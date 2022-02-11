GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School Developmental Adaptive Physical Education (DAPE) class has partnered with Special Olympics to join as a Unified Physical Education class.
This was a unique opportunity for students of varying ability levels and backgrounds to come together on equal terms through ongoing fitness, sports, leadership and wellness activities. The Unified Physical Education class focuses on the physical, intellectual and social growth of ALL participants.
The class was able to participate in an Inclusive School Week where high schools across the state of Minnesota competed against each other in an event that highlighted the benefits of ALL working together to provide a supportive learning environment. During this event, the Special Olympics of Minnesota organized a virtual scavenger hunt and Grand Rapids High School earned 1,777 total points which allowed the team to take second in the state of Minnesota!
“Unified PE has been such a great opportunity to be introduced to new classmates and gain new friendships,” said DAPE officials. “Along with the fun learning environment during class the students have been able to compete in two field trips sponsored by Special Olympics. One field trip was a bowling event at Thunder Alley in Grand Rapids.
“Recently, the GRHS Unified PE class was able to attend a Special Olympic Basketball Competition at Bemidji State University. The proud athletes were happy to bring the second place trophy back to Grand Rapids High School.”
This just adds to the many wonderful occurrences happening within each of the schools at School District 318, officials explained.
“The student athletes at Grand Rapids High School have made these positive experiences happen and are certainly deserving of recognition,” officials said. “Because of their hard work and positive energy, Grand Rapids High School is now a Unified Champion School. Check out the new Unified Champion School banner that has been recently displayed in the GRHS gymnasium along with the new basketball trophy added to the trophy case. They have spread their unified movement in the school, community and across the state of Minnesota.”
The officials thank Special Olympics Minnesota for the opportunities provided for student athletes at Grand Rapids High School. Thanks also goes out to the staff, administration and parents/guardians for the help and support given for these student athletes. A big thank you to all the student athletes who are difference makers in school and the community.
“Words Matter and Speak Kindness” have been the catch phrases that these students truly demonstrate daily. Another, proud moment to be a Thunderhawk!
