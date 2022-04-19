GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) Lightning girls lacrosse team is itching to get out on the field to start the season, but like all other schools in Northern Minnesota, it is waiting on Mother Nature to cooperate.
According to head coach Mark Surface, it has been plenty of practice in the gym as the team waits for the fields to be free of snow.
“We are going to try to get outside this week, maybe in the parking lot; we will do the best we can to get outside,” said Surface. “We already have had to postpone our first game against Forest Lake and we had to move that game to near the end of May. We have games on Friday and Saturday of this week and I’m not sure if they are going to happen yet.
“It is a big impact not being able to get outside. Considering we play on a 120-yard field, it is pretty hard to mimic things in the gym.”
Surface said last season went well for the team as it finished with an 8-6 record, won the play-in game for the section tournament, and then defeated Coon Rapids in a overtime game to advance to the quarterfinals.
“We had a difficult time against Champlin Park in the quarters but all in all we had a very young team last year with just one senior. I am very proud of the girls for how well they played.”
GRG will be led this season on defense by senior Sara Scott who has committed to playing at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire next year. Other returnees include Hannah Hostetter and Amanda Scherping. Senior Brie Carlson and junior Caroline Ahcan lead the midfield while senior Kamryn Klinefelter and Lexi Lindgren, among others, will be dangerous in the attack position.
“Our goal is to certainly to get to the second week of the playoffs at least,” Surface said. “Obviously we want to get to state but to be realistic, I think taking another step forward in the playoffs is what we are shooting for and what we are setting our goals for. So, to get to the semifinals or championship game in the section would be a great accomplishment.”
GRG plays in Section 7, and the sport is a one-class system. Surface said the Lightning play against large programs from the Twin Cities area in the section tournament. Both Andover and Forest Lake are tough teams in the section, according to the coach, with Champlin Park not too far behind.
“I think some keys for our success is that we continue to run a positive program and that the girls have fun,” Surface explained. “Certainly we are met with challenges from some teams where their kids are playing year-around so it is pretty difficult to outdo them on the scoreboard. But we can let the kids work hard, learn the skills and continue to feel good about themselves. That’s really our ultimate goal.”
Assisting Surface in the coaching department is varsity assistant Rob Bahr, junior varsity head coach Katie Kvilvang, and junior varsity assistant Andra Rabbitt.
“This is a great group; they work really hard,” Surface said. “Really, you get in the spring sports and lacrosse has always been kind of a melting pot for these kids that play in other sports. We have volleyball and soccer players, cross country runners and swimmers, hockey and basketball players. They bring those skills to the game of lacrosse so they also have a lot of experience playing at higher levels.
“So, they bring that experience and work ethic with them. It helps carry us through. These are just incredible kids that we have and we love working with them.”
Surface said that once the team is able to get outside and games start on Noble Hall Field, he is hoping for the public to turn out to support the team.
“I encourage high school sports fans to come out and watch the games and cheer the girls on,” Surface said. “It is an exciting, fast-paced game where there is a lot of scoring and a lot of action. It is very entertaining to watch.”
