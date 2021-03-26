GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results and information of sporting events in this area:
Boys Basketball
Section 7A Tournament
North Woods 96
Hill City 33
COOK — Hill City was eliminated by North Woods by the sore of 96-33.
The Hornets finish with a 4-13 record.
Deer River 103
Silver Bay 38
DEER RIVER — The Warriors exploded past Silver Bay 103-38 in first round playoff action.
Ty Morrison nailed five 3-pointers and scored 27 points to pace Deer River. Mikhail Wakonabo scored 22, Ethan Williams, 15, Rhett Mundt, eight, Fred Jackson, seven, Colton Hemphill, six, and Dave McClellan added five.
M. Ollman led Silver Bay with 14 points while C. Williams had 12 and Derek Thompson added seven.
SB — 38
DR — 77
Silver Bay: Kaleb Krech 3, Derek Thompson 7, C. Williams 12, Riley Tiboni 2, M. Ollman 14.
Deer River: Samuel Rahier 2, Blake Fox 3, Ethan Willliams 15, Mikhail Wakonabo 22, Rhett Mundt 8, Fred Jackson 7, Dave McClellan 5, Tait Kongsjord 4, Colton Hemphill 6, Ty Morrison 27, Thomas White 2.
Total Fouls: SB 15; DR 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: SB 13-19; DR 13-20; 3-pointers: SB, Krech, Williams 2, Ollman 2; DR, Fox, Williams 2, Wakonabo 2, Jackson, McClellan, Morrison 5.
Northland 91
Wrenshall 52
REMER — Northland-Remer advanced in the tournament with a 91-52 victory over Wrenshall.
Cherry 90
Bigfork 41
CHERRY — Cherry defeated Bigfork 90-41 to move on in the tournament.
Bigfork finishes with a 3-15 record.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 87
Floodwood 29
NASHWAUK — The Spartans – the No. 1 seed – moved on in the tournament with an 87-29 win over Floodwood.
Northland 73
Cherry 58
CHERRY — Northland-Remer, the No. 5 seed, won on the road at Cherry over the No. 5 seeded Tigers 73-58 to advance in the tournament.
Deer River 77
South Ridge 56
DEER RIVER — The Warriors, the No. 2 seed, ran past South Ridge 77-56 on March 20, to advance in the tournament.
The 3-point shot was huge for the Warriors as they nailed 13 of them. Ty Morrison drained five 3-pointers and scored 31 points while adding 12 rebounds, five assists and five steals. Mikhail Wakonabo connected on five 3-pointers and scored 19 points while pulling down six boards while Tait Kongsjord had 12 points. Blake Fox nailed three 3-pointers and scored 10 points while dishing out eight assists and recording six steals.
Austin Josephson scored 15 points to pace South Ridge. Aaron Bennett scored 13, Weston Stroschein, 10, Jaxson Bennett and Slayton Stroschein both scored six, and Noah Sertich added five.
SR — 56
DR — 77
South Ridge: Noah Sertich 5, Weston Stroschein 10, Jaxson Bennett 6, Sheen Ralidak 1, Austin Josephson 15, Aaron Bennett 13, Slayton Stroschein 6.
Deer River: Blake Fox 10, Ethan Willliams 2, Mikhail Wakonabo 19, Rhett Mundt 1, Fred Jackson 2, Tait Kongsjord 12, Ty Morrison 31.
Total Fouls: SR 17; DR 20; Fouled Out: Josephson; Free Throws: SR 22-28; DR 10-22; 3-pointers: SR,Josephson, A. Bennett; DR, Fox 3, Wakonabo 5, Morrison 5.
N-K 77
Chisholm 44
NASHWAUK — Nashwauk-Keewatin moved on in the tournament with a 77-44 victory over Chisholm.
Deer River 89
North Woods 83
DEER RIVER — The Warriors advanced to the section championship game with an exciting 89-83 victory over North Woods Wednesday.
Samuel Rahier nailed five 3-pointers and led Deer River with 21 points and he also dished out five assists. Mikhail Wakonabo scored 19 points and pulled down eight rebounds while Ty Morrison had 14 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and six steals. Blake Fox had 13 points and five assists, Ethan Williams had 11, and Tait Kongsjord added nine.
T.J. Chiabotti had 21 points to lead North Woods. Brenden Chiabotti scored 20 and added four steals while Jared Chiabotti had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. Darius Goggleye added nine points and pulled down eight rebounds.
