ST. PAUL — The Minnesota State High School Wrestling Tournament was conducted last weekend at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Following are results for area wrestles competing in the event. Grand Rapids wrestlers competed in Class AA while Deer River wrestlers competed in Class A.
Class AA
Senior Dusty Wilke of Grand Rapids won his opening match in the 170-pound division over Riley Gill of HBLH by a technical fall in 4:23.
In the next round, Wilke defeated Johnathon Murphy of BILA by a 13-7 decision to advance to the semifinals. In his semifinal bout, he met Kole Glazier of KM and Glazier came away with a hard-fought 6-3 decision. In his next match, Wilke lost a close 3-2 decision to Ashton LaBelle of NBA which put him in the fifth place match. In that match, Wilke came out victorious over Murphy of BILA by a 5-1 margin to claim fifth place.
In the 182-pound division, Zach Wilke of Grand Rapids won his first match against Mac Bouwman of TOGR by fall in 54 seconds. But Wilke lost his next match to Tate Link of DCL by a 14-5 major decision. In wrestlebacks, he defeated Will Nihart of SSP by a 5-0 decision but he then dropped his next match to Gabe Tupper of ZM by a 7-0 decision.
Freshman Asher Brenden of the Thunderhawks lost his opening match of the tournament to Cyler Ruhoff of Foley in the 106-pound division by technical fall to be eliminated from the tournament.
Class A
At 195 pounds, Deer River’s Jojo Thompson won his opening match by fall in 3:20 over Jaren Winselman of ADAR. However, he lost his next match in the quarterfinals to Isaiah Renne of ACGC by a close 5-4 decision. He next wrestled Torrey Carlson of UNCW and lost by a close 3-2 decision.
At 145 pounds, Deer River’s Tygh Gullickson lost his first-round match to Brady Holien of ACGC by a 7-2 decision.
At 170 pounds, Austin Mundt of Deer River lost his opening match to Caden Johnson of TMBW by a 5-0 decision.
