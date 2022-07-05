EVELETH — Coming into her senior season, Eveleth-Gilbert’s Brooke Thyen wanted to make the most of things.
Starting at shortstop since the eighth grade, Thyen has been a staple of the E-G infield for years. She’s also developed into a threat at the plate, putting countless hours into her swing and working in the weight room in the offseason.
No matter where she was, Thyen was always being relied upon for a clutch hit or a big play.
This season, the Golden Bears thought they might need a few more pieces if they wanted to be true contenders. It turns out, they already had most of those pieces and finished the year with a 17-6 record before taking second in the 7AA playoffs.
Emerging as one of Eveleth-Gilbert softballs most important players in recent years, Thyen was a force to be reckoned with and has been named the All-Iron Range Softball Player of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
Making multiple trips to the 7AA final four since her time as a starter, the E-G lineup saw numerous key pieces graduate over the last two seasons. Expecting to rebuild this season, Thyen and the rest of her teammates realized that they had the potential for a successful final season.
“I’ve played with a few different teams at this point,” Thyen said. “Starting as an eighth grader, a lot of the teams I was on were good and I thought losing four good seniors after the Covid year and two last season, we would need to rebuild a bit. Coach Paula [Dundas] and all the coaches really engraved it into our minds that we were still that great team. Everyone was looking at us and there was a target on our back. Hearing that from them and other coaches and people in the stands, you start to believe it. It was eye opening.”
The Golden Bears battled all the way to the Section 7AA championship game where they ultimately fell to Proctor 3-2. The Rails ended their season second at state. That, in itself, gave Thyen plenty to be proud about.
“The No. 2 team in the state is who had to knock us off. That’s really good and it’s something I think our entire team should look at as a positive. We lost to them 3-2 and they lost in the state championship by the same score. You want the team that knocks you out to do well and then they went and crushed it at state. We lost to a very good team by one and I think we can look at how far we came this year and be happy about that.”
Picking up a bat and glove at a young age, Thyen said it was family that got her into the sport. By the time she was older, it was her teammates that pushed her even further, notably seniors Emily Kemp, Joey Westby and Lauren Lautigar.
“I started T-ball maybe at four years old and my dad definitely got me into it. He played baseball and has been around softball and baseball his whole life. He played for a long time; coached me for a long time too, probably until the JV and varsity level so his influence was definitely a big part of things.
“The other three seniors on the team with me this year were the main reason why I stuck with softball so well. We all played volleyball together and then we’d stick together and play softball too. We had that bond where we just had so much fun playing together.”
The spring softball season can be a slog for most players in Northern Minnesota. Practicing indoors for weeks while the snow melts can be draining. Once players do get outside, four or more games a week are packed into the schedule to make up for lost time. All of that just adds to the experience for Thyen.
“The intensity of it all is something I like, I think. You can never get too lucky in the spring but once you get outside and have that big grind in front of you. It can wear you down but that’s where the team comes in and makes it better. We got worn down but everyone stuck through it and made it fun. We made the best out of every situation we could. It helped make it a great season.”
On defense, Thyen says herself and fellow senior first baseman Emily Kemp took charge in the infield.
“The infield is a place where you need a lot of experience and I think Emily and I kind of took the lead there. It can definitely be intense. There’s a lot of quick decision making going on and, in your head, you have to know what you’re going to do at any given moment. The rest of the infield was a bit less experienced and I think we had to step in and just calm things down at times.”
Looking back at making Thyen her shortstop as an eighth grader, Golden Bears head coach Paula Dundas said she was a clear fit from the first day of practice.
“The year before that, we had a pretty big graduating class so we had some holes,” Dundas said. “And we really had to find who was going to be a good fit and who has the talent. From the first practice of the season, you could tell that was someone that was going to stand out. She stepped into that role and it was hers for the next five years. She was so solid there.”
Over time, her swing became something the team could rely on as well, with Dundas saying the success came from all the extra work she put in.
“She was fast around the bases and she hit the ball hard. It would be easy for someone to step in, especially in their senior season, and just say they’re good enough. Brooke never did that. All the swings she took in practice were good, focused swings. She and Emily Kemp were in that weight room every day in the offseason. To do that without being told, that’s how you get better. You knew she did everything she could to get better. Over time, she had so much experience that you never had to worry about what she was doing.”
Thyen says her time in the weight room definitely paid dividends, even if it wasn’t immediately visible.
“Once volleyball was done and until softball started, we were in there every day after school. We both noticed how much it helped us. Even if it didn’t look like we were stronger, we could feel it with how fast we were throwing the ball or how hard we were swinging. We did that for years throughout high school and I think both of us realized how important it was in the long run.
“Once the season starts rolling, you don’t have time to do all those extra things you wish you did. There’s just not enough time. Taking care of those things in the offseason played a huge role in everything that we did this year.”
