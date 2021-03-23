GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team, the No. 1 seed in the Section 7AAA Girls Basketball Tournament, took care of business on Saturday with a big 57-20 quarterfinal victory over Duluth Denfeld Saturday in Grand Rapids.
The win propelled the Thunderhawks into the section semifinals where it played Hermantown on Tuesday. In the other semifinal, No. 2 seed Chisago Lakes will face No. 6 Princeton. The championship game is set for Thursday, March 25, at 7 p.m. at the site of the highest-seeded team.
Grand Rapids forged a huge lead in the first half of the game against Duluth Denfeld, taking a 34-8 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
The big lead allowed Thunderhawk coach Kris Hamling to clear her bench and give minutes to all players on the team.
Taryn Hamling scored 14 points to pace Grand Rapids in scoring. Kate Jamtgaard scored 10, Kyra Giffen, eight, Jenny Bowman, seven, and Braya LaPlant added six points.
DD 8 12 — 20
GR 34 23 — 57
Grand Rapids: Peyton Skelly 2, Kate Jamtgaard 10, Kyra Giffen 8, Hannah Hostetter 4, Braya LaPlant 6, Jessika Lofstrom 2, Taryn Hamling 14, Jenny Bowman 7, Samantha Brink 1, Amanda Scherping 2.
Three pointers: GR, Hamling 2; Free throws: GR 5-of-8; Total fouls: GR, 6; Fouled out: None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.