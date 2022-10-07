s

The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team has enjoyed a banner led by its seniors. Seniors picutured above from left are Ada Jackson, Makenzie Mustar, Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, and Selah Smith.

 Photo submitted

GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team defeated Superior, Wis., 109-64 in dual meet action on Oct. 4, in Grand Rapids.

Then, on Oct. 6, the Thunderhawks dismantled Duluth Denfeld by the score of 106-54.

