KEEWATIN — David Dettenhefer just wanted to help coach the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School softball team, but he got more than he bargained for.
Dettenhefer, due to some unusual circumstances, has found himself as the head coach for the Spartans during the 2022 season.
Dettenhefer is replacing Maria Peluso at the position, but he wasn’t looking to be the head coach this season.
“I talked to her at the end of last year,” Duttenhefer said. “I had some interest in coaching some varsity, knowing she would be back. The circumstances didn’t work out where she was back.
“In late February, I thought, ‘I had done it before, so let’s go for it,’ I got a coaching staff organized here. So far, it has worked out well the last three weeks.”
Dettenhefer, who had his team outside Friday clearing off Pete Filippi Field, is taking over a young Nashwauk-Keewatin squad, but not one that’s lacking in experience.
“We have a lot of vets back from last year, but we only have two seniors,” Dettenhefer said. “Granted, they lost four or five seniors from last year that contributed well, but our younger girls are talented enough to fill those shoes.
“We can build off of that.”
As Dettenhefer takes over this team, he has one goal in mind.
“It has to be fundamentals,” Dettenhefer said. “It’s going out and doing the little things right, hitting cutoffs, two hands on ground balls, two hands on fly balls. It’s fundamentals all of the way across the board.”
So far, so good, according to the coach.
“We have to take care of things day-by-day,” Dettenhefer said. “We’ve had a good three weeks of practice. The girls have bought into our system. We have to get games now. That’s why we’re out here shoveling.
“Hopefully, we can get out here by the end of next week. We might be able to get that Mesabi East game in on Thursday because they have turf. The girls are having fun, and that’s what we try to do, just make it fun.”
The Spartans only won four games last season, so Dettenhefer is hoping to improve on that.
He has a bigger picture in mind, however.
“The winning part of it would be great, but the interest level is what we need to keep them at,” Dettenhefer said. “We want to get them all back next year. Hopefully, they have fun, and we’ll build off of what we have this year.
“We have good junior and sophomore classes, so they will be the building blocks we’ll go with. Our two seniors will add some leadership this year. We need to build this program back up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.