GRAND RAPIDS — A short way into his talk after the sign proclaiming the new name of the practice football field in Grand Rapids as the Tom “Mr. D” Drazenovich Field, the honoree, Tom Drazenovich, pointed to the large number of people present and said, “It’s not about me; it’s all about you.”
With that statement, Drazenovich displayed the humble selflessness that highlighted his career as an educator, teacher and coach at Grand Rapids High School. Although he did not seek the limelight, his peers, former athletes and students, and community members thought enough about what he has meant to the people of the community to name the field after him in a dedication Friday.
Drazenovich started teaching in Grand Rapids in 1971, retiring in 2002. He served as coach in football, track and field and basketball, and he also ran the weight room at the high school.
“Coach D, he’s the standard of what we want to be as teachers, as men and fathers, and the legacy that he left really still continues to build on is one of love,” said Grand Rapids High School head football coach Greg Spahn. “I think the field is symbolic.
“But his impact is far greater than just on the football field or on the track. His legacy is in all the kids that he taught. Coach D was a better teacher than he was anything else. He loved everybody and he was able to pull the best out of everybody because of how he cared about them. It is just a special thing for our community and for him and the family to have now a very visible representation of his legacy.
“It thrills me that every day in the fall I can take my kids to Drazenovich Field, and even more important than that, that is the first thing that anybody is going to see when they enter Grand Rapids High School. For what he left and what he continues to build, I think that is incredibly fitting that the first thing everybody is going to see when they drive up is Tom Drazenovich.”
Drazenovich said his main thought in naming the field after him was that he wanted to represent all of his students that he taught, and all the athletes that he coached.
“I wanted to let them know that it really wasn’t about me, it was about them,” Drazenovich said following the ceremony. “I had my chance and I want them to succeed. It’s very simple.”
Spahn said Drazenovich’s philosophy is that it is about everyone else but him. Spahn said the process to name the field after Drazenovich started about five years ago and that Drazenovich had to be persuaded to go along with the naming of the field.
“I am so grateful that we were able to do this and that he was there,” said Spahn.
Drazenovich said the ceremony touched his heart, and he said he can’t explain just how deeply his emotions went. He thanked Spahn and Activities Director Anne Campbell for their work on the project.
“As the ceremony was going on, I was looking over the crowd and I was trying to meet the eyes of so many different people, not just my family but people who came,” said Drazenovich. “I recognized the sincerity of it all and to me, that was the most beautiful thing. It wasn’t made up, it was grounded.”
Drazenovich – a Nashwauk High School graduate – said the basis of his philosophy is to love and try to help everyone, and not just the athletes or the best students. He said he learned this from his mother who he said was so instrumental in helping so many people.
“My mother did so much and that is what stuck with me,” Drazenovich explained. “It never left me. I wanted to be a spokesman, I wanted to have a shoulder for those kids to lean on, I wanted to realize that here is a guy that cares. He’ll help us and most of the time I did.”
With the fact that people traveling to the high school will see his name first, Drazenovich said he is proud because for many years he wanted his father’s name – Tony Drazenovich, an immigrant from Croatia with a fourth-grade education – to be remembered.
“I said to myself, ‘Pa, I am going to try to further your name wherever I can and hopefully I can do it at a grand level and help a lot of young people along the way.’ Now with this field, I thought, ‘Dad, smile because here is your name and it is going to be here a long time and people are going to say, ‘Hell, I never heard of that name.’ Well, Pa, maybe they will look it up.”
Drazenovich said he wanted to show people that he was for real when it came to trying to help people.
“You do that by not having lockjaw; you do that by telling people all the good traits and what they mean to you,” Drazenovich said. “Every chance that you get, you don’t hold back and when you can do that, and people believe it, things get done. But most of it has to be positive.”
