Deer River High School senior Rhett Mundt has performed well both on the field and in the classroom.

 photo submitted

DEER RIVER — High school student-athletes like Rhett Mundt don’t come around often.

Mundt, a senior at Deer River High School, has exhibited outstanding athletic ability in the sports he has played for the Warriors – he will have earned 12 athletic letters before he graduates this spring. But what sets him apart from most athletes is that he is equally as adept in the classroom as he is on the playing field, sporting a weighted 4.09 grade point average and being the valedictorian of the 2023 class at Deer River High School.


