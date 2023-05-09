GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Doc Savage Invite
HIBBING — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (GNK) girls track and field team placed second in the 67th annual Doc Savage Invite in Hibbing on May 5.
Two Harbors won the girls’ team competition with 128 points followed by GNK with 106 and Hibbing with 102.
On the boys’ side, Rock Ridge was first with 206.5 followed by Hibbing, 123, and Mesabi East, 85. GNK was fourth with 74.
Girls
Sophomore Kaylee Kangas of the Titans was first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.03 seconds. She also was third in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 52.14 seconds.
Senior Emmalee Oviatt of GNK won the shot put with a heave of 39-feet, 3-inches. She also was third in the discus with a throw of 94-feet.
Junior Claire Clusiau of the Titans won the long jump with a leap of 14-feet, 11-inches.
Freshman Lola Champlin of GNK placed second in a very competitive 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:08.65.
Junior Layla Miskovich of the Titans placed third in the triple jump with a distance of 31-feet, 10-inches.
Boys
Senior Mason Marx of GNK won the discus with a throw of 140-feet, 7-inches, and was second in the shot put with a distance of 47-feet, 6.5-inches.
The Titan 4 x 800-meter relay consisting of Levi Danielson, Riley Koran, Hunter Milstead and Benjamin Plackner was first in a time of 8:58.10
Plackner of GNK was second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:07.23.
Sophomore John Duffy of the Titans placed third in the high jump with a height of 5-feet, 6-inches.
Doc Savage Invite
Girls
Team Scores: 1. Two Harbors 128; 2. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 106; 3. Hibbing 102; 4. International Falls 98; 5. Rock Ridge 76; 6. Mesabi East 61; 7. Mt. Iron-Buhl 34; 7. Chisholm 34; 9. Ely 32; 10. Carlton-Wrenshall 22; 11. Bigfork 6.
100 dash: 1. Delaney Nelson, TH, 13.29; 2. Trinity Giddings, TH, 13.41; 3. Elli Theel, ME, 13.68; 10. Frankie Cuellar, GNK, 14.34.
200 dash: 1. Delaney Nelson, TH, 27.13; 2. Jenna Marxhausen, TH, 27.44; 3. Hailey Johnson, Chis, 27.71; 8. Layla Miskovich, GNK, 29.63.
400 dash: 1. Grace Swanson, TH, 1:00.76; 2. Gianna Figueroa, Hib, 1:05.40; 3. Olivia Pascuzzi, Chis, 1:06.81; 10. Karly Mann, GNK, 1:10.67.
800 run: 1. Emery Maki, Hib, 2:21.81; 2. Geli Stenson, Hib, 2:32.04; 3. Olivia Pascuzzi, Chis, 2:34.34; 6. Taylor Covier, GNK, 2:42.10.
1,600 run: 1. Mileena Sullivan, Hib, 5:37.57; 2. Liz Nelson, MIB, 5:38.90; 3. Kate Nelson, MIB, 5:49.87; 5. Emma Williams, GNK, 5:56.29.
3,200 run: 1. Abbigail Hutchinson, IF, 12:07.72; 2. Lola Champlin, GNK, 12:08.65; 3. Maija Lamppa, RR, 12:09.41; 9. Kaitlin Olson, GNK, 13:11.18..
100 hurdles: 1. Kaylee Kangas, GNK, 18.03; 2. Maija Rantala, RR, 18.46; 3. Amaya Grinde, TH, 18.71; 4. Alissa Yanez, GNK, 19.43; 7. Madison Brown, GNK, 19.64; 10. Corinne Hubbard, GNK, 19.86.
