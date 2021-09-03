GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School football team enjoyed a stellar 2020 season where it reached the Section 8AAAA championship game with an undefeated record.
The Thunderhawks lost to defending state champion Rocori in the section championship game to come up a win short of earning a berth in the state football tournament.
Greg Spahn, head coach of the Thunderhawks, said the 2020 season was incredibly fun for all involved.
“I don’t think we could have had a better regular season; the kids executed, we played well every game and we got into the that last game of the year and we are going against arguably the best team in the state and that’s exactly where you want to be,” Spahn said. “That one didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to, but at the same time we went down swinging. I am extremely group of that group of kids and everybody that is still here from that group because they learned a lot.
“They learned a lot about themselves, they learned what it takes to be successful, and at the end of the day that is kind of why we do this.”
The Thunderhawks were dealt a severe blow this preseason when senior starting quarterback and linebacker Andy Thomsen sustained a neck injury in a scrimmage last weekend.
“Andy suffered an unfortunate major injury and he is out for the year,” said Spahn. “Andy suffered a tragic injury in a scrimmage. He has since had surgery and he is on the road to a full recovery.”
Spahn was asked what moves he plans after losing Thomsen for the season. The Thunderhawks opened the season last Friday and needed to groom a new starting quarterback.
“There are really two ways to go when you lose somebody the caliber of player of Andy and it is either we fold up shop or we figure out a way to make it happen and that is what we are doing,” Spahn said. “So, we have some young guys stepping up. It obviously changes what we want to do and what we can do but we are chugging along and we are going to put a good team on the field each Friday night.
“We are going to fight our tails off and keep working. But it changes the dynamic offensively, defensively, it changes everything. But that’s why we get paid the big bucks.”
Another injury was suffered by senior running back Jake Smith, a projected starter, early in camp. He is working to get back to the team after recovery of his injury.
“We are down a couple guys and the thing that it does is it creates opportunity for other people to step up,” Spahn explained. “It also creates opportunities for other people to lead and other people to perform. That’s kind of the beauty of the game – there is an opportunity here and there is a silver lining in every bad thing that happens.”
Spahn said Grand Rapids returns a talented group that doesn’t have a lot of varsity experience.
“You gain that experience through games, practices, scrimmages, but there always is a different speed on Friday nights,” the coach said. “But I think we have kids that are pretty talented and can fill those roles, There will be some bumps in the road just like there always is but I think we are going to overcome them.”
Some of the top players for Grand Rapids will include lineman J.D. Weston, lineman Jace Dorr, quarterback Ethan Florek, Dan Wohlers, Owen Glen, Jake Smith, Aiden Chandler, Christopher Hoover, Michael Ritter, Jack Cleveland, Dom Provinzino and Matti Rajala.
“We have talented kids and we just have to get them to perform,” the coach explained.
There are just five teams in Section 7AAAA after Hibbing dropped down to Class AAA designation. The five teams in the section are Grand Rapids, Cloquet, Duluth Denfeld, Hermantown and North Branch.
“Our regular season will mirror our postseason which obviously helps in terms of preparation and everything else,” Spahn said.”These are really quality teams in our section and I fully expect Cloquet and Hermantown to be the top two teams and North Branch not too far behind them. So, we are going to have our work cut out for us to go through the section but I think our guys are pretty focused and that’s one of the goals they have set.”
Spahn was asked what he feels are going to be the keys to a successful season for the Thunderhawks and he said, “We have to have consistent energy, consistent execution and consistent effort. If we do that, and do those things that we can control and then limit our turnovers and create some on defense, I think we are going to be fine.”
Members of the coaching staff along with Spahn are defensive coordinator Bill Kinnunen, Troy Gunderson, special teams, defensive backs and wide receivers, Chad Anderson, running backs/linebackers coach, Reed Larson, junior varsity coach along with helping with running backs and wide receivers, offensive line coach and head junior varsity coach Ben Simula, Mike Valentine, head freshmen coach, and Cole Walters, freshman team and offensive line coach.
“I think this group is going to be a lot of fun,” Spahn said. “I think they are going to challenge each other; they are a group that wants to excel and I look forward to that because that is one of the things you really can’t replicate.”
