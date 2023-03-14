GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Basketball
Section Tourneys
Section 7AAA
Grand Rapids clinched the championship on March 9, in Duluth, with a 59-43 victory over Cloquet.
Section 7AA
No. 3 seed Crosby-Ironton clinched the championship with a 66-58 victory over No. 1 seed Pequot Lakes at Brainerd on March 10.
Section 7A
No. 1 seed Mountain Iron-Buhl breezed to the championship with a 67-38 victory over No. 2 seed Cromwell-Wright on March 10, at Hibbing.
Boys Basketball
Section Tourneys
Section 7AAA
In semifinal action on March 10, No. 1 seed Hermantown downed No. 5 seed Cloquet 80-58 and No. 3 seed Duluth Denfeld tipped No. 2 seed North Branch 63-59.
The championship game is set for Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m. at Duluth East High School.
Section 7AA
In quarterfinal play on March 11, at Hermantown, No. 1 seed Pequot Lakes stopped No. 8 seed Pillager 77-32, No. 2 seed Esko downed No. 7 seed Aitkin 78-33, No. 3 seed Rock Ridge tipped No. 6 seed Moose Lake-Willow River 70-63, and No. 5 seed Two Harbors slipped past No. 4 seed Crosby-Ironton 56-50.
In semifinal action on March 15, at Hermantown, Pequot Lakes will play Two Harbors at 5:30 p.m. with Esko and Rock Ridge playing at 7 p.m.
The championship game is set for Friday, March 17, at 6 p.m. at Hermantown.
Section 7A
In quarterfinal action on March 11, at Duluth Denfeld, No. 1 seed Deer River defeated No. 8 Chisholm 76-63, No. 2 seed Cherry ran past No. 7 seed North Woods 105-76, No. 3 seed Northland-Remer ripped No. 6 seed Ely 93-59, and No. 4 seed Mountain Iron-Buhl tipped No. 5 seed Fond du Lac 62-62.
In the semifinals at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Deer River will take on Mt. Iron-Buhl at 5:30 p.m. with Cherry facing Northland-Remer at 7 p.m.
The championship game is set for Friday, March 17, at 6 p.m. at UMD.
Section 7A
Quarterfinals
Deer River 76
Chisholm 63
DULUTH — The Deer River High School boys basketball team – the No. 1 seed in the Section 7A tournament – defeated Chisholm 76-63 in action on March 11, at Duluth.
The game was tied at 33-33 at the half but the Warriors outscored the Bluestreaks by 13 points in the second half to grab the victory.
Deer River connected on 12 3-pointers as Cale Jackson nailed four 3-pointers and scored 24 points while pulling down seven rebounds to lead Deer River. Caiden Schjenken hit three 3-pointers and tallied 17 points while recording 11 rebounds while Sam Rahier drained four 3-pointers and scored 13 points while pulling down six rebounds. Rhett Mundt had 10 points and nine rebounds, and Ethan Williams scored 10 points and had five rebounds.
Philip Barnard scored 16 points to lead Chisholm. Ethan Lauzen and July Abernathy both scored 15 while Sean Fleming hit three 3-pointers and scored 11.
It was the 13th straight win for Deer River, which is now 23-5 on the season. It will face Mt. Iron-Buhl, a team it lost to 88-60 on Jan. 26, in the semifinals on Wednesday, March 15, at 5:30 p.m. at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
With the loss, Chisholm ends its season with a 16-12 mark.
C 33 30—63
DR 33 43—76
Chisholm: Ethan Lauzen 15, Trent Forsline 2, July Abernathy 15, Shane Zancauske 2, Sean Fleming 11, Charles Thompson 2, Philip Barnard 16.
Deer River: Cale Jackson 24, Caiden Schjenken 17, Ethan Williams 10, Kayden Gotchie 2, Rhett Mundt 10, Sam Rahier 13.
Total fouls: C 20; DR 12; Fouled out: Forsline; Three pointers: C, Lauzen, Abernathy 2, Fleming 3; DR, Jackson 4, Schjenken 3, Williams, Rahier 4; Free throws: C 7-of-10; DR 18-of-24.
Section 7A
Quarterfinals
Northland 93
Ely 59
DULUTH — The Northland-Remer boys basketball team advanced to the semifinals with a 93-59 win over Ely on March 11.
Northland-Remer led 49-22 at the cruised in the second half to the victory.
The Eagles nailed 21 3-pointers led by Alec Wake who was 10-of-13 from behind the arc and finished with 34 points. Aiden Carlson connected on six 3-pointers and scored 22 points while pulling down 11 rebounds and dishing out six assists. Jace Jackson had 13 points and nine rebounds, Nolan Carlson scored seven points, pulled down five rebounds and had 11 assists, and Liam Wake finished with five points and five assists.
Joey Bianco scored 28 points to lead Ely. Jason Kerntz scored 12, Jack Davies hit three 3-pointers and scored nine, and Caid Chittum added five.
With the win, Northland-Remer is 25-2 on the season and on a four-game winning streak. It will play Cherry, a team it lost to on Feb. 21, by 14 points, in the semifinals at UMD on Wednesday, March 15, at 7 p.m.
With the loss, Ely finishes its season at 20-8.
E 22 37—59
N 49 44—93
Ely: Erron Anderson 3, Caid Chittum 5, Jack Davies 9, Joey Bianco 28, Drew Johnson 2, Jason Kerntz 12.
Northland-Remer: J. Tschida 3, Brevon Jackson 2, Nolan Carlson 7, Dylan Schwarz 4, Aiden Carlson 22, J. Wood 3, Alec Wake 34, Liam Wake 5, Jace Jackson 13.
Three pointers: E, Anderson, Chittum, Davies 3, Bianco 2, Kerntz 2; N, Tschida, N. Carlson, A. Carlson 6, Wood, A. Wake 10, L. Wake, J. Jackson; Free throws: E 4-of-4; ME 7-of-10.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.