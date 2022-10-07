GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team defeated Superior, Wis., 109-64 in dual meet action on Oct. 4, in Grand Rapids.
Then, on Oct. 6, the Thunderhawks dismantled Duluth Denfeld by the score of 106-54.
Following are results of the two meets:
Grand Rapids 109
Superior 64
GRAND RAPIDS — Taking first for the Thunderhawks were the 200-yard medley relay comprised of Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Alyssa Jackson and Chloe Petersen (1:57.64), Nevaeh Hoard in the 200-yard freestyle (2:08.49) and 500-yard freestyle (5:50.77); Verke in the 200-yard individual medley (2:19.62) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.23); Makenzie Mustar in diving (232.30 points); Rauzi in the 100-yard freestyle (57.19 seconds); and the 200-yard freestyle relay made up of Petersen, Verke, Jackson and Rauzi (1:44.62).
GR 109, Superior 64
200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Alyssa Jackson, Chloe Petersen), 1:57.64; 2. Grand Rapids (Selah Smith, Ada Jackson, Kelsie Zimmer, Treasure Jager), 2:12.03; 3. Superior, 2:14.03.
200 freestyle — 1. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:08.49; 2. Chloe Petersen, GR, 2:15.87; 3. Charlotte Johnson, S, 2:18.14.
200 individual medley — 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 2:19.62; 2. Lauren Rauzi, GR, 2:38.81; 3. Ava Denninger, S, 2:39>09.
50 freestyle — 1. Kyle Peterson, S, 26.55; 2. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 26.57; 3. Treasure Jager, GR, 27.86.
Diving — 1. Makenzie Mustar, GR, 232.30; 2. Ella Albrecht, GR, 188.50; 3. Ellen Hollenbach, S, 125.95.
100 butterfly — 1. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 1:06.23; 2. Selah Smith, GR, 1:12.47; 3. Paige Mattson, S, 1:16.19.
100 freestyle — 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 57.19; 2. Kylie Peterson, S, 58.71; 3. Kate Porter, S, 1:02.55.
500 freestyle — 1. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 5:50.77; 2. Ada Jackson, GR, 6:16.16; 3. Charlotte Johnson, S, 6:26.01.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Chloe Petersen, Sophia Verke, Alyssa Jackson, Hannah Rauzi), 1:44.62; 2. Grand Rapids (Gentry Byers, Nora Wick, Kelsie Zimmer, Nevaeh Hoard), 1:55.40; 3. Superior, 1:59.20.
100 backstroke — 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 1:03.23; 2. Selah Smith, GR, 1:10.60; 3. Chloe Petersen, GR, 1:10.70.
100 breaststroke — 1. Ava Denninger, S, 1:21.09.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Superior, 4:12.33; 2. Superior, 4:45.77.
Grand Rapids 106
Duluth Denfeld 54
DULUTH — Taking first place for the Thunderhawks in the 106-54 win over Duluth Denfeld were the 200-yard medley relay made up of Alyssa Jackson, Hannah Rauzi, Sophia Verke and Chloe Petersen (1:56.16); Verke in the 200-yard freestyle (2:02.58) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:03.27); Rauzi in the 200-yard individual medley (2:24.91) and 100-yard freestyle (57.22 seconds); Petersen in the 50-yard freestyle (26.70 seconds); Makenzie Mustar in diving (228.30 points); Nevaeh Hoard in the 500-yard freestyle (5:48.99); and the 200-yard freestyle relay comprised of Treasure Jager, Ada Jackson, Selah Smith and Hoard (1:51.78).
GR 106, Duluth Denfeld 54
200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Alyssa Jackson, Hannah Rauzi, Sophia Verke, Chloe Petersen), 1:56.16; 2. Grand Rapids (Sylvie Ledermann, Nora Wick, Nevaeh Hoard, Kelsie Zimmer), 2:09.92; 3. Duluth Denfeld, 2:17.62.
200 freestyle — 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 2:02.58; 2. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 2:11.51; 3. Lauren Rauzi, GR, 2:21.33.
200 individual medley — 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 2:24.91; 2. Gentry Byers, GR, 2:42.55; 3. Izzy Cullen-Luoma, DD, 2:47.89.
50 freestyle — 1. Chloe Petersen, GR, 26.70; 2. Treasure Jager, GR, 28.50; 3. Kelsie Zimmer, GR, 29.75.
Diving — 1. Makenzie Mustar, GR, 228.30; 2. Ella Albrecht, GR, 192.10; 3. Elly Blazevic, DD, 190.45.
100 butterfly — 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 1:03.27; 2. Alaina Grochowski, GR, 1:18.14.
100 freestyle — 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 57.22; 2. Selah Smith, GR, 1:00.88; 3, Izzy Cullen-Luoma, DD. 1:05.43.
500 freestyle — 1. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 5:48.99; 2. Ada Jackson, GR, 6:19.47; 3. Kayla Franke, DE, 6:44.67.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Treasure Jager, Ada Jackson, Selah Smith, Nevaeh Hoard), 1:51.78; 2. Grand Rapids (Nora Wick, Sylvie Ledermann, Gentry Byers, Kelsie Zimmer), 1:57.89; 3. Duluth Denfeld, 2:14.95.
100 backstroke — 1. Kayla Franke, DD, 1:29.60; 2.Kate Christner,DD, 1:32.53; GR exhibitions: Alyssa Jackson 1:05.72, Selah Smith 1:13.62, Sylvie Ledermann 1:17.13, Isabella Hass 1:18.09.
100 breaststroke — 1. Marley Bugbee, DD, 1:22.98; 2. Stella Caine, DD, 1:39.05; GR exhibitions: Chloe Petersen 1:15.29, Lauren Rauzi 1:17.79.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Duluth Denfeld, 4:49.54; GR exhibitions: GR 1 (Sophia Verke, Alyssa Jackson, Chloe Petersen, Hannah Rauzi), 3:51.20; GR 2 (Selah Smith, Treasure Jager, Ada Jackson, Nevaeh Hoard), 4:14.73.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.