On her intangible leadership skills, Dundas says it wasn’t just something Thyen showed in her final year.
“She’s been a leader whether she knows it or not since she’s been in eighth grade. This year, she was more of a vocal leader and it was awesome to see her and the other seniors step into that role, but she always led by example. If we forgot something upstairs after we got to the gym, she just went and got it without being told. I don’t even have to ask her. If I gave her a job at the start of the season, it was always done.
“Vocally, she’s been so great. I’d go to the pregame meeting with the umpire and other coaches and after I came back, she and the other seniors would be getting the team amped up, going over the game plan and telling them what we’re going to do. Most of the time, I wouldn’t even have to say anything after that. That’s how good a job she did.”
As the season wore on, Thyen and the Golden Bears definitely felt some of that fatigue that came with playing four games a week for over a month. One of Thyen’s best memories this season was how the team managed to destress even though they sat on a bus for four hours without playing any softball one day.
“The team bonding was huge. We drove all the way to International Falls this year just to have our game canceled because of rain. We didn’t even play an inning and we barely warmed up. That ride back though, we spent all that time on the bus just relaxing and having fun. We were listening to music and making TikToks and I think experiences like that are some of my best memories and were a huge help for me and the team.
“We could let loose and not have to think about the game for a little while. Being able to find that fun even during this long grind, it made a huge difference for us. The positive vibes were there for the rest of the season.”
Once their season came to a close, Thyen said it was tough to come so close in that final game. Ultimately, she thinks it was a great way to retire the Golden Bear name.
“I think there was some pressure there with how good people said we were plus it was the final season for Eveleth-Gilbert. But it was really cool to be that final group of seniors and that we got to take this group so far. With the season we had, it was a great way to end Eveleth-Gilbert softball. You never want the season to end but we took things pretty far.”
Looking ahead, Thyen says she’ll attend Bemidji State University and plans to major in exercise science. She hopes to attend grad school afterwards and end up in a career that can keep her close to sports.
“I’d like to do something in sports medicine and stay connected to sports in a way. I’ve always been around sports so it feels right to use those skills and abilities to help other athletes. Getting my ankles taped up and being around our trainer Brad [Kern] really helped me realize that was the path I wanted to go on.”
When it comes to softball after high school, Thyen says there are no plans for it at the moment, but she couldn’t completely rule it out.
“I’ve been thinking about it a lot lately but I’m not sure yet. Right now, I just want to go to school and focus on that. It’ll be a big adjustment. But there’s always an itch there. I don’t know. I’ll think about it for a little while more.”
While there will be no Eveleth-Gilbert softball next year, Thyen says her advice to the players on the new Rock Ridge team is simple.
“It’s kind of a cliche and everyone says it but don’t take this time for granted. Give 100% all the time. Put the extra time in the offseason whether it’s going to the gym or swinging a bat in your garage. Put in the time and the results will come. Do what you can with that time and just have fun. Make the most of it.”
Looking back on her softball career, Thyen says the combination of teammates, coaches and family made it all the best she could hope for.
“The coaches and the rest of my team deserve a big thank you. I wouldn’t have become the player I am today without them. My fellow seniors Emily, Joey and Lauren, it was a blast playing with them and they made it so much fun. My parents as well deserve thanks for always supporting me and being there for me every year.”
In terms of athletic ability and leadership, Dundas says any team would struggle to replace a player like Thyen.
“She was such a complete athlete in the sense of physical skills, mental strength and leadership that she was always going to leave a huge hole. I think it’s a bigger hole to fill than a power hitter that had 25 home runs but wasn’t a good leader. In any situation, I wanted Brooke to be the one to be there. If we needed a big hit, I want Brooke at the plate. If the ball was going to be hit, I wanted it right at Brooke. She’s going to make the play. I hope all the younger kids saw what she did this year and realize what it takes to get to that level.”
In addition to Thyen, the 2022 All-Iron Range Softball Team includes: Lydia Delich, Emily Kemp and Alex Flannigan of Eveleth-Gilbert; Adid Hartway and Evelyn Brodeen of North Woods; Charly Flom and Kate Coughlin of Ely; Sam Hoff and Elle Otto of Mountain Iron-Buhl; Kylie Marolt and Janie Potts of Virginia; Jasmine Heikkila of Mesabi East; Lauren Staples, Claire Cushman and Faith Zganjar of Cherry; Aune Boben, Emma Kivela and Megan Bussey of Hibbing; Addy Gangl and Jocelyn Maki of Nashwauk-Keewatin; Lindsey Tulla, Lindsey Racine Addie Linder, Tanner Eck and Hannah Kinnunen of Grand Rapids; McKenzie Casper and Shaley Pearson of Hill City/Northland, and Miranda Gernander and Jadin Saville of Greenway.