300 hurdles: 1. Abbigail Hutchinson, IF, 48.58; 2. Olivia Forsline, ME, 51.81; 3. Kaylee Kangas, GNK, 52.14; 8. Madison Brown, GNK, 57.28.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Mesabi East, 53.59; 2. Rock Ridge, 56.64; 3. Chisholm, 57.08; 4. GNK (Frankie Cuellar, Claire Clusiau, Layla Miskovich, Grace Brohman-Ashby), 57.36.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Two Harbors, 1:48.85; 2. Hibbing, 1:55.61; 3. Mesabi East, 1:56.77; 9. GNK (Jayden Brunner, Corrine Hubbard, Brynn Kackman, Alissa Yanez), 2:07.12.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Two Harbors, 4:10.70; 2. Hibbing, 4:21.97; 3. Mesabi East, 4:31.52; 9. GNK (Claire Clusiau, Layla Miskovich, Frankie Cuellar, Rianna Nugent), 5:00.55.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Two Harbors, 10:08.25; 2. Rock Ridge, 10:15.95; 3. Hibbing, 10:48.62; 4. GNK (Emma Williams, Kaitlin Olson, Taylor Covier, Lola Champlin), 10:51.49.
High jump: 1. Marta Forsline, ME, 5-1; 2. Trinity Giddings, TH, 4-10; 3. Amaya Grinde, TH, 4-8; 4. Jayden Brunner, GNK, 4-6.
Pole vault: 1. Quianna Ford, IF, 8-6; 2. Dianne LaVoy, IF, 7-6; 3. Keira Hesseldahl, IF, 7-6; 4. Alissa Yanez, GNK, 6-6; 5. Shayne Houle, GNK, 6-0; 6. Kaylee Kangas, GNK, 6-0.
Triple jump: 1. Abbigail Hutchinson, IF, 32-11; 2. Karly Holm, TH, 32-7; 3. Layla Miskovich, GNK, 31-10; 8. Rianna Nugent, GNK, 29-4.
Long jump: 1. Claire Clusiau, GNK, 14-11; 2. Mia Domiano, ME, 14-7.75; 3. Anna Neyens, MIB, 14-3.5.
Shot put: 1. Emmalee Oviatt, GNK, 39-3; 2. Jillian Bilben, IF, 31-11.50; 3. Abigail Sullivan, Hib, 31-5.
Discus: 1. Natasha Fulkrod, Ely, 107-5; 2. Julia Peterson, CW, 96-4; 3. Emmalee Oviatt, GNK, 94-0; 5. Sydney Goss, GNK, 88-7; 7. Frankie Cuellar, GNK, 85-11.
Doc Savage Invite
Boys
Team Scores: 1. Rock Ridge 206.5; 2. Hibbing 123; 3. Mesabi East 85; 4.GNK 74; 5. Two Harbors 46; 6. Chisholm 42; 7. Carlton-Wrenshall 40; 8. Ely 32; 9. International Falls 27.5; 10. Mt. Iron-Buhl 24.
100 dash: 1. Tate Nelson, TH, 11.35; 2. Ethan Murray, ME, 11.75; 3. Andrew Wilson, RR, 11.79.
200 dash: 1. Logan Drews, Hib, 24.07; 2. Andrew Wilson, RR, 24.34; 3. Finely Ratliff, MIB, 24.42.
400 dash: 1. Cameron Stocke, RR, 50.92; 2. Noah Markfort, ME, 52.84; 3. Logan Drews, Hib, 54.24.
800 run: 1. Jared Delich, RR, 2:05.21; 2. Benjamin Plackner, GNK, 2:07.23; 3. Carter Skelton, ME, 2:09.02.
1,600 run: 1. Ian Thorpe, TH, 4:52.30; 2. Casey Aune, RR, 4:54.79; 3. Silas Langner, Hib, 4:58.48; 5. Hunter Milstead, GNK, 5:05.77.
3,200 run: 1. Jack Riley, CW, 10:21.00; 2. Connor Matschiner,RR, 10:34.85; 3. Jake Bradach, RR, 10:40.20; 4. Levi Danielson, GNK, 11:04.49.
110 hurdles: 1. Luke Hecimovich, RR, 17.73; 2. Dallas Swart, Hib, 18.38; 3. Wyatt Jantzen, IF, 19.16; 5. Gage Roberts, GNK, 19.36.
