COLERAINE — It was a magical season for the Greenway High School fastpitch softball team in 2021.
The Raiders traversed through the regular season undefeated and then beat all comers in the Section 7AA Softball Tournament to earn the program’s second-ever trip to the state tournament.
Despite the fact that Greenway saw its championship hopes and undefeated season end with a loss in the first round of the state tournament, it undoubtedly was a memorable season for the Raiders.
Led by seven players who have earned spots on this year’s All-Area team, the focal point of the talented team was the pitching of sophomore Miranda Gernander. She saw the huge brunt of the mound duty for the Raiders this season, finishing with an eye-popping 21-1 record with the lone loss coming in the state tournament. She pitched 137 innings and allowed 95 hits with an ERA of 1.58 and a WHIP of 0.95. She walked 35 batters during the season while striking out 91.
In addition, Gernander also was able to help herself at the plate. She had 103 plate appearances and ripped out 44 hits for a team-leading .494 batting average and a .559 on-base percentage. She showed good power with 13 doubles and two home runs while scoring 47 runs and driving in 30 more. She finished with an OPS of 1.267 for the season.
So, with all she provided for Greenway on the field this season, Gernander has been named the All-Iron Range Softball Player of the Year by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review and the Mesabi Tribune.
“It’s crazy; I wouldn’t have ever imagined this going into the season,” said a surprised Gernander when informed of her award. “It’s great. It is a season like I had never had before. I feel like our team had so much chemistry and we all just worked really well together. It was just good all-around.”
Miranda grew up in a sport-minded family as her father, former Greenway star athlete Kenny Gernander, was a professional hockey player. In addition, her mother, Kerby, is a former All-State catcher who played softball for four years at the University of Minnesota.
“Growing up, when I moved to Minnesota, I always heard that I must play hockey because my dad was a big hockey player here,” Miranda said. “But not many people know that my mom also played in college so I think I took a lot of her athleticism when I play.”
Kerby said she started playing catch with her daughter when Miranda was 3 years old. She said sports was a big part of the family’s life and that formed Miranda’s love for and skill in athletics.
“We know how important it is – especially for young girls – to be involved in sports and to become confident young women,” Kerby said.
Both Miranda and her mother, Kerby, who serves as co-head coach of the Greenway team along with Mike Vekich, said it was the Greenway defense that was key to the team’s success this season.
“Without the defense, it would totally have been a different season,” said Miranda. “I could count on them whenever anything went out to the infield or the outfield. If something was grounded to one of the middle infielders, I knew that it was going to be an automatic out. I knew that I could count on my defense behind me.
“It was very important to throw strikes because as long as I didn’t walk somebody, it would be a quick inning.”
Kerby said Miranda was confident on the mound because she knew everything behind her was going to be taken care of.
“That is huge for a pitcher to have confidence in all your positions,” Kerby explained. “Especially with girls – everything is built on confidence and competency with them and the whole team had that. It just clicked and I would love to have another season like that one but it will be tough to match.”
Miranda said she didn’t know what her statistics were until the end of the year and she said she was in shock after seeing both her pitching and hitting numbers.
“If I was having a down game, then somebody else could pick me up so I didn’t really have that much stress at the plate,” Miranda explained. “That probably helped a lot.”
Kerby said Miranda is a hard worker who spent many hours in the family’s garage hitting balls into the net or was at the high school working on her game with a group of teammates. Miranda has two more years of high school softball remaining and she was asked what her goals were before she graduated and she said, “I hope to play as well as I did this year and maybe get better with my speed and my off-speed for pitching. For hitting, I just hope to keep up with how I did.”
Kerby said Miranda should continue to show consistency on the mound and she added it is hoped that the Raiders will have a good defense behind her in the next two seasons.
“I expect her to have another two good seasons,” Kerby said. “She is working in the gym on her off-speed pitches and her velocity. Hopefully her seasons will be just as good as the last.
“We’ll see. There is room for improvement. She can hit her spots but down the line it is the off-speed pitch that’s going to help you get the wins. It might not have been working so much at our game at state and it gives her something to work on, that’s for sure.”
Following is the complete All-Iron Range Softball Team of the Year:
Miranda Gernander, Greenway; Claire Vekich, Greenway; Kennedy Hanson, Greenway; Abby Gustason, Greenway; Jaden Saville, Greenway; Hannah Anderson, Greenway; Lexi Hammer, Greenway; Lindsey Tulla, Grand Rapids; Lindsey Racine, Grand Rapids; Hannah Kinnunen, Grand Rapids; Addie Linder, Grand Rapids; Maycee Lathrop, Hill City-Northland; Lauren Staples, Cherry; Jessa Schroetter, Cherry; Aune Boben, Hibbing; Jacie Clusiau, Hibbing; Ayva Terzich, Hibbing; Megan Bussey, Hibbing; Bella Scaia, Hibbing; Chance Colbert, Virginia; Jayda Westerbur, Virginia; Helen Phenning, Virginia; Lydia Delich, Eveleth-Gilbert; Afton Roberts, Eveleth-Gilbert; Ava Thompson, Eveleth-Gilbert; Kansas Neari, Mesabi East; Alexa Fossell, Mesabi East; Jasmine Heikkila, Mesabi East; Brynn Simpson, North Woods; Desi Milton, Mt. Iron-Buhl (MIB); Samantha Hoff, MIB; Elle Otto, MIB; Cece Schneider, MIB; Charly Flom, Ely; Sydni Richards, Ely; and Katrina Seliskar, Ely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.