DULUTH — It took almost two years to come about, but the rematch of the 2019 Section 7AAA Baseball Tournament championship game was conducted Thursday at Wade Stadium in Duluth.
In 2019, Duluth Denfeld tipped Grand Rapids to win the section title and a state berth. However, the Hunters were unable to defend that title last season when COVID-19 cancelled the season.
So, on Thursday the game was conducted and Duluth Denfeld came away with a 4-3 victory in eight innings.
The Thunderhawks received outstanding pitching performances from sophomores Kyle Henke and Myles Gunderson, but four Grand Rapids errors proved to be the difference in the game.
Hinderman singled in the winning run for the Hunters in the bottom of the eighth inning, and he also took the win in relief as he pitched the final 2 2/3 innings.
“It was our first time outside in 11 days so we expected some trouble with the fly balls and it ended up costing us the ball game, the fly balls did,” said Grand Rapids coach Bill Kinnunen. “You can’t hit many fly balls when you are inside so there is nothing we can do about that. Today we will be outside hitting a lot of fly balls for them.”
The Thunderhawks took a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning but with two outs and a Denfeld runner on first, a costly Grand Rapids error allowed the Hunters to tie the game at 3-3.
That wasn’t the only fielding miscue that cost the Thunderhawks. Denfeld scored a pair of runs in the first inning when another fly ball was dropped allowing the runs to score.
Myles Gunderson pitched the final 3 1/3 innings for Grand Rapids and took the loss. He allowed two runs on three hits while walking one and striking out three.
Kyle Henke started on the mound for Grand Rapids and allowed two unearned runs in four innings of work. He yielded four hits while striking out nine and he didn’t walk a batter.
“Both pitchers threw very well and it should have been a shutout,” said Kinnunen.
The Thunderhawks trailed 3-2 entering the top of the sixth inning but Kodi Miller ripped a two-run triple to knock in Wyatt Holcomb and Ren Morque. Henke followed with a sacrifice fly to drive in Miller with the go-ahead run.
But Denfeld was able to come away with the victory.
Rapids was limited to just three hits in the game, by Miller, Ben Keske and Gunderson.
“The positive thing is we have lots of room for improvement and we were in the game even playing as poorly as we did,” Kinnunen said. “We had two good pitching performances and I was very happy to see that on our first day out.”
Kinnunen said the Thunderhawks need to amass more than three hits if they are to win games.
“You need to score runs to win and we will definitely get better as the season goes on because we haven’t spent much time hitting inside. Pitching is always ahead of the hitting in northern Minnesota. We have to shore up the defense first of all and we know the hitting will come eventually.”
Grand Rapids plays Anoka on the road on Saturday, and the home opener is Friday, April 23, at 4:30 p.m. versus North Branch.
GR 000 003 00 — 3 3 4
DD 200 000 11 — 4 7 2
Grand Rapids: Kyle Henke, Myles Gunderson (5th) (L); Duluth Denfeld: Christiansen, Hinderman (W) (6th); 2B-Christiansen, Larson; 3B-Kodi Miller
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.