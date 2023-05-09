ELY—Crossing the finish line at her final State Nordic ski meet, Ely senior Zoe Devine had no idea whether or not she was a state champion.
Hugging it out with Duluth East’s Lydia Kraker after a close finish, it wasn’t until the cameras started surrounding her that Devine found out that she had won. Edging out Kraker by one-tenth of a second, Devine capped off her high school skiing career at the top of the podium with a state title in hand after flirting with the top five just a year ago.
For her efforts this year and throughout her entire high school career, Devine has been named the All-Iron Range Girls’ Nordic Skier of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
While she may have ended her high school career on top, Devine didn’t picture that as her end goal when she looked ahead to her senior year.
“I try not to put too much pressure on myself when it comes to places or expectations. My goal was top five at the beginning of the year and I kind of stuck with that heading into state. I honestly didn’t really expect to place higher.”
When she found out that she edged out her competition for a state title, Devine looked back at the moment fondly two months later.
“It was just so amazing,” the Ely senior said earlier this week. “I was so caught up in the moment that I didn’t even think about what I just did physically. I could see my family and my coaches and my friends and I was just so proud of myself and very happy with what I had just done.”
Devine even had a full-circle moment where she remembered Ely alum Erin Bianco winning a state title back in 2017.
“I was thinking of when I first started skiing. I always looked at the older girls like Erin. When she won a state meet, that was the coolest thing ever. I never thought I would be able to do that but I always really wanted to. Reaching that, it felt like the perfect end to my last high school race.”
Even now, Devine says she still feels like a minor celebrity within Ely, a tight knit community that always looks to uplift one of their own.
“I still get compliments and people still recognize me which is really cool. I’ll be at work and people will come in and say congratulations. I kind of felt like a celebrity for a while and it was really fun.
“The ski community and just Ely in general is so supportive. You could really feel it all throughout the season from the people who worked on our trails to those that helped us raise money. When everyone is involved and helps out that way, it makes it so everyone is proud when something like this happens. Seeing that level of support is so great.”
Prepping for her senior year, Devine says she didn’t change too much when it came to her normal offseason routine. Once the season started however, she definitely found another gear when it came to training.
“I wanted to put that extra effort in because it was my last season here. You don’t want to go out with regrets.”
Competing in the same section as Nordic powerhouse Duluth East, Devine was exposed to the best competition the state had to offer all season long. Placing highly with the Greyhound skiers at early season meets let Devine know she was competitive early on.
“They do amazing at state every year so having them in our section and competing with them all throughout the season is really helpful. You can kind of gauge where you are and they make you compete that much harder.”
But through that tough competition formed an extra bond. It was a group of East skiers that let Devine know she was in first place after the first race at state.
“We were able to celebrate together. But when they told me I was leading, I honestly didn’t believe them. I was kind of in shock. We were all happy about it and I was happy for them because they all had great races too.
“When we went out to Yellowstone this year, East was there too and we all did workouts and trained together. It was really fun. Yeah, we compete against each other but as soon as we cross the finish line, we’re friends again.”
Holding a small lead heading into the final race, the leading pack of skiers were bunched up for most of the 5K race. Devine had led nearly the entire race until Kraker passed her with under a kilometer to go.
“She had a pretty big gap on me and suddenly we were pulling up to the finish line. At this point, I was so tired but I wasn’t thinking about that. I was just thinking about the finish right there. I was thinking that maybe I can do this.”
Kraker pulled into the right lane while Devine raced next to her in the middle. Once they got to the finish line, they both made their final lunge.
“When we finished, we still didn’t know who won but we just gave each other a hug because it was such a fun and fast race. It was honestly one of the most fun races I’ve had in my life.”
Looking back at her high school ski career, Devine would have been more than proud even without a state title. But getting the cherry on top made things that much sweeter.
“I’ve definitely learned a lot. I can see how much I’ve progressed as a skier. Skiing in Minnesota is so fun and we’re probably the most competitive state in the country for cross country skiing. Being able to compete at state so many times, I can look back at all those races and see the progress. It makes me excited to pursue skiing further.”
Devine will ski past high school beginning next school year when she attends Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont. She plans to study psychology with a possible minor in criminology. Touring Saint Michael’s in October, the Wolves standout said it felt like the perfect fit.
“I got to meet the team and the coaches and tour the campus. I really fell in love with it. It had a really homey feel. That was really important to me because Ely is so supportive and I wanted to go somewhere that felt like that. There’s some skiers from Duluth that go there and some more that will be going there so it’ll be interesting to have that Minnesota squad out there. Overall, the school and the team just felt very welcoming.”
Devine says after her junior and senior years of cross country skiing, she can say she has a healthy relationship with the sport. Even when she’s done competing, she’s excited at the prospect of continuing on.
“I’ve been skiing for as long as I can remember. Even if I’m not doing it competitively, I’ll still want to keep skiing. I want to show other people who have never skied before what it’s like. That would be fun. At college, I’ll be excited to see that higher level of competition and ski longer distances but I’m also excited to go out on their trails and see what it’s like. I’m sure I’ll be skiing on my own plenty in the offseason.”
Set to graduate from Ely in a month’s time, Devine says her small town upbringing is something she’ll take with her wherever she goes.
“I’ve just been really grateful to attend Ely and grow up here. You can really prosper as an athlete even though we’re a small school. You can be in three sports where not many places will let you do that. The teams are welcoming because everyone wants to be there. It feels more like a community than anything. All the sports I’ve done from cross country to skiing to track have gotten me where I am today and helped out along the way.”
In addition to Devine, the 2023 All-Iron Range Girls’ Nordic Ski Team includes: Phoebe Helms, Claire Blauch, Ava Skustad, Anna Dunn, Kelly Thompson and Sydney Durkin of Ely and Sanny Gangi of Grand Rapids.
