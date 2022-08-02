b

North Woods senior Davis Kleppe has been named the All-Iron Range Boys’ Golfer of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.

 Photo by Ben Romsaas

VIRGINIA — A key part of the North Woods golf team for many years, recent Grizzlies graduate Davis Kleppe always had impressive golfers in front of him to learn from.

In his senior season, it was Kleppe’s turn to take the helm as North Woods’ top golfer and hopefully leave his mark on the course by the time his career came to an end.

