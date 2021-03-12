BIWABIK — The Grand Rapids High School girls Nordic ski team competed in the Minnesota State Cross Country Ski Championships on Thursday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Forest Lake took the team title with 588 points followed by St. Paul Highland Park, 556, and Duluth East, 536.
Grand Rapids finished 10th out of 16 teams with a score of 388.
Combined
Junior Molly Moening of St. Paul Highland Park was first overall with a time of 23:53. Freshman Margo Nightingale of Mounds Park Academy was second in 24:18 while eighth grader Inga Wing of St. Paul Academy was third in 24:34.
Sophomore Sanny Gangi was the top Grand Rapids skier as she was 33rd in a time of 27:09.
Other Grand Rapids skiers were senior Elsa Viren, 36th in 27:17; freshman Ella Karkela, 67th in 28:26; sophomore Abby Birkey, 120th in 30:47; senior Hailey Lafrenier, 132nd in 31:28; freshman Chloe Petersen, 133rd in 31:33; and sophomore Taylor Birkey, 135th in 31:37.
Classic Race
Moening of St. Paul Highland Park was first in this four-kilometer race in a time of 12:42. Junior Margaret Wagner of Edina was second in 12:52 and Nightingale of Mounds Park Academy was third in 12:56.
Grand Rapids skiers were Gangi, 29th in 14:23, Viren, 35th in 14:29, Karkela, 73rd in 15:24, Abbey Birkey, 120th in 16:38, Petersen, 125th in 16:56, Taylor Birkey, 129th in 17:04, and Lafrenier, 133rd in 17:09.
Freestyle Race
Moening of St. Paul Highland Park also was first in this four-kilometer race in a time of 11:11. Nightingale of Mounds Park Academy was second in 11:22 and Wing of St. Paul Academy was third in 11:29.
Thunderhawks skiers and their times were Gangi, 12:46, Viren, 12:48, Karkela, 13:01, Abbey Birkey, 14:09, Lafrenier, 14:19, Petersen, 14:37, and Taylor Birkey, 14:32.
Team Scores: 1. Forest Lake 588; 2. St. Paul Highland Park 556; 3. Duluth East 536; 4. Wayzata 525; 5. Minneapolis Washburn 467; 6. Eden Prairie 449; 7. Stillwater 440; 8. Hopkins 421; 9. St. Paul Academy 401; 10. Grand Rapids 388; 11. Rosemount 381; 12. Alexandria 323; 13. Elk River-Zimmerman 318; 14. Eagan-Eastview 299; 15. Brainerd 178; 15. Mora 178.
Boys
Sophomore Matej Cervenka skied at state on Friday in the boys race. Results of that race will be in Wednesday’s edition.
