GRAND RAPIDS — After a good 2019 season, Grand Rapids High School girls soccer coach Brooke Moses is expecting more of the same in 2020.
“Last year went really well and it probably was our best record in about 10 years,” said Moses who is entering her sixth season as head coach. “We had one senior, who was our top goal scorer. So, I don’t think we were super-affected by graduation and essentially we have pretty much the same team that we had last year which is exciting.”
Some of the top players for Grand Rapids this year include goalie Kenzie Cole, midfielder Kenny Martinson, attacker Natalee Bushman, and defender Anika Kaldahl.
Moses said just five games were taken off the Thunderhawks schedule due to the pandemic and that the Thunderhawks will still be playing area squads.
“We are still playing our core games which is exciting,” said Moses. “The Duluth teams and Hibbing, those are the teams that we usually play every year. It looks like we don’t have a lot of games and we have a shortened season, but I think we have to hone in on the teams that we play every year. Hopefully we do good against them and hopefully we make it through the season.”
Moses said the team can only play things one day at a time but she said it is the hope that there will be a postseason for girls soccer.
Moses was asked what she feels will be keys to a successful season and she said, “One big key is that the girls continue to work hard. Some of them with Covid haven’t played a game in a year so that is going to be a huge adjustment. I think just continued hard work, good passing off the ball, good fitness, just following what we did last year with good passing, good communication and good teamwork. They are going to be key this year.”
Grand Rapids plays in Section 7A and Moses feels the Thunderhawks will be competitive in the section this year.
“Last year we finished right in the middle (of Section 7A) and I am hoping that we are a little bit better than last year,” Moses explained. “We were No. 9 (seed) last year and I would like to be in that eight or under range so we can get a home game for the section playoffs. I think that is always a goal – to do better than last year.”
Maggie Potter and Nick Farber will serve as assistant coaches for the program this season.
The Thunderhawks will play host to Two Harbors at home at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
“I am a little biased but I would say we have a great group of girls this year,” said Moses. “They are hard workers, they want to be on the field, they want to be running and I think we are really lucky to have that. Our numbers in girls soccer are going up and it makes it more competitive to be on the varsity team.
“I think we have a really good group of girls this year and I am excited to coach them.”
