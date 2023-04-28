DEER RIVER — High school student-athletes like Rhett Mundt don’t come around often.
Mundt, a senior at Deer River High School, has exhibited outstanding athletic ability in the sports he has played for the Warriors – he will have earned 12 athletic letters before he graduates this spring. But what sets him apart from most athletes is that he is equally as adept in the classroom as he is on the playing field, sporting a weighted 4.09 grade point average and being the valedictorian of the 2023 class at Deer River High School.
The 6-foot, 2-inch, 200-pound Mundt played tight end on offense and linebacker on defense for the Warrior football team throughout the years. He is a three-time All-Conference player who this season earned the District Defensive Player of the Year Award.
As for his academics, he was one of 14 football players in Class A from around the state of Minnesota who received Academic All-State honors. In addition, he was one of eight seniors in the state to be named Minnesota Football Honor Athlete to be honored for their academics, regardless of class.
Mundt said he is waiting to see how scholarships line up for him in regards to football, and he has yet to make a final decision on whether he will play in college.
“Honestly, I kind of got lucky with academics because school has always been an easier thing for me as has sports,” said Mundt. “So I just have been working hard at both with the time I have been given and do what I can from there.”
Brent Schimek, head football coach at Deer River, said Mundt is a cerebral athlete who works extremely hard.
“Nobody outworks Rhett; he is constantly working on his game in whatever sport he is in or he’s watching film,” said Schimek. “We have never had a Minnesota Football Honor Athlete chosen out of our program before. He has been a captain, he has been Academic All-State, he is the MVP defensive player for the football district; he’s probably won every award there is at that level.”
Mundt was asked how important he thinks it is for student-athletes to strive to succeed in the classroom and he said, “I think it is very important because it doesn’t matter how good you are in sports if you are not passing your classes and you can’t even play. And, if your grades aren’t good, you can’t get a scholarship to play somewhere else after high school.”
Mundt said he is likely to work for a bachelor’s degree in statistics in actuary science, or major in mathematics with minors in computer science and finance.
Schimek said leaders many times lead by example, and that fits Mundt to a tee.
“Not that Rhett isn’t a vocal person, and he can be as he is very positive, but whether in the classroom, in the school, in the community or in any of the programs that he plays he leads by example,” Schimek said. “He is the first one in and the last one to leave.”
