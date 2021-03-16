GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results and news from sporting occurrences around the area:
State Nordic Ski
BIWABIK — Grand Rapids High School sophomore Matej Cervenka was the lone Thunderhawk to compete at the Minnesota State Nordic Ski Meet Friday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Cervenka placed 29th in the combined race with a time of 21 minutes and 47 seconds.
Senior Roger Anderson of Robbinsdale Armstrong was the winner in a time of 20:11. Senior Colin Freed of Wayzata was second in 20:15 while junior Cooper Camp of Minneapolis Southwest was third in 20:28.
Minneapolis Southwest claimed the boys team title with 416 points. Forest Lake was a close second with 413 while Wayzata was third with 369.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 85
Eveleth-Gilbert 46
EVELETH — The Deer River High School boys basketball team claimed its first ever Iron Range Conference championship Friday with a convincing 85-46 victory over Eveleth-Gilbert.
The Warriors completed the conference schedule with a fine 7-0 mark. It was the 14th consecutive win for Deer River as it prepares for the playoffs.
Deer River connected on 15 3-pointers in the game led by Blake Fox who nailed six treys and finished with 21 points, five steals and five rebounds. Ty Morrison had 20 points, six rebounds and three steals while Mikhail Wakonabo had 10 points. Tait Kongsjord scored nine points, Samuel Rahier had eight points and five rebounds and Rhett Mundt had six points.
Will Bittmann had 12 points and eight rebounds for Eveleth-Gilbert while Carter Mavec scored nine, Josh Creer-Oberstar, eight, Jacob Sickel, seven, and Jaden Lang added five.
With the win, Deer River ends the regular season with a 16-2 record. Eveleth Gilbert falls to 12-5.
DR — 85
EG — 46
Deer River: Samuel Rahier 8, Blake Fox 21, Ethan Williams 2, Connor Vickerman 3, Mikhail Wakonabo 10, Rhett Mundt 6, Dave McClellan 1, Tait Kongsjord 9, Colton Hemphill 2, Ty Morrison 20, Thomas White 3.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Dakota Jerde 1, Carter Mavec 9, A.J. Roen 3, Carter Flannigan 1, Jaden Lang 5, Josh Creer-Oberstar 8, Jacob Sickel 7, Will Bittmann 12.
Three pointers: DR, Rahier 2, Fox 6, Vickerman, Wakonabo 2, Morrison 3, White; EG, Roen, Lang, Creer-Oberstar 2; Free throws: G 9-of-12; EG 12-of-19; Total fouls: G, 14; EG, 12; Fouled out: None.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 77
Greenway 54
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School boys basketball team downed Greenway 77-54 in action on March 10, in Deer River.
Ty Morrison had 19 points, six rebounds and three steals for Deer River while Blake Fox nailed four 3-pointers for 18 points and added eight rebounds and five steals. MIkhail Wakonabo scored 14 points with five steals and five rebounds and Tait Kongsjord had 13 points and five rebounds.
Westin Smith connected on five 3-pointers and led Greenway with 18 points. J.J. Hall had 14 points and 10 boards while Grant Hansen had 12 points and five assists. Mathias MacKinght had six points and 10 rebounds.
GWY — 54
DR — 77
Greenway: Westin Smith 18, Grant Hansen 12, Michael Butterfield 2, J.J.Hall 14, Holden Hron 2, Mathias MacKnight 6.
Deer River: Samuel Rahier 2, Blake Fox 18, Mikhail Wakonabo 14, Rhett Mundt 2, Fred Jackson 3, Dave McClellan 2, Tait Kongsjord 13, Ty Morrison 19.
Three pointers: G, Smith 5; DR, Fox 4, Wakonabo, Morrison; Free throws: G 9-of-12; DR 9-of-12; Total fouls: G, 14; DR, 14; Fouled out: None.
Boys Basketball
Cloquet 55
Grand Rapids 39
CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team fell to Cloquet by a 55-39 score in action Saturday in Cloquet.
The Thunderhawks had a horrid first half where they were outscored 24-8. Both teams scored 31 points in the second half but it wasn’t enough for Grand Rapids.
Adam Schneider led a balanced Cloquet scoring attack with 15 points. C. Barney scored 12, Dylan Heehn, 10, Caleb Hanson, seven, and Alec Turnbull added five.
Trent Johnson nailed three 3-pointers and led Grand Rapids with 13 points. Austin Hanson scored nine, Ty Pederson, eight, and Brady Bachmann added seven.
Grand Rapids falls to 7-9 with the loss, the Thunderhawks’s fourth straight. They finished the regular season with a game against Bemidji Tuesday.