NW — 83
DR — 89
North Woods: Darius Goggleye 9, Jared Chiabotti 15, T.J. Chiabotti 21, Davis Kleppe 3, Brenden Chiabotti 20, Alex Hartway 11, Sean Morrison 4.
Deer River: Samuel Rahier 21, Blake Fox 13, Ethan Willliams 11, Mikhail Wakonabo 19, Rhett Mundt 2, Tait Kongsjord 9, Ty Morrison 14.
Total Fouls: NW 17; DR 13; Fouled Out: Goggleye; Free Throws: SR 22-28; NW 5-7; 3-pointers: NW, J. Chiabotti, 3, J. Chiabotti 2, Kleppe, B. Chiabotti 3, Hartway; DR, Rahier 5, Fox 2, Wakonabo 2, Morrison.
N-K 60
Northland 51
NASHWAUK — Nashwauk-Keewatin advanced to the championship game with a 60-51 win over Northland-Remer.
Big Keegan Warmuth scored 21 points to pace the Spartans in scoring. Gaige Waldvogel scored 17, Justice Rebrovich, 11, Jack Lorenz, six, and Daniel Clusiau added five.
Harris Carlson had 16 points to lead Northland in scoring. Alec Wake scored 14, Nathan Johnson, 10, Aiden Carlson, six, and Carson Johnson added five.
With the loss, Northland-Remer finishes the season with a fine 16-5 mark.
NHS 20 31 — 51
NK 28 32 — 60
Northland: Harris Carlson 16, Carson Johnson 5, Aiden Carlson 6, Alec Wake 14, Nathan Johnson 10.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 17, Daniel Clusiau 5, Justice Rebrovich 11, Keegan Warmuth 21, Jack Lorenz 6.
Total Fouls: Northland 5; Nashwauk-Keewatin 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Northland 4-10; Nashwauk-Keewatin 5-12; 3-pointers: Carlson 4, Carson Johnson, Aiden Carlson 2, Alec Wake 2, Waldvogel, Clusiau, Rebrovich.
Lake Superior Conference
All-Conference Girls Basketball
GRAND RAPIDS — The Lake Superior Conference recently selected the following athletes to the Girls Basketball All-Conference Team for the 2020-2021 school year.
Sophomore Taryn Hamling of Grand Rapids was named to the First Team.
Other members of the First Team include senior Gianna Kneepkens of Duluth Marshall, senior Elly Schmitz of Hermantown, junior Madelynn Young of Cloquet, and sophomore Savannah Leopold of Superior.
Freshman Jessika Lofstrom of the Thunderhawks was selected for the Second Team.
Other members of the Second Team include junior Payton Rodberg, Proctor, senior Hailie Evans, Proctor, sophomore Emma Raye, Superior, and sophomore Alexa Snesrud, Cloquet.
Senior Jenny Bowman of Grand Rapids received honorable mention. Others to get honorable mention were Maiah Christianson, Hermantown, Merlea Mrozik, Duluth Marshall, and Jessica Haedrich, Proctor.
Iron Range Conference
Boys Hockey All-Conference
COLERAINE — Two members of the Greenway High School boys hockey team have been selected for the Iron Range Conference Boys Hockey All-Conference Team.
Selected from the Raiders were junior goaltender Nathan Jurgansen and junior forward Aidan Rajala.
Named from Hibbing-Chisholm were senior forward Joe Allison, senior defenseman Erick Sanborn, senior forward Ethan Lund, and senior forward Connor Willard.
Picked from Virginia were senior forward Ryan Scherf, junior goaltender Ian Kangas, and junior defenseman Braden Tideman.
Making the team from Eveleth-Gilbert were junior defenseman Nick Troutwine, senior goaltender Andrew Torrel, and senior forward Brandon Lind.
Rounding out the squad are senior goaltender Mitchell Nemec and senior forward Brady Wicklund of International Falls, and senior forward Ryder McMillen of North Shore.
Receiving honorable mention from Greenway are Coleman Groshong, Ty Donahue and Bodie Jorgenson. Others receiving honorable mention are Tucker Hell, Parker Sivonen and Cooper LaVigne, all of International Falls; Nate Bilben, Lucas Stadler and Isaac Swanson, all of North Shore; Brennen Peterson, Isaac Flatly and Tom Nemanich, all of Virginia; Drew Kubena, Kasey Kemp and Brayden Boyer, all of Hibbing-Chisholm; and Tommy Schlotec, Blake Zadnikar and Brett Okland, all of Eveleth-Gilbert.
