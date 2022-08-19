f

The Grand Rapids High School offense works on plays during the first week of practice.

GRAND RAPIDS — The first week of practices for some sports at Grand Rapids has been completed and competition that counts starts next week.

On Monday, Aug. 22, the Thunderhawk girls tennis team – coached by Jen Dulong – will start off the fall sports season as it plays host to Superior in a 11 a.m. match at the Grand Rapids Middle School Tennis Courts.

