s

Sanny Gangi

GRAND RAPIDS — Sanny Gangi is certainly no stranger to the Minnesota State High School Nordic Ski Meet.

That’s because Gangi will be making her fourth appearance in the state meet on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 15 and 16, when the state meet will be conducted at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments