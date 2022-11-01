GRAND RAPIDS—It’s been 55 years since a Grand Rapids High School boys cross country team has participated in a state tournament.
That long streak was broken last week when the Thunderhawk boys team placed second at the Section 7AA Meet which qualified it for the state meet, which is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn.
Steve Kohorst, veteran head coach of the Thunderhawks, said the goal for the athletes on the team is to try their best and attempt to achieve personal bests in the race.
“I really commend these guys for what they did,” said Kohorst. “We started out the year and we really thought we weren’t going any place. Then, as the meets went by to the Hibbing meet, it was there that I thought that these guys are really improving and we had a shot here.”
Kohorst said all the Grand Rapids runners have similar times which compared well against other section runners.
“If you place five guys in the top 30, you have a pretty good shot and that’s what we did,” the coach said.
Kohorst said the state trip for the boys hopefully sets a base for a culture that will attract young runners to the program.
“You have to build that up like any other sport but you build that up where people are really interested in it because you are having success,” Kohorst said. “My goal at state is for the kids to have their best times of the year. If you get that, that’s all you need regardless of what place they take.
“And we want them to have a good time. This is for them and you have to enjoy this situation.”
Kohorst said the Thunderhawks are set up for a good three-year run with the team losing just one senior this year and with a group of good young runners coming up from the middle school.
“I’m pumped up to go down there, have a good time; that’s what it is all about.”
Senior captain Adrian Hanson-Kaasa has been Grand Rapids’ top runner this season and he said he is pumped to be able to compete at state.
“It is really rewarding; I know that I worked very hard to get here and I know that my team has,” Hanson-Kaasa said. “To know that I have had an impact on the team and the fact that they look up to me, I think that feels really good.
“At state we hope to finish in the middle as a team. Personally, I want to be in the top 50 percent of the runners at least.”
Junior Seth Barton said he is excited to be able to compete in the state meet. He said winning at the section meet by such a close margin makes the state trip extra special.
“I don’t think we are going to win,” Barton said about the state meet. “I just want to have fun, have that experience, and not get last. As for myself, I want to get under 18 minutes but I am pretty far away from that right now. But you never know.”
Said junior Nik Casper, “It is awesome to be going to state. It’s been 55 years and it has been such a great season. I think we are all happy to be going and we are going to do the best we can, try to get as far as we can.
“We want to have fun with it. It has been a long time and it is just going to be fun. Individually, I am going to try to do my best and see what I can do with it.”
Added sophomore Zane Poenix, “It feels pretty good to be going to state. I didn’t think it was going to happen at the start of this year. I am very excited because we haven’t gone in 55 years and it feels really good.
“I think the goal is just to have fun. We are not going to be the best team down there. We just want to do our best and have fun.
“Individually, I want to do good and I want a personal best time. I just want to do good and not stress too much about it.”
Sophomore Mason Adler added, “It is pretty cool to be going to state. Last year I didn’t even make the team and now I am one of the top runners so it is kind of cool.
“We want to do our best at state. Obviously we are not the best runners down there but we are just going to run our best races and see how it goes. Personally, I want to finish better than my last run, maybe in the low 17’s.”