Cloquet improves to 11-6 for the season.
GR 8 31 — 39
C 24 31 — 55
Grand Rapids: Austin Hanson 9, Brady Bachmann 7, Ethan Florek 2, Trent Johnson 13, Ty Pederson 8.
Cloquet: Tyler Issendorf 2, Adam Schneider 15, C. Barney 12, Alec Turnbull 5, Dylan Heehn 10, Caleb Hanson 7, Jack Sorenson 3.
Three pointers: GR, Hanson, Bachmann, Johnson 3; C, Turnbull, Hanson, Sorenson; Free throws: GR, 2-of-7; C 14-of-17; Total fouls: GR, 17; C, 11; Fouled out: None.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 71
Hermantown 45
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team thrashed Hermantown 71-45 in home action Monday.
The Thunderhawks took a big 43-21 advantage into the locker room at halftime and they then outscored the Hawks by four points in the second half to cruise to the victory.
Jessika Lofstrom and Taryn Hamling led a balanced Grand Rapids scoring attack that had five players in double figures with 16 points each. Braya LaPlant scored 12, Kate Jamtgaard, 11, and Kyra Giffen added 10.
Maiah Christianson led Hermantown with 20 points. Avery Farrell scored 10 and Liv Birkeland added seven.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 14-3 for the season and it has won eight of its last nine games. The Thunderhawks closed out the regular season Tuesday on the road against Bemidji.
With the loss, Hermantown is 8-10 for the season.
H 21 24 — 45
GR 43 28 — 71
Hermantown: Avery Farrell 10, Liv Birkeland 7, Maiah Christianson 20, Ashley Hill 2, Lauren Biondi 2, Sahara Cornelius 2, Lindsey Ploetz 2.
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 11, Kyra Giffen 10, Hannah Hostetter 2, Braya LaPlant 12, Jessika Lofstrom 16, Taryn Hamling 16, Jenny Bowman 4.
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 4
Duluth Denfeld 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team ended its regular season with a 4-1 victory over Duluth Denfeld in action Monday at home.
The Thunderhawks came out ready to play as they scored three unanswered goals in the first period to take a big lead. Scoring for Grand Rapids in the period were Braeden Holcomb, Ren Morque and Justin Kerr.
There was no scoring in the second period. Duluth Denfeld cut the Grand Rapids lead to 3-1 just 3:25 into the third period when Cooper McClure scored on a power play. However, the Thunderhawks’ Hunter Bischoff answered back with a power play goal just under three minutes later to give Grand Rapids back its three-goal lead. There was no more scoring as the Thunderhawks took the win.
Wyatt Pilkenton made 21 saves in the nets for Grand Rapids while Jacob Snyder was peppered with 38 shots and stopped 34 of them for the Hunters.
With the win, the Thunderhawks end the regular season with a 14-1-1 mark. Grand Rapids received the No. 1 seed in the Section 7AA Boys Hockey Tournament and will have home ice advantage as long as it is not eliminated. It receives a bye in the first round and will play its first game on Saturday, March 20, at 2:30 p.m. versus the winner of the Duluth Marshall and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton game which will be conducted Thursday.
Duluth Denfeld is 8-5-1 on the season.
DD 0 0 1 0— 1
GR 3 0 1 0— 4
First Period — 1. GR, Braeden Holcomb (Hunter Bischoff, Easton Young), 2:54; 2. GR, Ren Morque (Joey DelGreco, Justin Kerr), 3:20; 3. GR, Kerr (Garett Drotts, DelGreco), 16:59.
Second Period — No scoring.
Third Period — 4. DD, Cooper McClure (Andy Larson), 3:25 (pp); 5. GR, Bischoff (Jack Peart, Holcomb), 6:21 (pp).
Goalie Saves — DD, Jacob Snyder 6-20-8—34; GR, Wyatt Pilkenton 14-3-4—21; Penalty minutes — DD, 3-for-6 minutes; GR, 4-for-8 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 3
Wayzata 3
WAYZATA — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team skated to a 3-3 tie with Wayzata in action Saturday on the road.
Wayzata led 2-0 after one period on the strength of goals by Carson Peters and Cashen Naeve.
The game was tied at 2-2 after two periods as the Thunderhawks scored the only two goals of the middle period. Turning on the red light for Grand Rapids were Garett Drotts and Hayden DeMars.
Wayzata took a 3-2 lead 3:01 into the third period when Drew Streeter scored. But Joey DelGreco converted on a power play for Grand Rapids at the 7:50 mark to tie the game at 3-3.
There was no more scoring in the third period nor in overtime as the game ended in a 3-3 tie.
