Ely senior Zoe Devine has been named the All-Iron Range Girls’ Nordic Skier of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.

 Photo by Ben Romsaas

ELY—Crossing the finish line at her final State Nordic ski meet, Ely senior Zoe Devine had no idea whether or not she was a state champion.

Hugging it out with Duluth East’s Lydia Kraker after a close finish, it wasn’t until the cameras started surrounding her that Devine found out that she had won. Edging out Kraker by one-tenth of a second, Devine capped off her high school skiing career at the top of the podium with a state title in hand after flirting with the top five just a year ago.


