running events. And, he said Grand Rapids has two relays returning that were close to competing at state last year.
“The 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 relays should have gone to state but with baton miscues we ended up placing lower,” said Illikainen. “Those two relays should be right on track again. Faith Zidarich is one of the relay people who will do quite well in an individual basis, but our sprinters are fast enough collectively that they should have an opportunity to get to state.
“We also have Josie Hanttula in pole vault and she is knocking on the door to advance to state.”
This season, a class has been added in Minnesota high school track and field, making it a three-class system. Grand Rapids will remain in Class AA with some of the larger schools who were formerly in the section moving up to Class AAA.
“That has opened the door for us and there is a little excitement there,” said Illikainen. “We lost a few programs that moved to Class AAA and the opportunity is better to get to the state meet. But we need to train hard from year to year. It should open up opportunities for a few more of our athletes here at Grand Rapids to get there. But again, the schools that we have in our section have some great track programs.”
The Thunderhawks’ first outdoor meet is set for Friday, April 29, at Cambridge, and Illikainen said the coaching staff will learn more about the team after that event.
“Like we learned last year, we need to take advantage of the opportunities that are starting to come this week of getting out on our facilities,”Illikainen explained. “Up to this point, I think we have only practiced on our track maybe four times. So our priorities are to get out, get on the surfaces and get in better shape. We are still not there yet.
“Then down the road, we want to be able to compete for that section meet. What will help our athletes this year versus last year is last year’s experience. This year we will put a lot more emphasis on concentration and focus. I think experience is going to help us with that; everyone is a year older and we should be in good shape.”
The coaching staff works with both the boys and girls athletes at Grand Rapids. Assistant coaches will be Ben Simula, Dan Jinks, Kevin Johnson, Mitch Drotts, Rachel Edmondson and Steve Kohorst.
“Last year was one of the best years of coaching that I have had in 32 years,” said Illikainen. “That team was hard-working with high character and I had no negative issues all year long. I see some of the same qualities with this team. We have some great character girls on this team. This year we have a lot of newcomers but they are athletes. They have not been out for track before but they wanted to try track to try to make them a better athlete. What we are finding out is that they are very good track and field athletes.
“So there are going to be some surprises of kids that have now shown up anywhere before, and they are going to do some special things this year, I think.”
