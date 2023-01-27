GRAND RAPIDS — Mothers of prospective football players in the Grand Rapids program can learn more about the sport and the Grand Rapids program by attending an event in late January.

Grand Rapids Football presents Football For Moms which will be conducted on Tuesday, Jan. 31, starting at 6 p.m. at Rapids Brewing. More information can be found at www.bit.ly/FB4Moms.