Wyatt Pilkenton was forced to stop 37 shots in the nets for the Thunderhawks while Darby Sanders had 26 saves for Wayzata.
Wayzata is now 10-5-2 for the season.
GR 0 2 1 0— 3
W 2 0 1 0— 3
First Period — 1. W, Carson Peters (Cashen Naeve, Drew Goetz), 13:22; 2. W, Naeve (Jake Keller, Gavin O’Connell), 13:52.
Second Period — 3. GR, Garett Drotts (Joey DelGreco, Jack Peart), 2:47; 4. GR, Hayden DeMars (Braeden Holcomb, Hunter Bischoff), 16:53.
Third Period — 5. W, Drew Streeter (Goetz, Naeve), 3:01; 6. GR, DelGreco (Bischoff, Easton Young) (pp), 7:50.
Overtime: No scoring.
Goalie Saves — GR, Wyatt Pilkenton 12-8-14-3—37; W, Darby Sanders 3-8-10-5—26; Penalty minutes — GR, 5-for-10 minutes; W, 7-for-14 minutes.
Section 7AA Hockey Tournament
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team has received the No. 1 seed in the Section 7AA Boys Hockey Tournament and will have a bye in the first round.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday, March 18, when No. 4 seed Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC) meets No. 7 seed Duluth Marshall, No. 2 seed Andover takes on No. 6 seed Anoka, and No. 3 seed Forest Lake will face No. 5 seed Elk River.
Grand Rapids will face the winner of the CEC and Duluth Marshall in one semifinal at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids. In the other semifinal, the winners of the Andover/Anoka and Forest Lake/Elk River games will meet at 2 p.m. at the site of the high seed.
The section championship game is slated for Wednesday, March 24, at 2 p.m. at the site of the high seed.
Section 7A Boys Hockey Tournament
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey tournament opens Section 7A Boys Hockey Tournament on Saturday, March 20, as the No. 6 seed and it will face Hibbing/Chisholm on the road in a 1 p.m. contest.
The tournament will start on Thursday, March 18, when No. 7 seed International Falls faces No. 10 seed Ely/Northeast Range and No. 8 seed North Shore takes on No. 9 seed Ely.
In quarterfinal action on March 20, besides the Greenway/Hibbing-Chisholm game, other quarterfinal games include No. 1 seed Hermantown facing the winner of the North Shore/Ely game, No. 4 seed Virginia-Mt. Iron-Buhl (VMIB) will face No. 5 seed Eveleth-Gilbert, and No. 2 seed Duluth Denfeld takes on No. 7 seed International Falls.
The semifinal games are set for Tuesday, March 23, with both games to be played at the home of the high seed.
The championship game is slated for Thursday, March 25, at 7 p.m. at the site of the highest seeded team.
Section 7AAA Boys BasketballTourney
The quarterfinals of the tournament are set for March 20 with the semifinals on March 23, and the championship game on March 25.
Seedings were not available as the Herald-Review went to press.
Section 7AA Boys Basketball Tourney
Round one of the tournament starts on Wednesday, March 17, when No. 8 seed Two Harbors faces No. 9 seed Pillager, No. 4 seed Esko takes on No. 13 seed Proctor, No. 5 seed Eveleth-Gilbert meets No. 12 seed International Falls, No. 2 seed Duluth Marshall plays host to No. 15 seed Mesabi East, No. 7 seed Crosby-Ironton faces No. 10 seed Aitkin, No. 3 seed Moose Lake-Willow River faces No. 14 seed Greenway, and No. 6 seed Pierz faces No. 11 seed Virginia.
Quarterfinals are set for March 19 with semifinals slated for March 23. The championship game is set for March 25, at the site of the highest-seeded team.
Section 7A Boys
Basketball Tourney
Round two of action starts on March 18, when No. 1 seed Nashwauk-Keewatin faces the winner of the Floodwood/Littlefork-Big Falls game at 6 p.m.; No. 8 seed Chisholm meeting No. 9 seed Carlton, No. 4 seed Cherry taking on No. 13 seed Bigfork, No. 5 seed Northland-Remer meeting No. 12 seed Wrenshall, No. 2 seed Deer River meeting the winner of a play-in game between Silver Bay and Cook County, No. 7 seed South Ridge taking on No. 10 seed Mt. Iron-Buhl, No. 3 seed North Woods facing No. 14 seed Hill City, and No. 6 seed Ely will face No. 11 seed Lakeview Christian Academy.
Quarterfinals will be on March 20, with semifinals slated for March 24. The championship game is set for March 26, at 6 p.m. at the site of the high seed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.