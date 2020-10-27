DULUTH — On paper, one would think the Grand Rapids High School football team would have its way with Duluth Denfeld in the teams’ game Friday night at Public Schools Stadium in Duluth.
After all, the teams had played two common opponents in the first two games of the season. Grand Rapids had defeated Hermantown and Duluth East by a combined score of 82-14, while the Hunters had been outscored in two losses to the teams by a margin of 80-0. So, a big Grand Rapids victory could be expected.
And that is exactly what happened as the Thunderhawks completely outclassed Duluth Denfeld in cruising to a 55-12 victory to improve to 3-0 for the season.
Grand Rapids head coach Greg Spahn said the coaching staff worried that the Thunderhawks may experience a letdown against the Hunters but he added that it didn’t happen.
“They were pretty focused, and with the deal with the season and the fact that we don’t know when the next one is going to be, we have to really embrace and enjoy what we have,” Spahn said. “I think the kids have done that in the three weeks and hopefully we can continue this throughout the rest of the season.”
Spahn said all three units – the offense, defense and special teams units – are all playing extremely well.
“We haven’t given up a point in the first half through three games which is pretty remarkable,” Spahn said. “Hopefully that will continue. We have some quality kids who have really bought in and they want to do well. They push each other and they make each other better which helps.
“We have a pretty good mix of different kids playing in all three phases of the game.”
Grand Rapids set the tone on the first possession of the game as it quickly drove down the field with the drive being culminated by a one-yard touchdown plunge by senior quarterback Trent Johnson. Nic Langlois kicked the extra point and the Thunderhawks led 7-0.
The Thunderhawks increased their lead to 14-0 by the end of the first quarter when Caden Hofstad found pay dirt on a 19-yard run.
Grand Rapids had a big second quarter as it scored 27 unanswered points to lead big at 41-0 at the half. The Thunder
hawks increased their lead to 21-0 when John Bonner broke free on a 57-yard scoring run. Langlois booted the extra point and the Thunderhawks led 21-0.
Dane Kennedy joined the scoring parade for Grand Rapids as he bulled into the end zone from one yard out to put the Thunderhawks ahead 28-0. Then a 30-yard scamper by Johnson later in the quarter increased the Thunderhawk lead to 34-0.
The final Grand Rapids touchdown of the first half came on a 25-yard Bonner run and with the extra point the Thunderhawks led 41-0 at the half.
Grand Rapids scored on its first possession of the second half with the touchdown coming on a one-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Ben Bonner. The extra point was good and Grand Rapids led 48-0.
Beckham broke Grand Rapids’ shutout bid when he showed blazing speed in completing a 51-yard touchdown run. The run for the two-point conversion run failed as the Thunderhawks led 48-6.
Grand Rapids increased its lead to 55-8 when Johnson scored his third touchdown of the game on a 23-yard run.
Grand Rapids racked up 402 total yards of offense in the game while Denfeld was limited to just 156 yards with Beckham picking up 132 yards on 26 carries.
Johnson rushed for 88 yards and three touchdowns for Grand Rapids while also completing 7-of-13 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Bonner had 72 yards rushing and a touchdown on just three carries and also caught two passes for 41 yards. Hofstad picked up 50 yards rushing and also caught three passes for 47 yards.
Spahn said the line play for Grand Rapids continued to be outstanding against the Hunters.
“We are getting a push on both sides of the line,” he explained. “We are senior heavy; J.D. Weston is a junior who’s starting and he is a special player. Noah Schmoll has been playing at an extremely high level on both sides of the ball along with Kale Florek and Nick Dunnell. They are playing well and they are playing for each other. It’s like everything is clicking right now and we want to keep it going.”
Grand Rapids vs. North Branch
The Thunderhawks will be on the road once again Friday for an early 4 p.m. game against North Branch. North Branch is 2-1 for the season with victories over Proctor and Hibbing and a loss to Cloquet. Spahn said North Branch is going to be physical and it is going to run the ball.
“North Branch runs a power-T, two-tight full house backfield and they are good at it,” Spahn said. “It’s a good system so we are going to have to play assignment sound and play fast and physical defensively and hopefully we can maintain some of our explosiveness offensively and play a good game.”
Asked what will be the keys for Grand Rapids to come away with a win against North Branch, Spahn said, “We have to play sound defensively; we have to play fast and we have to play physical defensively. We have to make sure that we limit our turnovers on offense and really just continue the pace of play and the explosiveness that we have been able to have in all three phases of the game.”
Grand Rapids 14 27 14 0 — 55
Duluth Denfeld 0 0 6 6 — 12
First Quarter
GR-Trent Johnson 1-yard run (Nic Langlois kick)
GR-Caden Hofstad 19-yard run (Langlois kick)
Second Quarter
GR-John Bonner 57-yard run (Langlois kick)
GR-Dane Kennedy 1-yard run (Langlois kick)
GR-Johnson 30-yard run (Pass failed)
GR-Bonner 25-yard run (Langlois kick)
Third Quarter
DD-Keyshawn Beckham 51-yard run (Run failed)
GR-Johnson 23-yard run (Langlois kick)
Fourth Quarter
DD-Beckham 42-yard run (Kick failed)