300 hurdles: 1. Leo Stalmer, Ely, 46.51; 2. Wyatt Jantzen, IF, 46.73; 3. Luke Hecimovich, RR, 46.87; 8. Gage Roberts, GNK, 48.88.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Mesabi East, 46.09; 2. Rock Ridge, 46.26; 3. Chisholm, 48.15; 8. GNK (Brayden Austad, Jeremy Huff-Metso, Ethan Wellings, John Duffy), 50.89.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Rock Ridge, 1:36.03; 2. Mesabi East, 1:36.09; 3. Hibbing, 1:39.59; 6. GNK (Brayden Austad, Jordan Huff-Metso, Gage Roberts, Ethan Wellings), 1:48.76.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Rock Ridge, 3:36.12; 2. Mesabi East, 3:40.85; 3. Hibbing, 3:53.41.
4 x 800 relay: 1. GNK (Levi Danielson, Riley Koran, Hunter Milstead, Benjamin Plackner), 8:58.10; 2. Mesabi East, 9:12.40; 3. Hibbing, 9:16.50.
High jump: 1. Max Williams, RR, 6-4; 2. Braden Thronson, Chis, 5-8; 3. John Duffy, GNK, 5-6.
Pole vault: 1. Austin Valento, Hib, 10-6; 2. Preston Sullivan, Hib, 10-0; 3. Tyler Fosso, Hib, 9-6; 4. Hunter Milstead, GNK, 9-0; 7. Kadin Waterhouse, GNK, 7-6; 8. Maxwell Gangl, GNK, 7-6; 10. Riley Koran, GNK, 7-0.
Triple jump: 1. Jordan Latola, ME, 38-9.5; 2. Charlie Thompson, Chis, 38-5; 3. Levi Flatley, RR, 37-11; 8. Brayden Austad, GNK, 35-6.
Long jump: 1. Sawyer Williams, RR, 18-8.75; 2. Jordan Latola, ME, 18-8.5; 3. Wesley Ward, CW, 18-7.75.
Shot put: 1. Isaac Flatley, RR, 48-0; 2. Mason Marx, GNK, 47-6.5; 3. Aiden Shepherd, Hib, 46-11.
Discus: 1. Mason Marx, GNK, 140-7; 2. Jonah Aluni, RR, 132-5; 3. Aiden Shepherd, Hib, 117-6.
Baseball
The Grand Rapids High School baseball team won three of four games recently.
Thunderhawk manager Bill Kinnunen said he thinks the team found out it is a warm-weather team after playing well in nice weather.
“We played better all weekend,” Kinnunen said. “We were focused and locked in. The bats woke up a little bit and we swung very well and bunted the baseball well all through the lineup.”
The Thunderhawks have played five games this week and will play another five next week as the schedule winds down. With the depth of the Grand Rapids pitching staff, Kinnunen said he is not too concerned.
“Everybody is going to get to throw, and everybody is fresh and ready to go,” Kinnunen explained. “It will be interesting.”
Grand Rapids 8
Hibbing 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team downed Hibbing 8-1 in home action on May 2.
Dominic Broberg started on the mound for the Thunderhawks and pitched four innings, allowing one run on four hits while walking two and fanning one.
Myles Gunderson pitched the final three innings for Grand Rapids to get the win, allowing no runs and no hits while walking one and striking out one.
The game was tied at 1-1 entering the bottom of the sixth inning where Grand Rapids scored seven runs on six hits, a walk and a Hibbing error.
Jake Garski was 4-for-4, scored two runs, drove in a run and stole a base for the Thunderhawks while Easton Sjostrand had two hits, scored a run and drove in one. Xander Sheiman and Gunderson both had a hit and two RBIs.
H 010 000 0 — 1 4 1
GR 010 007 0 — 8 10 1
Grand Rapids: Dominic Broberg, Myles Gunderson (5th) (W).
Baseball
Anoka 2
Grand Rapids 0
ANOKA — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team was blanked by Anoka 2-0 in road action on May 5.
