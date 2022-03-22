DULUTH — Looking to return to the state basketball tournament for the first time in 25 years, the Cherry Tigers squared off with the Deer River Warriors in front of an electric crowd at UMD’s Romano Gymnasium Friday night.
The top-seeded Tigers held a lead all night long over the No. 3 Warriors, and while Deer River made things interesting near the end, Cherry would not be denied the 7A crown, advancing to the Class A State Tournament 68-57.
Cherry sophomore Isaac Asuma led all scorers with 24 points. On making it back to the state tournament, Asuma said no other feeling could compare thus far in his basketball career.
“I’ve been dreaming about this with my family and friends since we were little,” Asuma said. “To get to do this is very cool. It’s been 25 years since we’ve been to state so it’s hard to describe what it’s like being the group that brings Cherry back there.”
Tigers head coach Jordan Christianson said that his players deserve all the credit after all the time and hard work they put in.
“I can’t say enough good things about them,” Christianson said. “I don’t know what other programs put in but I can’t imagine any of them work as hard as these guys do. They make our jobs as coaches really easy. When you schedule an extra practice or ask them to compete, they do it all themselves.
“They bring it every day and hold each other accountable which is a big thing with this group. It doesn’t have to come from me or [assistant] Jaylon [Holmes]. They do it themselves and keep each other accountable.”
The first half was even throughout the opening few minutes before the Tigers jumped out to an eight-point lead.
Isaac Asuma got the scoring started for the Tigers, scoring on a layup on the first possession after tipoff. Deer River star Ty Morrison responded on the other end with a rebound and putback for two.
Cherry’s aggressive style of play, both offensively and defensively, was quickly showcased as they picked up a steal that was converted into another layup for Asuma, 4-2. After two Deer River free throws tied things again, the Tigers didn’t relent, with Sam Serna grabbing a steal for himself and converting on the other end for two more.
The Warriors’ Mikhail Wakonabo responded with a basket in the paint, but that would be the last Deer River score for some time as the Tigers began an 8-0 run. Sam Serna scored on the drive with Isaiah Asuma then scoring on the next trip down. The Tigers continued to get defensive stops, turning them into points with Nick Serna putting one in for two. The stops and steals kept coming, with another pick being converted into a Sam Serna layup on the opposite end, 14-6 Cherry.
Wakonabo stopped the bleeding with a three-pointer for the Warriors but another Isaac Asuma layup kept Cherry up seven. Five straight points from Morrison brought Deer River back within two points shortly after, 16-14.
The Tigers got another two from Isaac Asuma and one from Noah Asuma at the free throw line, but Morrison was on a tear, scoring again on back-to-back trips to make it a one-point game, 19-18.
Cherry went on a solid run down the stretch in the first half, with a drive to the hoop from Isaac Asuma sandwiched between a basket down low and a long two both from Kaleb Rinerson, 25-18.
Missing the three-point shot so far, the Tigers got hot near the end of the half, with Isaac Asuma nailing two and Sam Serna knocking one down for Cherry in the closing minutes. Trailing by 13, Morrison got the final Deer River bucket of the half on a drive to the hoop, but Isaiah Asuma responded with a lay-in on the other end before time expired, putting the Tigers up 40-27 at the break and one half away from a trip to state.
At the half, Christianson told his team that the second half would not be a cakewalk.
“We told them that Deer River isn’t going to just go away,” Christianson said. “We watched them play North Woods and Chisholm. Both of those games, they got down and they came back and won so we knew something was coming in the second half.”
The start of the second half was all Cherry in the beginning as they opened up a 20-point lead on the defending section champions. Isaiah Asuma got things started with a lay-in before Nick Serna hit a three to put them up 16,45-29.
Noah Asuma battled for a bucket in the paint with Isaiah Asuma working one in down low for the Tigerson the next trip down. Sam Serna scored next on an open layup. Following a Deer River free throw, Noah Asuma scored on the drive to make it a 20-point game, 53-33.
With about 12:15 to play in the second half, Cherry ran into their first big problem of the contest: Deer River’s full-court press. The Warriors began to run it effectively, making the Tiger transition difficult. In a span of 1:43, Deer River cut the deficit by seven while forcing two timeouts out of Christianson.
A three from Morrison, a free throw from Cale Jackson, a layup from Caiden Schjenken and another free throw by Williams put the pressure on Cherry, 53-40.
Hoping to stop the run and create some more breathing room, Isaac Asuma drove to the hoop on the attempted score, but was called for a charge, his fourth foul of the game. Asuma was sent to the bench with over 10 minutes left to play. Despite being out of the game for the time being, Asuma believed in the rest of the team to keep the Cherry lead intact.
“I wanted to keep the energy up from the bench and keep everybody positive. Things weren’t going well at the time but I knew our guys had it. I knew my team’s got this. That’s what I was thinking.”
