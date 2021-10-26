GRAND RAPIDS — By all indications, the championship of the Section 7AAAA Football Tournament is up for grabs.
Grand Rapids High School head coach Greg Spahn, whose Thunderhawk team received the No.3 seed in the tournament, said four teams could easily win the tournament. He said receiving the No. 3 seed instead of the No. 2 seed – which would have meant a home game for Grand Rapids – was probably correct. The seedings for the section tournament are done using QRF scores.
“It is what it is; I think if it were a coaches’ vote it would end up the same way because Hermantown beat us,” Spahn said. “They have won the head-to-head. As everything played out, it looked like it was going to be Hermantown with North Branch being the No. 1 seed. We figured Cloquet would be the No. 4 seed after they lost to Pine City.
“We will go back to Hermantown and hopefully be able to have a little bit of redemption.”
Grand Rapids (6-2) and Hermantown (5-3) met in the season’s second week in Hermantown with the Hawks coming away with a 35-14 victory over Grand Rapids. The Thunderhawks’ other loss came to North Branch while Hermantown has losses to Moose Lake-Willow River, Cloquet and North Branch.
Spahn said there will be no secrets in the game as both teams know what the other team is going to do.
“It is going to be a slugfest,” said Spahn. “Hermantown has a very talented roster and I may be partial but I think we do too. I think we are a different team than in week two. In many ways we were still trying to figure out who we were and what we were about, and everybody kind of settled in. Since then, I think we have continually improved each week.”
Having lost a tough game early in the season to the Hawks, Spahn said the loss has stuck in the craws of the players and that they should be pumped and ready to get some redemption for that loss.
“I think they are chomping at it. After each one of our losses, we told the guys that there was a pretty good chance we would see one or both of the teams that beat us,” the coach said. “I think they look at that as a challenge. That is something none of our kids have ever backed down from, is that challenge. I think they are excited.”
Spahn said that the first rule in playoff football is to not beat yourself. He said if the Thunderhawks can control all of their effort, execution and the mental side of things, they will be in good shape.
“That is usually what it boils down to; in every game regardless of what it is – but it is amplified in the playoffs – you have four, five plays in every game that are going to make or break you. You just don’t know when they come so you have to be ready, you have to be on your toes and you have to be thinking that each snap is one of those plays.”
It is no secret among section teams that Grand Rapids will run, run, and then run the football some more. Spahn was asked if the Thunderhawks can open things up if needed in the playoffs.
“We are confident; we look at a formula that shows what is going give us the best chance to be successful, to put our kids in a situation to have the best chance to be successful on the field.
“For us, that formula has been being able to play solid defense and then being able to run the ball. I would anticipate if we got into a pinch and needed to sling it around a little bit that we would be all right and we would be able to execute that. Quarterback Ethan Florek is a really good athlete and he gives us a pretty good dimension there and the guys that we have on the outside have been the unsung players in Michael Ritter and Dan Wohlers who are both really good athletes and really good players. They will get their opportunities.”
When asked what will be the keys to success if Grand Rapids is to defeat Hermantown, Spahn said, “We have to hold onto the football and we have to play fundamental Grand Rapids football. I think that is about it; if we tackle, if we can block our paths, if we can secure the football and hopefully get a turnover or two, I think we will be all right and hopefully we will be playing the week after.”
Spahn said any team that is the section semifinals can come out with the section championship.
“North Branch is a solid team and we went down there, made some mistakes and lost by a point,” Spahn said. “Hermantown went down there and they had a shootout where it was 50-42 and North Branch won on the final play of the game. And Cloquet is always sneaky; they have had some kids injured and they will have them back for the playoffs.
“There are four teams that could walk out of here with the section championship and it probably won’t surprise too many people.”
