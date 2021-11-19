BRAINERD — The Deer River High School football team saw its season come to an end on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Minnesota Class A State Football Tournament as it fell to New York Mills by a 20-6 score.
After a scoreless first quarter, New York Mills scored two touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 14-0 advantage. Eathan Ruther scored the first on a run while Brayden Ehnert returned an interception for a touchdown for the second score.
Deer River’s Joe Herfindahl tied a state record that has done very few times when he scored on a 99-yard run to cut the New York Mills lead to 14-6.
There was no scoring in the third quarter and New York Mills scored the lone touchdown of the fourth quarter on an 11-yard run by Brent Salo.
Sam Rahier completed 2-of-7 passes for five yards and one interception for Deer River. Herfindahl picked up 113 yards on 11 carries while Tygh Gullickson had 31 yards on 10 carries. Rahier ran the ball eight times and picked up 48 yards.
Deer River finishes the season with a 10-1 record.
New York Mills 0 14 0 6—20
Deer River 0 6 0 0—6
First Quarter
No scoring.
Second Quarter
NYM-Eathan Ruther TD run (Conversion failed)
NYM-Brayden Ehnert interception return (Noah Noffsinger run)
DR-Joe Herfindahl 99-yard run (Conversion failed)
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
NYM-Brent Salo 11-yard run (Conversion failed)
