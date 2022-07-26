VIRGINIA — Less than two weeks before the start of the spring sports season, Rock Ridge junior Jared Delich had his mind set on the upcoming tennis season, hoping to lead the Wolverines to another Section 7A title as well as aiming to take the section singles crown for the second year in a row.
Then, fellow Wolverine and tennis teammate Jake Bradach brought up the idea of going a bit further and not just playing tennis, but also joining the track and field team. Interested in the idea of playing two sports at once while also improving himself ahead of his senior season of cross country, Delich took the plunge and balanced his time between school, tennis and running competitively.
On the courts, Delich and Rock Ridge easily repeated as 7A champions and the incoming senior waltzed through the competition in the singles tournament to make it to state individually.
On the track, Delich became an important piece in the Rock Ridge 4x800 meter relay team that finished just shy of a state berth in the team’s first year in the new Section 7AA.
For guiding Rock Ridge to a top four finish at the team state tournament, finishing top eight in the state in singles and finding the balance between multiple sports in one season, Delich has been named the All-Iron Range Boys’ Tennis Player of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
When talking about what a stellar tennis player and overall athlete Delich is, it’s hard to visualize just how much work and time goes into honing his skills. Coupled with his drive to become a better runner, Delich’s days are pretty busy even in the offseason.
“Today was waking up at 7 a.m. and starting by running seven miles with our little summer cross country group,” Delich said earlier this week. “Right after that I go over to Eveleth and help coach youth tennis and then after that I’m hitting balls around with my sister Lydia.”
All of this happened before it was even lunch time
During the season itself, a typical day started with school until 3 p.m. followed by tennis practice followed by an additional track practice that ran after most track athletes had already finished their day.
“It was a big time commitment,” Delich said. “It was nice to have a set schedule that made it work but it was challenging at times. But I think looking back on it it was clear to see that it paid off in the long run.”
Looking ahead to a potentially amazing year for Rock Ridge cross country, Delich said the benefits of doing both sports at once would be well worth it.
“The main motivation was getting better for the upcoming cross country season because I think a lot of guys on the team have an idea that we can have a pretty special season this year. I know I could handle doing both sports and really I just thought it would be something fun to do.”
Getting the extra miles in, the tennis standout said he could feel a difference on the court pretty quickly.
“Having that consistency in running translates onto the court for sure. You have that increased amount of endurance and in a sport like tennis, that always helps. Being able to go longer on the courts is huge.”
The leadup to the spring season was also important for Delich, filling his time in the winter with more tennis, including tournaments against top level competition.
“It helped a ton getting all that extra time in and going up against some really good players. It helped me keep the level of my game high throughout the whole year. Seeing how good some of these players were at the tournaments, it lets me see who I need to be competing with at the end of the day. You see a wide range of players that you don’t typically get to see when you’re hitting with the same people nearly every day.”
Most recently, Delich says a lot of his improvements to his game have come from two people, specifically Dave Gunderson at the Virginia Indoor Tennis Club and his hitting partner Dave Lamppa.
“They’ve been such big helps recently. Dave has been my hitting partner the last couple of years now and Gundy has just been a huge help on the court.”
When it came to the season itself, Delich said he and the Wolverines were motivated by a shortened state tournament run the year before while also trying to get the three seniors on the team a chance to go out on top.
“It’s the last chance for these seniors so you always want to make it back to state for them. You want to do well as a team in their last year. Then last year we felt we were a little unlucky with our draw and, because of Covid, that we were done playing at state after one match. We wanted to make a longer run this year knowing that we couldn’t have that the year before.”
The Wolverines did just that, playing the maximum three matches before finishing fourth overall. Individually, Delich won his first singles match before getting knocked out in the second round. Playing five matches total in three days, Delich said he could feel himself improving throughout the week simply by playing with such tough competition.
“The level jump was big in regard to tennis ability. From my first match to my fifth, I could tell my level had already increased. I played Tate Reichmann from Minnewaska in both my first match of the week and my last. Playing him twice, it was clear to see just how much I was improving and the changes I was making over a short period of time.”
On the flipside, playing five matches in three days is tough on the body. Thankfully, the extra endurance from track paid off.
“I was sore after the first day with how long and grueling my first match was. Even though I was used to playing so much tennis, this was a new level so the extra endurance and consistency from all the running really played a part in making sure I was ready to keep going.”
Looking at his time so far as the No. 1 player on the team, Delich says he embraces the challenge of facing another team’s top player while also figuring out what works best in each situation.
“Every opponent is different so the same things won’t work every match. I can’t get upset with myself over mistakes or things that aren’t working so I try and stay level headed for the next point. I like the challenge that comes with facing another team’s best player. To me, there should never be any pressure if you’re stepping on to the court and playing the best from the other team.”
Coming from a tennis family, Delich said another piece of motivation comes from his three sisters, including Eveleth-Gilbert grads Cora and Audrey as well as twin sister Lydia.
“When I was younger and all of my sisters were at home, I had so many options when it came to who to play with. There was always someone around to practice with and it helps that all three of my sisters are great tennis players as well. It makes it fun.
“It’s motivating in a way too. Lydia had a very successful tennis season this year and finished fourth at state. I can take that and make it a solid goal for myself next year. If I won one more match down there then I would’ve been fourth at worst. It’s some nice sibling competition.”
Looking ahead to his senior year, Delich can’t just look at the possibilities in tennis. Big aspirations for both cross country and track and field are in his plans before graduating.
“In cross country, we lost one one senior but we’re bringing back some really great talent. Our top five guys are all seniors. We think we can be a top three team in the state so that’s a goal of ours. Once we run our first race of the season, we’ll see where we’re at but we’re excited for it.”
The winter will be even more tennis and running in order to get better for his final spring season, including more tournaments as well as plenty of miles on the treadmill. Once the track and tennis seasons roll around, it’s go time once again.
“Our 4x800 team fell short this year so we definitely want to take that group to state. It’ll take a lot of work but that’s what we wanted to do from the beginning of the season. In tennis, we’ll want to go three in a row as section champions and I’d like to win my third singles title. Hopefully we can make it even further than we did this year at state.”
Hearing out loud the plans he has in store for himself, Delich says he wants to make the most of this final season.
“It’s the last chance. I’m definitely going to put in all the work I can for all three sports. I want to finish off my senior year without regretting anything. If I can give it my best then hopefully there will be plenty of success by the end of it.”—
In addition to Delich, the 2022 All-Iron Range Boys’ Tennis team includes: Gavin Benz, Owen Buggert, Jake Bradach, Keegan Ruedebusch and Kasey Lamppa of Rock Ridge; Drew Anderson and Cooper Hendrickson of Hibbing and Luc DuLong of Grand Rapids/Greenway.
