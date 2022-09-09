GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team enjoyed a fine season in 2021, and expectations are even higher for the Thunderhawks this season.
Brooke Moses, beginning her seventh season as head coach at Grand Rapids, said last season was probably the Thunderhawks’ best season in more than a decade. Grand Rapids advanced to the semifinals of the section tournament last season.
“It was our best record and it was the farthest we made it in sections in many years,” Moses said. “I would say last year was our best season in a long time in Grand Rapids girls history.”
The Thunderhawks return a very experienced team this season, according to Moses, because the Grand Rapids team had been so young for so long that the upperclass players on the team have three and four years of varsity experience.
“We have a really strong forward lineup with all three being seniors,” said Moses. The forwards include Abby Birkey, last year’s Herald-Review and Mesabi Tribune Player of the Year, her twin sister, Taylor Birkey, and Natalee Bushman.
“This is our powerhouse senior captain line which has been really awesome,” Moses said.
In the back line for Grand Rapids is junior Jessika Lofstrom, who is beginning her fifth season as a starter. Other players include sophomore Maisie Bader, junior Cali Madsen, another player beginning her fifth season as a starter, and freshman Katie Harker.
“The back line, three out of the four of them have been working together for three years now,” Moses explained. “That is a huge advantage, I think.”
Another top player is junior midfielder Sydney Burggraf, who is entering her fourth season as a starter. Sophomore Maggie MacLean will be in the nets this season.
“We are very optimistic that we will have an even better season than we had last year,” said Moses. “I think the girls have a hunger to win, they have a hunger to go farther, and they have a hunger to get to state. That is a really big goal to have, but I think it is a really good goal for this team.
“I think they are ready to work hard and try to get there.”
Moses was asked what she feels will be keys to a successful season for the Thunderhawks and she said, “The keys this year are winning the games this year that last year we almost won. We were right there. Winning these first games to get that No. 1 seed is going to be the biggest goal here.
“The other thing here is I think we have done a really good job with our senior forward line that is already putting goals away. I think we have to make sure we shut down the back and not allow goals from the attacking teams we are going to be playing.
“So, we are looking to get that No. 1 seed and not let in as many goals this year.”
In the section this season, Moses feels defending champion Cloquet is the team to beat.
“It is early in the season, but I would say hopefully we are near the top of the section,” the coach said. “I think we have the potential to be top-seeded if we can win these games during the mid-season where everybody is starting to play together and everybody is getting their team figured out. That’s what really matters, winning those mid-season games.”
Assisting Moses in the coaching department this season are Meggie Potter and Nick Farber.
“I definitely think this group is hard-working,” Moses said. “I think it stems from their leadership of their three captains who go out there every day and work hard. Again, most of this group has been on varsity for three or four years now and they are just used to putting in the hard work every day.
“I would definitely say they are hard-working, funny, and just overall good kids to be around.”
