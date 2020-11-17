GRAND RAPIDS — Five members of the Grand Rapids/Greenway girls tennis team have been named to the Lake Superior Conference All-Conference Girls Tennis Teams.
Senior Eva Kangas was selected as a singles player on the team.
Other All-Conference singles players are senior Brenna Bollins, Duluth Marshall, sophomore Meredith Boettcher, Duluth Marshall, and junior Jessica Kukowski, Hermantown.
Named as a doubles players for the Thunderhawks are senior Jordan Troumbly, senior Courtney Brandt, sophomore Taryn Hamling and sophomore Caroline Ahcan.
Other doubles players named to the team are senior Kyle McKeon and junior Carlee Maslowski of Cloquet.
