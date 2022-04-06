HIBBING — Swimming is an individual sport, with a team outcome.
That was never lost on Cooper Emerson.
The Hibbing High School senior had his personal goals, but he always kept the team goals first.
That kind of attitude served Emerson well during his six-year career on the Bluejacket boys swimming team.
Not only did he achieve his own goals, but he helped his team become successful, too.
The personal achievements stand on their own merit.
In his career, Emerson scored in all 12 events he competed in at the state meet. He was all-state in nine of those meets. He had two individual all-state performances in 2021 and 2022.
This year, Emerson scored a total of 30 points in the events he entered. The rest of Section 6A had 28 points.
He also broke the 100 freestyle Hibbing school record, which was set by Greg Fokken in 1983, and he was voted 6A Swimmer of the Year.
For those accomplishments, Emerson, who placed third in the 100 freestyle and fifth in the 50 freestyle and helped two relays place in the top eight at state, has been named the Mesabi Tribune and Grand Rapids Herald Review Swimmer of the Year.
“He is probably the highest decorated Bluejacket swimmer in the history of the program,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “He has swam in more events in the state than anybody else has.
“That out-does William (Stenson) as far as all-state certificates go. When you look at the bigger picture, Cooper is right up there, if not on the top.”
All of those individual accolades are great, but according to Veneziano, Emerson never lost sight of the true goals of the team.
“It was his willingness to do things for the betterment of the team,” Veneziano said. “His priorities are what I try to preach. The priorities should be team first, individual second. It’s putting your own needs aside for the betterment of the group.
“Cooper has done that. He has a team-first, me-second attitude. He sacrifices everything — working out in the offseason, making good choices for himself. He’s done all of that stuff. His successes don’t come by a fluke. They come by design for him.”
Emerson started that work ethic in the seventh-grade when he was brought up to the varsity team.
Veneziano had no qualms about doing that.
“The one thing that has always impressed me about Cooper is his work ethic,” Veneziano said. “Cooper has always given everything at practice and in competition. There’s never a time when you ever looked at him training and thought, ‘Is he holding back?’ You knew he was giving 100-percent.
“That was a trait for him right off the bat, and it increased over time.”
It also helped to have Sam Iozzo and Stenson on the team.
They both won state titles in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, respectively.
“I was young, but I was also trying to chase after him (Iozzo) in practice,” Emerson said. “It was cool to see that. With William, we grew up swimming with each other, so we grew up pushing each other.
“That gave me a lot of drive. I loved watching them compete. I loved watching them win. I always wanted to do that. That was a good thing.”
Iozzo was a little older than Emerson, but Stenson was only a year older, so those two had quite the competition going on in practice.
“Being competitive brings you to another level when you’re competing against somebody on your team in sets every day,” Veneziano said. “By the time you get around to competition against other people, you’re no stranger to it.
“Seeing what Sam did, seeing what William accomplished and training with and against them, elevated the game for all of those guys.”
Emerson may not have culminated his last season with a state title, but that wasn’t his main goal this year.
“My biggest goal was going after the 100 free record (46.75),” Emerson said. “I didn’t have a goal time, but I wanted to beat it. In the 50, I was hoping for my best. The past three years, that’s what I was pushing for.
“All offseason, weight training and cardio stuff, that is what was pushing me. It’s a great feeling. It was a big accomplishment for my career. It was a good way to finish it off.”
Emerson knew he wasn’t going to win either of those two events, especially with Charlie Crosby in the 50. The Breck/Blake senior swam a 19.57 in the finals, which is Automatic All-American honors.
In the 100, Henry Webb of Breck/Blake swam a 45.34, which is All-American Consideration.
“Right off the bat, you know you’re not going to be a state champion in the 50 freestyle when you have Charlie setting the all-time record for A and AA,” Veneziano said. “What are you supposed to do about that?
“Cooper’s goal-setting strategy has been different. He knows that there’s other people out there that through talent and hard work, might just be better and place higher. That has never deterred him from continuing to reach for his goals.”
That’s why Emerson set goals a little bit differently.
“I’m sure he would love to be a state champion in every event he’s in, but he’s realistic about it,” Veneziano said. “He has his personal goals that he wanted to achieve, such as time standards, and time barriers that he wanted to break.
“That’s a better way of setting your goals.”
With that in mind, Emerson used his practice time to his advantage, especially when COVID wiped out a lot of meets during the 2022 season.
“In practice, it actually helped me out a little bit,” Emerson said. “I got to specialize on my own stuff. I did a lot of flip turns, which helped. Meet-wise, that was unfortunate. That’s not how I wanted my last year to go, but there was nothing I could do about it.
“I’m happy about it. I got better as it went on, but I’m glad with what I accomplished.”
Veneziano never doubted Emerson’s skills for a moment.
“Cooper took the logical route where it didn’t matter what place he got,” Veneziano said. “For him to achieve what he did was outstanding. That, by itself, is in a league of its own.”
Joining Emerson on the all-area team are his teammates Aaron Hadrava, Ben Philips, Ben Riipinen, Luke Pocquette, Cole Hughes and Tyler Fosso; Bodi George, Aiden Hecimovich, Leighton Ongalo, Anthony Hecimovich, Gabe Aagenes, John Kendall, Leif Sundquist, Nathan Spiering of Rock Ridge; Isak Schroeder, Logan Schroeder, Mason Williams, Cole Layman, Carter Steele of Mesabi East; and Isaac Palecek, Sam Reiten, Will Silvis, Xander Ogilvie, Derek Bolin, Aydin Aultman and Grant Ewen of Grand Rapids.