Iron Range Conference
Girls Basketball All-Conference
COLERAINE — Junior guard/forward Jadin Saville was the lone member of the Greenway High School girls basketball team to be named to the Iron Range Conference All-Conference Girls Basketball Team.
The Deer River High School team had junior guard/forward Grace Bergland named to the team.
Other members of the team are senior forward Lexiss Trygg, junior guard Rian Aune and junior guard Anna Fink, all of Virginia; senior guard Aaliyah Sahr, senior post player Kora Forsline and senior guard Hannah Hannuksela, all of Mesabi East.
Named from Hibbing are senior guard Haley Hawkinson and senior forward Fanci Williams; picked from Eveleth-Gilbert are senior forward Elli Jankila and sophomore guard Morgan Marks.
Rounding out the team are junior guard Jordan Temple of Chisholm and senior guard Chloe Sullivan of International Falls.
Receiving honorable mention are senior Kennedy Hanson, freshman Chloe Hansen and senior Baylie Jo Norris, all of Greenway; senior Torii Anttila, senior Abby Sheeder and junior Nevaeh Evans, all of Deer River; junior Kelsey Squires, junior Erin Haerer and freshman Emma Lamppa, all of Virginia; junior Ashley Fossell and junior Stevie Hakala, both of Mesabi East; senior Jacie Clusiau, senior Makenzie Clough and sophomore Reese Aune, all of Hibbing; sophomore Lydia Delich, senior Cadyn Krmpotich and senior Anna Wilcox, all of Eveleth-Gilbert; freshman Olivia Thostenson, senior Anna Windels and junior Maddie Lowe, all of International Falls; and senior Sofie Anderson, junior Katie Pearson and freshman Tresa Baumgard, all of Chisholm.
Boys Basketball
Section 7AAA
Hibbing 80
Princeton 59
PRINCETON — The Hibbing High School boys basketball team claimed the Section 7AAA championship with an 80-59 win over Princeton.
Hibbing led 36-30 at the half and then outscored Princeton by 15 in the second half to cruise to the win.
Ayden McDonald nailed three 3-pointers and scored 24 points to pace Hibbing. Parker Maki scored 23, Tre Holmes, nine, and Mayson Brown and Jack Grzybowski both added eight.
Hayden Stay had 24 points for Princeton. Cooper Drews scored 11, Cooper Nowak, nine, Callahan O’Neil, eight, and Manny Flicek added six.
HHS 36 44 — 80
PHS 30 29 — 59
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 4, Mayson Brown 8, Jack Grzybowski 8, Tre Holmes 9, Parker Maki 23, Eli Erickson 4, Ayden McDonald 24.
Princeton: Manney Flicek 6, Cooper Nowak 9, Ben Hallberg 1, Hayden Stay 24, Callahan O’Neil 8, Cooper Drews 11.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 14; Princeton 16; Fouled Out: Drews; Free Throws: Hibbing 14-16; Princeton 6-12; 3-pointers: Holmes, Maki 2, McDonald 3, Stay, O’Neil 2.
Girls Basketball
Section 7A
MIB 60
Cherry 28
MT. IRON — Mt. Iron-Buhl defeated Cherry 60-28 to win the Section 7A Girls Basketball Tournament.
MIB led by 25-19 at the half but outscored the Tigers 35-9 in the second half to cruise to the win.
Jordan Zubich sank four 3-pointers and scored 24 points for MIB. Sage Ganyo scored 16 and Hali Savela added 10.
Elle Ridge had eight points to lead Cherry.
CHS 19 9 -- 28
MIB 25 35 -- 60
Cherry: Bailey Kowarsch 2, Jessa Schroetter 2, Lauren Staples 3, Courtney Sajdak 5, Faith Zganjar 2, Elle Ridge 8, Jillian Sajdak 6; Three pointers: J. Sajdak 2; Free throws: 2-9; Fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 4, Hali Savela 10, Jordan Zubich 24, Sage Ganyo 16, Ava Butler 2, Lauren Maki 4, ; Three pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 4, Ganyo 1; Free throws: 12-16
