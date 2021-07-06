ST. MICHAEL — All Julia Gherardi needed was one vault to become a state champion.
After her two closest competitors dropped out of the meet at the 11-feet-9-inch mark, Gherardi, who passed on that height, went to the runway at the State Class AA Track and Field Meet needing to clear 12-0 to win.
The Hibbing High School junior missed her first two attempts at 12-0, then she settled down and cleared the height on her third attempt to capture the state title in the pole vault Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
With the win, Gherardi became the third girl in Bluejacket track history to win a championship.
Jamie McKibbon won five titles from 1991 to 1993 (three straight in the shot put and two in the discus), and Shyla McKibbon won the shot put in 1996.
Gherardi, who is coached by Doug Moberg, is the first non-thrower to win a state title.
“He (Moberg) deserves all of the credit,” Hibbing coach Serena Sullivan said. “It shows that hard work does pay off. It’s an amazing feeling to see these kids have so much success with an event.”
Once the competition started, Gherardi passed all the way up through 10-9, then cleared the bar at 11-0.
She wanted to preserve as much energy as she could, so Gherardi also passed on the heights 11-3, 11-6 and 11-9.
“In normal meets, I usually skip to whatever heights I want,” Gherardi said. “I knew I could beat them at 12.”
Gherardi’s two closest competitors, Carolyn Tarpey of Eden Prairie and Paige Bauer of North Branch, missed all three attempts at 11-9, which left Gherardi as the lone vaulter in the meet.
At 12-0, Gherardi missed her first two attempts, leaving her one shot at the title.
“I wasn’t close to making it over,” Gherardi said about her first two attempts. “I wasn’t good. I wasn’t getting vertical enough, and I wasn’t pulling when I was vertical.
“On that third attempt, I got it together.”
As she stood on the runway for her third attempt, Gherardi knew she would have made the podium had she missed that final vault, but she wouldn’t have placed first.
She put all of that aside, cleared the ball and won the title.
