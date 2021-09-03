GRAND RAPIDS — Due to deadline constraints, the results of Friday night football games cannot be included in the Sunday edition ofthe Herald-Review.

Thus, results of Thunderhawk football games will be posted on the Herald-Review web site within a half hour of the completion of games.

Grand Rapids started its season on Friday against Mora. Results of that game will be available online.

Other Grand Rapids football games this season will be Friday, Sept. 10, at Hermantown; Friday, Sept. 17, at Cloquet; Friday, Sept. 24, hosting Hibbing; Friday, Oct. 1, at North Branch; Friday, Oct. 8, at Duluth East; Friday, Oct. 15, hosting Rock Ridge; and Wednesday, Oct. 20, hosting Duluth Denfeld.

