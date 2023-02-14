GRAND RAPIDS — Sanny Gangi is certainly no stranger to the Minnesota State High School Nordic Ski Meet.
That’s because Gangi will be making her fourth appearance in the state meet on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 15 and 16, when the state meet will be conducted at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Gangi earned her fourth state appearance recently by qualifying as an individual out of a tough Section 7. She said she is excited to be skiing at state again and she said it would be nice to finish off her high school competitive career with an All-State performance, which means she needs to finish in the top 25 at state. Her top placing at previous state meets is a 33rd place finish which she accomplished her sophomore year.
“It’s a great feeling every time you qualify for state,” said Gangi. “I have worked pretty hard; we train like 550 hours a year for this so it is an everyday thing. That includes in the summer where we rollerski, run hills and stuff like that.”
Gangi said Nordic skiing has been very important in her life, starting with the fact that her mother, Marlo, is coach of the team.
“It takes up a lot of my time and I put so much effort into it that it is kind of hard for it not to be important,” Gangi said. “I always put my all into it because I genuinely love doing it.”
To reach All-State status at state, Gangi said she will need to ski her best.
“I need to pull out a pretty good race but I am not sure who else is going to be there and how good they are going to be,” Gangi explained. “I guess we will just have to see what the race brings.
“I am just going to do the absolute best that I can and just give it my all. It is my last race and it is sad because it is my last race, but it is also good for other reasons.”
Gangi will ski for the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth next year following graduation.
“I had a few different options but I ultimately chose St. Scholastica because I think they have a great coach and a great team that would support me and really get me to the next level. Also, it is just a great school.”
She plans to double major in college in exercise physiology and psychology. She added that being a part of the Nordic ski program at Grand Rapids has been a life changer for her.
“You get a lot better outlooks on life and it gives you motivation to do things,” Gangi said.
