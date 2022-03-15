GRAND RAPIDS — Following are scenarios for boys basketball section tournaments involving area teams:
Class AAA
In quarterfinal action on March 11, No. 4 seed Cloquet tipped No. 5 seed Grand Rapids 50-47 while No. 3 seed Hermantown dumped No. 6 seed Hermantown 91-64.
In semifinal action on March 15, No.1 seed Hibbing played Cloquet while No. 2 seed North Branch took on Hermantown. The championship game is slated for Friday, March 18, at 7 p.m. at Duluth East High School.
Class AA
In quarterfinal action on March 12, No. 1 seed Esko downed No. 9 seed Pierz 103-53, No. 4 seed Crosby-Ironton stopped No. 5 seed Two Harbors 76-56, No. 2 seed Pequot Lakes slipped past Greenway 62-50, and No. 3 seed Moose Lake-Willow River beat No. 11 seed Virginia 80-42.
In semifinal action on March 15, at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Esko takes on Crosby-Ironton while Pequot Lakes meets Moose Lake-Willow River. The championship game is set for Thursday, March 17, at 7 p.m. at UMD.
Class A
In quarterfinal play on March 12, No. 1 seed Cherry tipped No. 8 seed South Ridge 67-61, No. 4 seed Mt. Iron-Buhl downed No. 5 seed Duluth Marshall 77-67, No. 2 seed North Woods slipped past No. 7 seed Northland-Remer 71-67, and No. 3 seed Deer River topped No. 6 seed Chisholm 75-68.
In semifinal action on Wednesday, March 16, at UMD, Cherry plays MIB while Deer River takes on North Woods. The championship game is slated for Friday, March 18, at 7 p.m. in Duluth.
Section 7AAA
Cloquet 50
Grand Rapids 47
CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team lost to Cloquet on March 11, by a 50-47 score in action at Cloquet.
With the loss, the Thunderhawks see their season come to an end with a 7-20 record.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Cloquet improves to 16-11 for the season.
Section 7AA
Pequot Lakes 62
Greenway 50
HERMANTOWN — The Greenway High School boys basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 62-50 loss to No.2 seed Pequot Lakes in quarterfinal action March 12, at Hermantown.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Greenway finishes its season with a 13-14 mark. Pequot Lakes improves to 22-6.
Section 7A
Deer River 75
Chisholm 68
DULUTH — The Deer River High School boys basketball team – the defending Section 7A champions – advanced to the semifinals of the tournament with a 75-68 quarterfinal victory over Chisholm.
Chisholm had a 40-38 at the half but the Warriors outscored the Bluestreaks by nine points in the second half to take the win.
Ty Morrison had 20 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists for Deer River while Ethan Williams had 13 points, 10 rebounds and six steals. Mikhail Wakonabo nailed three 3-pointers and tallied 13 points while pulling down seven rebounds. Sam Rahier had 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals while Rhett Mundt had 12 points and six rebounds.
Noah Sundquist scored 25 points to lead Chisholm. Nathan Showalter scored 15, Jude Sundquist, 11, Sean Fleming, eight, and July Abernathy added five.
With the win, Deer River improves to 22-6 for the season. It will play North Woods – 24-4 on the season – in section semifinal action on Wednesday, March 16, at 7 p.m. at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
With the loss, Chisholm ends its season with a 19-6 record.
C 40 28 — 68
DR 38 37 — 75
Chisholm: Phil Barnard 4, Nathan Showalter 15, Sean Fleming 8, July Abernathy 5, Jude Sundquist 11, Noah Sundquist 25
Deer River: Cale Jackson 3, Caiden Schjenken 2, Ethan Williams 13, Mikhail Wakonabo 13, Rhett Mundt 12, Sam Rahier 12, Ty Morrison 20.
