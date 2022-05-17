GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls lacrosse team has had a winning start to their season, scoring 107 goals and allowing 41.
The Lightning have won six of their eight matchups so far. Their two losses were by only one point, to Moorhead and Duluth, who they will play again before the end of the regular season.
“This Lightning team is a very unselfish, athletic and skilled group that is gelling as we approach the final five games of the regular season,” said varsity head coach Mark Surface. “They are super fun to watch! I encourage all high school sports fans to head to catch one of our remaining games, all of which are at home.”
A big event for the team is the annual Shootout which is set for this coming weekend across the Sugarbrooke Golf Course at Sugar Lake Lodge. The GRG boys team will play their last home game at 6:30 p.m. versus Forest Lake Friday while the girls team faces Brainerd at 6 p.m. with the junior varsity game at 4:30 p.m.
During the shootout, youth games will be played all day Saturday and Sunday. Hundreds of youth players will be involved during the event.
Varsity and JV games in the remaining regular season are:
May 19 (Senior Night) – Proctor/Hermantown, JV at 5:00/V at 6:30 at Grand Rapids High School
May 20 – Brainerd, JV at 4:30/V at 6:00 at Sugar Lake Lodge (Shootout tournament grounds)
May 21 – Forest Lake, JV at 11:00/V at 12:30 at Grand Rapids High School
May 24 (Youth Night) – Duluth, JV at 5:00/V at 6:30 at Grand Rapids High School
May 26 – Moorhead, JV at 5:00/V at 6:30
Playoffs – TBD
Stats leaders so far for the Lightning are:
Ground balls: Cali Madsen (23) and Sara Scott (21)
Leading goal scorers: Barrie Bahr (21) and Caroline Ahcan (16)
Leading Assists: Molly Pierce (18) and Kamryn Klinefelter (7)
Leading points: Molly Pierce (27) and Barrie Bahr (23)
Goaltending: Lydia Kortekaas, 6-2 record with 5.1 goals against average.