Shortly after, Nick Serna picked up his fifth personal foul, taking him out of the remainder of the game. With only three starters left to their name at this point, the Tigers were holding on for dear life. Fouling out for the second time in the last three playoff games, Serna said it’s just an example of how the Tigers like to play.
“We like to be physical,” the senior said. “We like to get on those 50/50 balls and if we pick up a foul, so be it I guess. That’s the type of game that we like to play.”
Despite being down two starters, Christianson said the fight in his team never dwindled.
“With Isaac and Nick going out, things were looking difficult but our guys kept playing. They kept going. They believed in each other in that moment.”
A free throw from Schjenken and a putback from Williams made it a 10-point game, but a knockdown jumper from Sam Serna put the lead back at a dozen. Williams responded with another basket, this time on the drive to get it back within 10.
While not being able to score much since Asuma’s trip to the bench, the Tigers did manage to slow down the Deer River attack, burning five minutes off the clock while their lead only shrank by two.
With about five minutes left to play, Asuma returned to the game and immediately made an impact, scoring on the drive to make it a 57-45 game. The Warriors, however, saved their best for last. A two from Schjenken followed by a pair of free throws from Morrison brought the deficit to just eight, the smallest it had been since the first half.
Deer River’s big man in the middle, Tait Kongsjord, then made it a six-point game on a bucket in the paint. Following a free throw from Serna, Schjenken tossed up a long three for the Warriors and connected to make it only a four-point game, 58-54.
With under two minutes to play and their lead the smallest it had been all game, Isaac Asuma stepped up to the plate. Asuma scored on the drive on the next possession down. After a stop on the defensive end, Asuma went to the hoop again and was fouled. Sinking both free throws, the Tigers once again had some breathing room, 62-54.
Asuma’s impact felt once again, Christianson said the sophomore came up big like he has all season long.
“He was trying to get into the game even earlier but he and I both knew the team was going to be fine without him. But you knew he was going to come in and hit some big shots for us. He got us those big buckets when we needed it.”
Isaiah Asuma was the next to come up big for Cherry, snagging a long rebound off a missed Deer River three and taking it to the other end for two more, 64-54. The Warriors began to foul with about a minute left, but it was too late. The Tigers’ Sam Serna, Zach Carpenter and Noah Asuma hit enough late free throws down the stretch to help the Tigers hold on for the win, 68-57.
The trip to state secured, the Cherry faithful rushed the court to celebrate with their team, as the Tigers earned their first section championship since 1997.
Isaac Asuma finished with a game-high 24 points. Sam Serna added 16 and Isaiah Asuma chipped in with 10.
Three years ago as freshmen, the group of five Cherry seniors didn’t win a single game. Sam Serna was one of those freshmen on that team that stuck it out to their senior year.
“It means a lot to me,” Serna said. “Coming from not being that good of a team a few years ago, now we’re on top and going to state. Hopefully we can pull down a championship there too.”
On the progression from the 2018-19 season to now, Christianson said that the seniors provided the accountability that paved the way to success.
“All their hard work is paying off. These five, they never quit, never missed a practice. They go to everything in the summer and that’s what it takes to be a champion and they did that. They kept working.”
Expecting the late Deer River push, Isaac Asuma said it was key for the team to stay calm and weather the storm the best they could.
“We just had to take care of the ball. I had a couple of late turnovers myself but everyone else really came through for us. They took care of the ball and we were able to pull it out.”
As they’re known for, the Cherry fanbase is well traveled and always ready to support the Tigers. Without the community, Cherry basketball wouldn’t be what it is according to Nick Serna.
“It’s just a great community that we live in. Everyone supports everyone and they’re always here to cherry us on.”
One thing is for certain with the Tigers, they’re not heading down to Minneapolis happy with simply making it to the tournament.
“We’re going down there to make a run,” Christianson said. “We’re not done yet. We’re not going down there to be a cute little story from Northern Minnesota. We’re going down to win the dang thing. Section champs is nice but we want to win the whole thing.”
For the seniors, there would be no better way to end it.
“Maybe a state championship is the only thing that can top this,” Sam Serna said.
On Saturday, Cherry earned the No. 5 seed in the upcoming state tournament. They’ll take on No. 4 Nevis on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Williams Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
DR 27 30 — 57
CHS 40 28 — 68
Deer River: Cale Jackson 4, Caiden Schjenken 10, Ethan Williams 5, Mikhail Wakonabo 9, Rhett Mundt 2, Sam Rahier 2, Tait Kongsjord 2, Ty Morrison 23; Three pointers: Jackson 1, Schjenken 1, Wakonabo 2, Morrison 2; Free throws: 13-26; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: Williams, Morrison.
Cherry: Isaac Asuma 24, Noah Asuma 8, Isaiah Asuma 10, Sam Serna 16, Zach Carpenter 1, Nick Serna 5, Kaleb Rinerson 4; Three pointers: Isaac Asuma 2, S. Serna 1, N. Serna 1; Free throws: 8-17; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: N. Serna.