Jackson Provoncha was winning pitcher for Anoka, allowing no runs and five hits in his seven innings of work. He walked two and struck out two.
Myles Gunderson pitched well in picking up the loss for Grand Rapids. In his seven innings of work, he allowed two runs on four hits while walking one and fanning four.
Sawyer Chell had a hit and both RBIs for Anoka.
Nolan Svatos, Myles Gunderson, David Wohlers, Easton Sjostrand and Caleb Gunderson picked up the Grand Rapids hits.
With the loss, Grand Rapids falls to 2-4 on the season while Anoka improves to 7-3.
GR 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
A 020 000 0 — 2 4 0
Grand Rapids: Myles Gunderson (L).
Baseball
Grand Rapids 7
Minnetonka 2
MINNETONKA — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team got back on the winning track with a 7-2 victory over Minnetonka – ranked fourth in the state in Class AAAA – in road action on May 6.
It was a tight game with Grand Rapids leading by a 3-2 margin until scoring two in the sixth and adding two more in the seventh. Back-to-back successful suicide squeeze bunts by Nolan Svatos and Myles Gunderson highlighted the rally.
Easton Sjostrand pitched the distance for the Thunderhawks to pick up the victory, allowing two runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out four.
Klous Jones was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two stolen bases for Grand Rapids while Svatos had two hits and two RBIs.
With the win, Grand Rapids improves to 3-4 on the season while Minnetonka drops to 8-3.
M — 2 9 1
GR — 7 9 0
Grand Rapids: Easton Sjostrand (W).
Baseball
Grand Rapids 8
Totino-Grace 1
MINNETONKA — In a game at Minnetonka on May 6, the Grand Rapids High School baseball team downed Totino-Grace 8-1.
Dominic Broberg pitched the first six innings to pick up the win on the mound for Grand Rapids. He yielded one run on three hits while walking one, striking out six and hitting a batter.
Kyler Miller pitched the seventh inning for the Thunderhawks and struck out one.
Kyle Henke hit a triple while Klous Jones doubled, scored a run and drove in one for Grand Rapids.
With the win, Grand Rapids evens its record at 4-4 for the season. It played Cloquet on May 9, and will play host to Duluth Denfeld in a doubleheader at Bob Streetar Field on Wednesday, May 10, with the first game set for 4 p.m. with the second game to follow about 6 p.m. It then plays host to a doubleheader against Bemidji on Thursday, May 11, with games slated at 4 and 6 p.m.
Totino-Grace falls to 3-6 with the loss.
TG 100 000 0 — 1 3 2
GR 051 200 0 — 8 7 0
Grand Rapids: Dominic Broberg (W), Kyler Miller (7th); 2B-Klous Jones; 3B-Kyle Henke.
Softball
Rock Ridge 12
Grand Rapids 2
VIRGINIA— The Rock Ridge softball team used two big innings Thursday to power their way past Grand Rapids, downing the Thunderhawks 12-2 at Seppi Field.
The Wolverines plated five runs in the third, added one more in the fourth and then walked things off in the sixth with six more to end the game by 10 run rule.
At the plate, Ayla Lokken was 1-3 with two RBIs. Anna Westby was 1-3 with three runs scored. Chance Colbert was 1-2 with two runs scored. Seven different Wolverines picked up RBIs in the win.
Taylor Morley got the win in the circle for Rock Ridge, giving up the two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks. She struck out five. Along with a strong pitching performance from Morley, Dundas said the defense behind her was ready to make plays.
Baseball
GNK 6
Ely 1
ELY — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin baseball team defeated Ely 6-1 in road action on May 5.
Hunter Halbakken took the loss for Ely, giving up two runs on four hits over five innings of work for his squad. He struck out five along the way.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin plated runs in the second and third but Ely got an RBI single from Preston Hines to drive in Caid Chittum to cut the deficit to one late, 2-1. The Titans, however, broke the game open in the seventh with four hits to close out the game off the reliever Chittum.
Erron Anderson led Ely at the plate with a pair of hits.
