BIWABIK — Days before the Section 7 Nordic Ski Championships were conducted, Grand Rapids High School Nordic ski coach Marlo Gangi thought the Thunderhawks girls team had a chance to earn a state berth if things went right.
Well, things did go right for the Grand Rapids girls on Wednesday at Giants Ridge as the team placed second to Duluth East to earn a berth in the state meet next week. Grand Rapids received solid performances from its top three skiers and the Thunderhawks’ fourth skier was solid in picking up the needed points for the win.
Gangi said it was a good performance by the girls which allowed the team to take second. She said the members of the team are excited to be skiing at state.
“Our top three girls had really good races and we are pleasantly surprised that they were so far up,” said Gangi. “With those three doing as well as they did, our fourth skier was able to pull it out enough to keep us in second place. All seven of our girls really skied their hearts out.”
Gangi said because of the race format due to the pandemic, it was hard to tell how teams were doing until the results were tabulated. She said that meant some anxious moments for the team.
“We knew going into the skate race that we were ahead of Ely by about five points so we knew we had to hold positions,” said Gangi. “We ended up ahead of Ely by 10 points when it was all said and done. It was kind of anticlimactic because we had no awards ceremony, there were no announcements. The scores were on the web site so it really wasn’t a big moment.”
The Grand Rapids girls team is back at state after a one-year hiatus, having qualified last in 2019.
Gangi said some of the girls on that team are on the Thunderhawk team this season. She added that the team will train at Mount Itasca in Coleraine in preparation for the state meet, provided the weather doesn’t cancel it.
“So, some have experience at the state meet or at least know what it feels like,” said Gangi. “However, the forecast doesn’t look very good with temperatures in the 40s and almost into the 50s next week, and there is rain in the forecast which is not good for snow. So we are wondering how everything is going to hold up and pan out.”
Duluth East took first in the team race with 381 followed by Grand Rapids with 354, and Ely with 344.
Combined
Eighth grader Della Bettendorf of Proctor-Hermantown was the combined winner as she was timed in 25:23 four-kilometer courses. Junior Lily Brown of Duluth East was second in 25:27 while sophomore Zoe Devine of Ely was third in 13:02.
Thunderhawk skiers were senior Elsa Viren, sixth in 26:49, sophomore Sanny Gangi, seventh in 26:53, freshman Ella Karkela, 13th in 27:53, sophomore Ada Jackson, 24th in 30:00, freshman Chloe Petersen, 25th in 30:03, sophomore Abbey Birkey, 31st in 30:17, and senior Hailey LaFrenier, 47th in 31:27.
Classic
Bettendorf was first in 12:34 followed by Brown, 12:43, and Devine, 13:02.
Thunderhawk skiers were Gangi, sixth in 13:31, Viren, ninth in 13:43, Karkela, 14th in 14:10, Jackson, 29th in 15:06, Petersen, 33rd in 15:21, Birkey, 40th in 15:39, and LaFrenier, 46th in 16:01.
Freestyle
Devine was first in a time of 12:36. Brown was second in 12:43 while Bettendforf placed third in 12:48.
Thunderhawk skiers were Viren, sixth in 13:05, Gangi, eighth in 13:21, Karkela, 12th in 13:43, Birkey, 21st in 14:37, Petersen, 24th in 14:42, Jackson, 28th in 14:53, and LaFrenier, 44th in 15:26.
Boys
The Grand Rapids boys – minus top skier Sam Stertz who was in Europe competing in the biathlon – placed fifth in the meet. Duluth East and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton will represent the region in the state meet.
“Matej Cervenka had a great day and qualified for state,” said Gangi. “The boys team did the best they could. I know the seniors felt pretty satisfied with their last race. They felt like they gave it all they had where they were happy with it.”
Combined
Senior Jasper Johnston of Ely won the combined segment of the event with a combined time of 20:38. Senior Declan Hutchinson of Duluth Marshall was second in 21:24 and senior Benjamin Bauer of CEC was third in 21:56.
Sophomore Matej Cervenka of the Thunderhawks earned a state berth as he placed fifth in a time of 22:23.
Other Grand Rapids skiers were senior Joshua Timm, 16th in 24:10, senior Frank Gangi, 25th in 25:25, senior Jack Cannella, 37th in 27:01.
Classic
Johnston was first in this four-kilometer race in a time of 10:27. Bauer was second in 10:53 while Hutchinson was third in 10:58.
Results for Thunderhawk skiers were Cervenka,fifth in 11:21, Timm, 12th in 12:04, Gangi, 25th in 12:51, and Cannella, 38th in 13:42.
Freestyle
Johnston also won the four-kilometer freestyle race in a time of 10:10. Hutchinson was second in 10:25 and Ian Morse of Duluth East was third in 10:55.
Results for Thunderhawk skiers were Cervenka, fourth in 11:02, Timm, 19th in 12:06, Gangi, 26th in 12:33, and Cannella, 37th in 13:19.
Section 7 Nordic Ski Championships
Girls Team Results: 1, Duluth East 381; 2, Grand Rapids 354; 3, Ely 344; 4, Mesabi East 327; 5, Duluth Marshall 305; 6, Proctor/Hermantown 303; 7, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 290; 8, Duluth Denfeld 256.
Boys Team Results: 1, Duluth East 373; 2, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 356; 3, Ely 355; 4, Proctor/Hermantown 322; 5, Duluth Marshall 321; 5T, Grand Rapids 321; 7, Duluth Denfeld 297; 8, Mesabi East 281.
Girls Individual Results (Top 10): 1, Della Bettendorf, PH, 25:23.70; 2, Lily Brown, DE, 25:27.30; 3, Zoe Devine, Ely, 25:39.40; 4, Jenna Johnson, DE, 26:27.50; 5, Lucy Campbell, DM, 26:48.40; 6, Elsa Viren, GR, 26:49.10; 7, Sanny Gangi GR, 26:53.20; 8, Anna-Britta Helmer, DE, 26:56.80; 9, Rowan Bixler, DE, 27:01.30; 10, Lydia Skelton, ME, 27:37.20.
Boys Individual Results (Top 10): 1, Jasper Johnston, Ely, 20:38.20; 2, Declan Hutchinson, DM, 21:24.00; 3, Benjamin Bauer, CEC, 21:56.60; 4, Ian Morse, DE, 22:04.00; 5, Matej Cervenka, GR, 22:23.60; 6, Torstein Derauf, DE, 22:44.00; 7, Gabriel Pointer, Ely, 23:05.70; 8, Isaac Fink, DD, 23:19.30; 9, Simon Long, DE, 23:24.00; 10, Aiden Vanstraten, PH, 234:30.20.
