Grand Rapids cross country

Members of the Grand Rapids High School boys cross country team are pictured. From left are Zane Poenix, Seth Barton, Brenden Sylvester, Larson Curnow, Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, Mason Sovada, Nik Casper, Kale Fairchild and Mason Adler. The Thunderhawks will compete in the state meet on Saturday in Northfield, Minn.

 Photo by Ted Anderson

GRAND RAPIDS—It’s been 55 years since a Grand Rapids High School boys cross country team has participated in a state tournament.

That long streak was broken last week when the Thunderhawk boys team placed second at the Section 7AA Meet which qualified it for the state meet, which is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments