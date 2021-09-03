VIRGINIA — It was a good start for both the Grand Rapids High School girls and boys cross country teams at the season-opening Virginia Invitational which was conducted Wednesday in Virginia.
The Thunderhawk girls team placed third in the event while the Grand Rapids boys team finished in fourth place.
Following are results for both the boys and girls:
Girls Varsity
Hibbing won the girls team competition with 55 points. Rock Ridge was second with 78 followed by Grand Rapids in third with 104, They were followed by Esko 115, Ely 127, Mesabi East 127, Mt. Iron-Buhl MIB) 134, Hermantown 181, and Hill City 228.
Keegan McAuliffe of Duluth Marshall won the five-kilometer race in a tie of 21 minutes and 8 seconds. Senior Kate Nelson of MIB was second in 21:12 and sophomore Liz Nelson of MIB was third in 21:17.
Rounding out the top ten were Grace Hrabik, Esko, 21:21, Gianna Figueroa, Hibbing, 21:26, Aubree Skelton, Mesabi East, 21:45, Zoe Devine, Ely, 21:46, sophomore Ella Karkela, Grand Rapids, eighth in 22:15, Abigail Theien, Hibbing, 22:15, and Emaleigh Olesiak, Cromwell-Floodwood, 22:16.
Other Grand Rapids runners besides Karkela were sophomore Whitney Sylvester, 23rd in 23:33, sophomore Emily Walters, 26th in 24:08, junior Gabby Daydodge, 33rd in 24:53, sophomore Claire Louis, 42nd in 25:45, sophomore Emily Timm, 48th in 26:18, sophomore Megan Goodell, 60th in 28:34, sophomore Madeline Larson, 70th in 29:20,
Other area runners were freshman Bailey Fieldson, Deer River/Northland, 39th in 25:41, senior Ruby Booth, Hill City, 43rd in 25:58, freshman Memphis Tendrup, 51st in 26:24, sophomore Ella Downing, 53rd in 26:47, sophomore Ellen Sween, 54th in 26:49, senior Mariah Eisenmenger, Hill City, 57th in 28:10, junior Emma Finke, Hill City, 78th in 31:11, sophomore Shaley Pearson, Hill City, 79th in 31:12, sophomore Faith Hawkins, Deer River/Northland, 81st in 31:54, junior Raven Miranda, Hill City, 84th in 34:38, and junior Adrianna Foix, Hill City, 85th in 35:41.
Boys Varsity
Rock Ridge won the boys competition with 43 points. Esko was second with 63 followed by Duluth Denfeld 96, and Grand Rapids in fourth with 107. Rounding out the field were Ely 131, Hibbing 157, Mesabi East 185, Mt. Iron-Buhl 189, and Hermantown 192.
Junior Noah Foster of Cromwell-Floodwood won the five-kilometer race in a time of 16:51. Senior Aaron Nelson of Rock Ridge was second in 16:53 and junior Cameron Stocke of Rock Ridge was third in 17:18,
Rounding out the top 10 were senior Nathaniel Rengo, Esko, 17:41, senior Jeffrey Kayfes, MIB, 17:47, junior Carter Skelton, Mesabi East, 18:03, senior Xander Schroeder, Duluth Denfeld, 18:19, senior Austin Hanson, Grand Rapids, seventh in 18:23, senior Michael Cornell, Esko, 18:27, and senior Jack Williams, Esko, 18:30.
Other Grand Rapids runners besides Hanson were sophomore Mason Sovada, 16th in 19:12, sophomore Nikolas Casper, 20th in 19:25, junior Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, 21st in 19:28, freshman Zane Poenix, 42nd in 21:31, freshman Larson Curnow, 43rd in 21:31, sophomore Micah Lane, 45th in 21:45, freshman Mason Adler, 59th in 22:08, sophomore Sam Barton, 62nd in 22:10, freshman Dalton Johnson, 73rd in 22:40, freshman Randall Belanger, 77th in 22:48, sophomore Keegan Hennessey, 99th in 24:44, freshman Zee Chapman, 108th in 25:31, freshman Zack Endeldinger, 121st in 27:29, freshman Micah Sween, 124th in 28:58, and sophomore Nathan Haley, 130th in 33:57.
Other area runners were sophomore Jonathon Schafbach, Deer River/Northland, 35th in 20:38, junior Matthew Schaaf, Deer River/Northland, 67th in 22:14, junior Tanner Harcey, Hill City, 82nd in 23:03, freshman Israel Treat, Deer River/Northland, 94th in 24:18, and seventh grader Coltyn Harcey, Hill City, 106th in 25:27,
Boys Middle School
Eighth grader Kale Fairchild of Grand Rapids won the 2,500-meter race in a time of 9:56, Nathan Hoffmeister of Ely was second in 10:02 and Finn Eskeli of Hibbing was third in 10:03.
Other Thunderhawk runners included eighth grader Lucas Rychart, 11th in 10:44, seventh grader Nathan Niemala, 12th in 10:44, eighth grader Joel Frost, 14th in 10:49, eighth grader Alex Wegworth, 15th in 10:50, eighth grader Andrew Rauzi, 16th in 10:54, eighth grader Gradey Hyduke, 26th in 11:19, seventh grader Zak Vidmar, 54th in 12:32, seventh grader Logan Wourms, 75th in 15:06, and seventh grader Owen Schauer,78th in 16:02.
Other area runners were sixth grader Josiah Schafbach, Deer River/Northland, 28th in 11:24, freshman Devon Thunder, Deer River/Northland, 66th in 13:32, and sixth grader Tyler Pearson, 79th in 16:23.
Girls Middle School
Seventh grader Molly Brophy of Ely won the race in a time of 10:58. Sixth grader Kenzie-Nicole Johnson of Hermantown was second in 11:13 and eighth grader Brynley Heisel of Rock Ridge was third in 11:28.
Eighth grader Brooklyn Noble was Grand Rapids’ top placer as she was seventh in 11:49. She was followed by teammates seventh grader Shea Hennessy, eighth in 12:07, seventh grader Tess Reilly, 21st in 13:22, seventh grader Elizabeth Nelson, 25th in 14:05, and eighth grader Holly Sylvester, 37th in 16:06.
Other area runners were seventh grader Kiley Kibbler, 34th in 14:41, eighth grader Kyla Stimson, Hill City, 15:03, sixth grader Bailey Fieldson, Deer River/Northland, 46th in 15:42, and eighth grader Gracie Foix, Deer River/Northland, 51st in 16:53,
