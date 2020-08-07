TWIN CITIES — There will be no Friday night lights in Minnesota this fall.
Both high school football and volleyball will be moved to special spring seasons during the 2020-21 school year, the Minnesota State High School League board of directors determined Tuesday during contested votes.
Though exact schedules are fluid, those seasons are expected to be played from mid-March to mid-May, with the traditional spring sports season likely to be pushed back and played from mid-May to mid-July.
Soccer, cross country, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving will have their seasons played this fall, with practices set to begin Aug. 17, as originally scheduled.
That’s not to say they’ll look the same. The board approved that all sports discussed Tuesday will feature seasons that are reduced by 20 percent in calendar length and 30 percent in number of competitions played. Regular-season games are to be played against “local” opponents, which was generally defined to mean conference or section foes. School administrations will have discretion on the definition of “local” for programs that don’t play in a conference.
Scrimmages are a no-go, and teams are to limit the number of contests to two per week. There will be no invitationals or in-season tournaments, and what a sport’s season culminating event — most often a state tournament — will be is to be determined.
“All of us would like to see young people back involved in activities and sports,” board member Frank White said. “But I think part of our mission is to ensure that this is done in the safest possible way.”
The board determined Tuesday that a return to sports cannot include volleyball and football, at least not in the form of competitions. The board did rule those two sports, as well as the spring sports that were canceled last spring, will be able to practice this fall but not play games.
Associate director Craig Perry said the sports medicine advisory committee’s medical response was “it would be very difficult to say that it would be a healthy environment for football and volleyball” to return to play this fall. Both sports are considered higher risk for coronavirus transmissions.
So the League’s solution was to move to a four-season sports model. Plenty of concerns were raised about the move during the meeting; the vote to move volleyball to the spring originally failed via a tie vote, but it was later reconsidered.