With the win, GNK improves to 3-3 on the season while Ely falls to 4-2 with the loss.
Softball
GNK 5
Aitkin 3
AITKIN — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin fastpitch softball team downed Aitkin in a road game by the score of 5-3 on May 5.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, GNK improves to 2-6 on the season while Aitkin falls to 8-6.
Softball
Rock Ridge 14
GNK 13
VIRGINIA — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin fastpitch softball team lost to Rock Ridge 14-13 in a game played May 6, at Virginia.
Against the Titans, the Wolverines trailed early, giving up five runs in both the first and second innings to fall behind 10-3. But Rock Ridge slowly chipped away at the deficit, scoring at least one run in every inning of the game.
Down 13-5 after four innings, the Wolverines plated two in the fifth, five in the sixth and brought home a win with two more in the seventh, 14-13.
In the circle, Taylor Morley got the start for Rock Ridge, but didn’t last long as she gave up five runs (four earned) on four hits and a walk without earning an out. Lydia Delich took over from there and closed out the game, giving up eight runs (four earned) on seven hits and nine walks over seven innings. She struck out two.
At the plate, Anna Westby was 3-5 with a triple, double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Delich finished 3-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Chance Colbert was 2-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Rock Ridge found hits when they needed to and were aided by a 3-5, two RBI performance from Katie Johnson, got two hits and two runs scored from Kylie Marolt and got two hits and three runs scored from Morley.
With the loss, GNK falls to 2-7 for the season while Rock Ridge improves to 10-2.
Softball
GNK 19
Intl. Falls 3
VIRGINIA — In a game played at Virginia, the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin fastpitch softball team pounded International Falls 19-3.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, GNK is now 3-7 for the season. It is slated to play South Ridge at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at Bovey. It will travel to Duluth East for a 4:30 p.m. contest on Thursday, May 11, and the Titans will be at Hermantown for a 4:30 p.m. game on Friday, May 12.
With the loss, International Falls is 1-5 on the season.
Softball
C-I 14
Deer River 2
CROSBY — The Deer River High School fastpitch softball team fell to Crosby-Ironton by a 14-2 score on May 6, on the road.
With the loss, Deer River is now 0-6 for the season while Crosby-Ironton improves to 3-12.
Softball
C-W 3
HCN 2
HILL CITY — The Hill City/Northland fastpitch softball team lost to Cromwell-Wright by a 3-2 margin in May 6.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, HCN falls to 6-4 for the season while Cromwell-Wright improves to 5-4.
College Softball
GRAND RAPIDS — The Minnesota North College-Itasca fastpitch softball team will start Region 13B Tournament play on Saturday, May 13.
The Vikings will play Minnesota North College-Mesabi Range at 11 a.m. at Central Lakes College in Brainerd in their first game.
Early Bird Tourney
HIBBING — The Mesaba Country Club in Hibbing will play host to the Early Bird on May 20 and 21. The format for the Early Bird will be a two-person scramble. The event will be flighted based on the Saturday scores. There will be a giant cash skins game both days and on-course games.
The non-member cash entry fee is $95. The entry fee includes prizes, on-course games and a free practice round on Friday.
The defending champs are Ben Franzzini and A.J. Kasner.
Call the pro shop at: (218) 263-4826 to register your team.
Softball
Proctor 5
Grand Rapids 0
PROCTOR — The Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team lost to Proctor on the road by a 5-0 score on May 8.
Addie Linder pitched five innings for the Thunderhawks and took the loss. She allowed five runs on four hits while walking three, hitting two batters and striking out six.
Proctor scored twice in the first inning and then added its other three runs in the fifth.
With the loss, Grand Rapids falls to 4-3 on the season. It played Hibbing on May 9, and will travel to Cloquet for a 4:30 p.m. game on Thursday, May 11. It will be home for a 4:30 p.m. contest versus Superior, Wis., on Friday, May 12, and it will finish off the busy stretch on Saturday, May 13, with a doubleheader versus Bemidji in Grand Rapids with games at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Proctor improves to 11-2 with the win.
